PREVIEW: Spartans host the Michigan Wolverines in Senior Day Showdown

eb 21, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) reacts during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. (Photo by Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images)

Basketball PREVIEW: The No.17 Wolverines (22-8, 14-5) visit the No.8 Spartans (25-5, 16-3) on Senior Day/Banner Raising Day NOON CBS

The first time these two teams met, it was a must-win game for Michigan State. Since then, the Wolverines have lost three more games, and the Spartans closed strong to win the outright Big Ten Championship. Now, it's all over but the shouting. The Spartans will hang another Championship banner at Breslin. However, there is the pride factor. This is a heated rivalry, and though there is not much riding on the game, Magic, Mateen, or even Scott Skiles would not likely lose this game. From the Wolverines' point of view, there is also a level of pride and recovery from the embarrassment of their last game with the Spartans. Dusty May signed an extension just hours before the game, and their Russian center, Vlad Goldin, proposed to his future fiancée' on the Crisler court after the game. In between, however, outside of a first-half run by the Wolverines, the Spartans controlled the game and won going away, 75-62. Now comes game two.

UPDATED BIG TEN STANDINGS and Remaining Schedule:

Michigan State: 16-3 vs. (UM) Michigan: 14-5 (@ MSU) Maryland 14-6 Completed Wisconsin: 13-7 Completed Purdue: 13-7 Completed UCLA 12-7 (USC) Saturday, March 8th, 8 pm

MICHIGAN BASKETBALL

HEAD COACH DUSTY MAY: May has worked his way up the ranks. He began as a student manager for Bobby Knight in Indiana and had an administrative role at USC. His first assistant coaching job was at Eastern Michigan. He then coached at Murray State and, after that, at UAB under former Indiana coach Mike Davis. May served as an assistant for Mike White at the University of Florida. He became the head coach of Florida Atlantic in 2018. In the 2022-23 season, the Owls were 35-4 and went to the Final Four. In his last season, he was 25-9 and finished with a 126–69 record at Florida Atlantic. This is his first season at UM, and he currently has a 22-8 record and a 148–77 overall record.

Feb 21, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May looks on during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Center. (Photo by Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images)

MEET THE WOLVERINE PLAYERS:

Vladislav Goldin is a 7'1", 250 pounds graduate center from Russia who prepped at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He was a member of the Russian National Team and played in the 2019 U18 European Championships. Golden transferred from Florida Atlantic, where he started all 34 games for the Owls, averaged 15.7 points, and had 27 double-doubles. He is an excellent low-post player on both ends of the court, an elite finisher at the rim with either hand, and has blocked and altered numerous shots. Goldin averages 16.3 points (63.7 FG%) and 6.3 rebounds. He shoots 71.3% from the free-throw line and 36.0% from three-point land on 25 attempts. He has 36 assists to 68 turnovers ratio with 14 steals and 42 blocks. STRENGTHS: Elite finisher at the rim and rim protector. WEAKNESSES: Assist to turnover ratio. Danny Wolf is a 7'0", 255-pound junior forward/center from Glencoe, Illinois. He finished his prep career at Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts. Wolf earned a McDonald's All-American nomination and was a member of the Israel national team at the 2023 FIBA Under-20 European Championships. Before UM, he was a unanimous First-team all-league selection at Yale. Wolf is an excellent rebounder on both ends of the court, has outstanding court vision as a passer, and can shoot at the rim or from the perimeter. He is an elite defender and one of the top defenders in the country. At UM this year, Wolf averages 12.7 points (50.9 FG%) and 9.6 rebounds. He shoots 59.6% from the free-throw line and 34.8% from three-point land on 89 attempts. He has a 110 assists to 100 turnovers ratio with 23 steals and 42 blocks for the year. STRENGTHS: Rebounding, finishing, and playmaking for his size. WEAKNESSES: Turnovers and free throw shooting.

