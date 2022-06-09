Previewing Michigan State's second big 2023 official visit weekend

Following a weekend of official visits that netted Michigan State two commitments, the Spartans will host another talented group of official visitors for the weekend of June 10. Spartans' head coach Mel Tucker and his staff will host 10 four-stars, one five-star and 14 total visitors. All visitors will arrive on Thursday evening and their visits will begin Friday morning.

Five-star OT Samson Okunlola

Michigan State will be receiving a big return visit from 6-foot-5, 300-pound five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola. The five-star visited Michigan State in March and will return to East Lansing for his first official visit of his recruitment. Okunlola announced a top nine of Michigan State, Miami (FL), Ohio State, Penn State, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Oregon.



"I took a visit to Michigan State because I really liked the people there when I went on a visit in March," Okunlola said. "I really hope to just really see more of the campus."



Four-star CB Caleb Presley

Four-star Seattle (WA) Rainier Beach CB Caleb Presley has Michigan State high on his list in what is a very competitive recruitment. SpartanMag.com caught up with Presley in late May. He talked Michigan State and other visits. As of now the Spartans are his only trip locked in.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBTdG9wIEVhc3QgTGFuc2luZ/Cfm6sgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vRUc1UEdRNWk2eiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VHNVBH UTVpNno8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FsZWIgUHJlc2xleSDigbUg8J+WpOKc jPCfj70gKEBDYWxlYlByZXNsZXk1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NhbGViUHJlc2xleTUvc3RhdHVzLzE1MzQ5ODgzODM4MzkwODQ1 NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FQVNUIExBTlNJTkcgSEVSRSBJIENPTUUhISHwn5+i4pqq77iPIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IclNwaWJ4eWQ4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vSHJTcGlieHlkODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWxlYiBQcmVzbGV5IOKB tSDwn5ak4pyM8J+PvSAoQENhbGViUHJlc2xleTUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FsZWJQcmVzbGV5NS9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNDk0NTcw OTMxMjQ2Mjg0OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDksIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Four-star OL Clay Wedin

Four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin is making his first trip to East Lansing over the weekend. It will be his first official visit. Wedin will visit Auburn on June 24. He has taken multiple unofficials to UCF, Miami (FL), and USF. “I decided to take an OV to Michigan State because of the culture that Coach Tucker has instilled, it fits my personality. I’m not a flashy guy but when someone lines up across of me they know it’s gonna be a long day,” Wedin said. “I am also very impressed with the development that I would get there with Coach Kap and Coach Novak.” “I’m hoping to see how the football and academic programs operate as well as to spend time with the players and to experience what a few days will look like as a Spartan.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv R3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dy ZWVuPC9hPiDwn5+i4pqq77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JdDBS YzhPVTBzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSXQwUmM4T1UwczwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBDbGF5IFdlZGluIChAQ2xheVdlZGluKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NsYXlXZWRpbi9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNDY4NTg5NDk4ODUw NTA4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Four-star LB Jordan Hall