Previewing Michigan State’s first big 2023 official visit weekend

Michigan State will host more than 10 of its top targets in the 2023 class for official visits this weekend. These will be the first official visits hosted by Michigan State for the 2023 recruiting cycle. SpartanMag is tracking more than 25 four-star recruits and more than 40 recruits overall who are scheduled to visit Michigan State in June.

Official Visitors

The No.2 overall recruit in the country, five-star David Hicks Jr, will be taking an official visit to Michigan State this weekend after seeing two of his top schools for unofficial visits this week. Hicks saw Texas on Thursday and Texas A&M on Wednesday. He also saw Oklahoma last weekend. Michigan State and Oregon round out his perceived group of top schools.

2023 four-star DE Victor Burley will be making his first trip to Michigan State for an official visit. Burley recently visited Tennessee and has plans to see Ohio State for an official visit, but sources tell SpartanMag.com that Clemson and Georgia are a notch above the rest as official visit season begins. “(Michigan State is) somewhere I can see myself building my own legacy and making the Big Ten my conference," Burley told SpartanMag.com.

2023 four-star Georgia OG Madden Sanker is beginning a busy June in East Lansing for an official visit, starting on Thursday. Sanker will also see Arkansas during the weekend of June 10, Louisville June 17 and Miami 23. He tells SpartanMag.com he is considering a fifth visit to Ole Miss. But Michigan State nailed down an official visit date long ago.

“I just loved the energy there,” Sanker said of Michigan State. “I love Coach Tucker and Coach Kap. I think they are going to win a lot of games. “I hope to see everything they have to offer and talk to the players more."

Chance Rucker, a four-star CB from Denton (TX) Ryan, will take his third Michigan State visit, and his first official visit, this weekend. Rucker will visit Arkansas later this month. SpartanMag.com feels Michigan State is at the top, if not the leader in this recruitment. Florida and Baylor are two others to watch.

One of the top, if not the top TE on the Michigan State board, Jelan Thurman, will return to Michigan State for an official visit. Auburn, Ohio State, and Alabama will also receive official visits with Alabama being a big offer for Thurman. This will be Thurman's third Michigan State trip.

2023 four-star CB Jaylon Braxton, out of Frisco (TX) Lone Star, will make his first trip to East Lansing this weekend. MSU defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett and Braxton have grown close. Barnett made the trip to Texas during the evaluation period. “I have a good relationship with Coach Barnett and they are playing better and better each year," Braxton said. Braxton will also visit Cal and Penn State in June. He recently received an offer from LSU on an unofficial visit, causing the Tigers to immediately join his top group. Baylor, TCU, Arkansas, and Nebraska are also involved.

2023 four-star OT Shamurad Umarov out of Alpharetta (GA) Denmark dropped a top four of Michigan State, Tennessee, Georgia, and LSU. He has scheduled official visits to each school. He will start in East Lansing this weekend. He took an unofficial visit to Michigan State on April 1. “I just wanted to spend more time with Coach Kap and the team,” Umarov said. “I loved everyone’s energy and hospitality.”

2023 three-star WR Demitrius Bell, out of Murfreesboro (TN) Blackman, was offered by Michigan State in April and took an unofficial visit in late April. He will return to East Lansing for his first official visit. Bell holds other offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, Michigan, LSU, Kentucky, Cincinnati, and more. SpartanMag.com tabs Bell as the prospect that would be most likely to commit to Michigan State after the visit weekend.

Commitments

The 2023 Michigan State quarterback commit, Bo Edmundson, will make his official visit to East Lansing on Thursday. "It is really cool seeing another big crowd from Texas," Edmundson told SpartanMag.com. "I am definitely going after them."

Michigan State 2023 center commit Johnathan Slack, of Detroit (MI) Martin Luther King, will be joining the group of targets on an official visit of his own to Michigan State this weekend.