Feb 21, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) drives to the basket during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Center. (Photo by Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images)

Tre Donaldson is a 6'3", 195-pound junior guard from Tallahassee, Florida, and was a dual-sport prep star. He played quarterback and defensive back for FSUHS and was ranked Florida's No. 20-ranked safety and No. 33 overall football prospect. He threw for 1,765 yards with 15 touchdowns on 68% passing as a quarterback. He made the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches (FABC) Elite 11 in 2022. Donaldson started his collegiate basketball career at Auburn, played in 67 games, and helped Auburn win the 2024 SEC Basketball Tournament. With a football background, he is a physical guard who can get downhill but is a pass-first point guard who can also drain 3-pointers. At UM this year, Donaldson averages 11.9 points (44.9 FG%) and 3.6 rebounds. He shoots 39.6% from three-point land on 134 attempts and 68.1% from the free-throw line. He has a 119 assists to 67 turnovers ratio and 32 steals on the year. STRENGTHS: Three-point shooting. WEAKNESSES: Free throw shooting is below average. Roddy Gayle Jr. is a 6'5 205 pound guard from Niagara Falls, NY, who started at Lewiston-Porter High School (Youngstown, N.Y.) before transferring to Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) and was ranked No.61 by ESPN. Gayle is very athletic and strong, with a 40+ inch vertical jump. He is a solid defender and usually sound in traffic. He previously played at Ohio State in 71 total games and averaged 9.1 points per game. For UM this year, he averages 9.9 points (42.5 FG%) and 3.7 rebounds. While he shoots 78.4% from the free-throw line, he only shoots 19.7% from three-point land. He has a 70 assists to 62 turnovers ratio with 26 steals in the year. STRENGTHS: Free-throwing shooting. WEAKNESSES: Three-point shooting and assist-to-turnover ratio. Nimari Burnett is a 6'5", 200-pound graduate student guard who has played previously at Alabama and Texas Tech. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, he played some prep ball in California. Burnett was a five-star recruit, ranked No.22 by ESPN and No. 39 by rivals, who had him as a four-star recruit, and he ended up being a McDonald's All-American. Burnett is a strong defender who can shoot floaters or catch and shoot. At UM this year, he averages 10.0 points (48.8 FG%) and 3.5 rebounds. He shoots 41.0% from the three-point land (110 attempts) and 79.5% from the free throw land. He has 44 assists to 35 turnovers ratio and has 28 steals for the year. STRENGTHS: Three-point shooting. WEAKNESSES: The assist-to-turnover ratio is decent.

Feb 21, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) handles the ball against Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) during the second half at Crisler Center (Photo by Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images)

