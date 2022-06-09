Previewing Michigan State's second big 2023 official visit weekend
Following a weekend of official visits that netted Michigan State two commitments, the Spartans will host another talented group of official visitors for the weekend of June 10.
Spartans' head coach Mel Tucker and his staff will host 10 four-stars, one five-star and 14 total visitors. All visitors will arrive on Thursday evening and their visits will begin Friday morning.
Five-star OT Samson Okunlola
Michigan State will be receiving a big return visit from 6-foot-5, 300-pound five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola. The five-star visited Michigan State in March and will return to East Lansing for his first official visit of his recruitment. Okunlola announced a top nine of Michigan State, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
"I took a visit to Michigan State because I really liked the people there when I went on a visit in March," Okunlola said. "I really hope to just really see more of the campus."
Four-star CB Caleb Presley
Four-star Seattle (WA) Rainier Beach CB Caleb Presley has Michigan State high on his list in what is a very competitive recruitment.
SpartanMag.com caught up with Presley in late May. He talked Michigan State and other visits. As of now the Spartans are his only trip locked in.
Four-star OL Clay Wedin
Four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin is making his first trip to East Lansing over the weekend. It will be his first official visit. Wedin will visit Auburn on June 24. He has taken multiple unofficials to UCF, Miami (FL), and USF.
“I decided to take an OV to Michigan State because of the culture that Coach Tucker has instilled, it fits my personality. I’m not a flashy guy but when someone lines up across of me they know it’s gonna be a long day,” Wedin said. “I am also very impressed with the development that I would get there with Coach Kap and Coach Novak.”
“I’m hoping to see how the football and academic programs operate as well as to spend time with the players and to experience what a few days will look like as a Spartan.”
Four-star LB Jordan Hall