Will Tschetter is a 6'8", 230-pound redshirt junior forward from Minnesota. He was ranked the No. 2 player in the State of Minnesota, behind Class of 2021 No. 1 recruit Chet Holmgren, and was the runner-up for Minnesota's Mr. Basketball that same year by averaging 30.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and hitting 45 3-pointers (41 %). He brings energy and can step out and shoot the three or finish in the post: a smart guy and a natural leader. A year ago, he played in 23 games and averaged 6.9 points per game for the Wolverines. This year for UM, he averages 6.9 points per game (51.4 FG%) and 2.4 rebounds. An excellent shooter, he shoots 85.3% from the free line and 39.2% from three-point land. He has a 19 assists to 18 turnover ratio. STRENGTHS: Three-point shooting and free throw shooting. WEAKNESSES: Assist to turnover ratio. LJ Cason is a 6'2", 190-pound freshman guard from Lakeland, Florida, and played at Victory Christian Academy and averaged 24.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists and was a two time, first-team All-State player. Cason is a playmaking point guard and strong defender who regularly forced turnovers at the prep level. This year for UM, he averages 4.0 points (38.8 FG%) and 1.2 rebounds. He shoots 82.6% from the free line but only 23.9% from three-point land. He has a 17 assists to 23 turnovers ratio and nine steals for the year. STRENGTHS: Free throw shooting. WEAKNESSES: Assist/turnover ratio. Rubin Jones is a 6'5", 190-pound graduate transfer guard from North Texas who is initially from Houston, Texas and played at Yates High School. In four years at North Texas, he played 111 games and started 59. Jones is known for his defense. This year for UM, he averages 3.2 points (33.7 FG%) and 2.4 rebounds. Jones only shoots 25.0% from three-point land and 66.7% from the free-throw line. He has 36 assists to a 27 turnovers ratio with 20 steals for the year. STRENGTHS: Defense WEAKNESSES: Poor perimeter shooting and assist/turnover ratio is average. Justin Pippen is a 6'3", 180-pound freshman guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. He was ranked No. 73 by ESPN and No.73 by Rivals, averaging 16.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in high school. Pippen is the son of Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and was a prep teammate with LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce. Pippen is a combo guard and is considered a solid defender. For UM this year, he averages 1.6 points (27.9 FG%) and 0.7 rebounds. He shoots 27.6% from three-point land and 83.3% from the free-throw line. He has a 15 assists to nine turnovers ratio. STRENGTHS: A decent passer. WEAKNESSES: A weak shooter from the field. NOTE ON SAM WALTERS: He has a lower back disc injury and is rehabbing and treating multiple times a day to return. He has no definite timetable to return to practice and games but will not return until he feels 100 percent. I provide his bio below just in case: Sam Walters is a 6'10", 200 sophomore transfer forward from the University of Alabama who is from the Villages in Florida and played at the Villages Charter School, where he was a consensus Top 100 recruit, being ranked No.54 by ESPN and No.51 by Rivals. For Bama, he played in all 37 games and averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds. The tall lefty is a catch-and-release shooter with a high release. This year for UM, he averages 5.0 points (42.5 FG%) and 1.6 rebounds. He shoots 36.6% from three-point land and 73.7% from the free-throw line. STRENGTHS: Free throw shooting/three-point shooting. WEAKNESSES: Overall FG%

Feb 21, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Justin Pippen (10) handles the ball during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Center. (Photo by Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images)

Wolverines Team Stats (22-8, 14-5)

Scoring Points Per Game: UM 79.1 Opponents 71.4 Scoring Margin Margin +7.7 Shooting FG: Percentage: UM .481 Opponents .408 FG: Per Game: UM 28.0 Opponents 25.7 3PT: Percentage: UM .343 Opponents .318 3PT: Per Game: UM 8.5 Opponents 7.7 FT: Percentage: UM .717 Opponents .714 FT: Per Game UM 14.7 Opponents 12.4 Rebounding Per Game: UM 38.0 Opponents 33.4 Margin +4.7 Assists Total: UM 483 Opponents 334 Per Game: UM 16.1 Opponents 11.1 Turnovers Per Game: UM 14.4 Opponents 11.8 Margin -2.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio: UM 1.1 Opponents 0.9 Points Off Turnovers: UM 13.5 Opponents 15.4 Steals Per Game: UM 5.6 Opponents 7.4 Blocks Per Game: UM 3.8 Opponents 2.4

LOOKING AT WOLVERINE LOSSES:

WAKE FOREST (L 70-72): +4 3-pointers, MINUS 2 FGS, MINUS 2 Free Throws, MINUS 10 points in the paint. (Wolf 2-6, Goldin 3-5) (Sixteen UM turnovers). ARKANSAS (L 87-89): +1 FG, MINUS 1 3-pointer, MINUS 3 FTs, MINUS six fast break points. (Seventeen UM turnovers). OKLAHOMA (L 86-87): +3FGs, MINUS 8 3-pointers, +1 FT (22 to 21) MINNESOTA (L 81-84): MINUS 5 FGs, MINUS 2 3-pointers (9-11) +5 Fts, MINUS 6 points in the paint, MINUS 4 2nd chance points, MINUS 7 turnovers (13-6). PURDUE (L 64-91): MINUS 14 FGs, MINUS 3 3-pointers, +4 FTs (UM had 22 turnovers, to six turnovers for Purdue). NOTE: Burnett, Wolf, and Tschetter six for 22 from the field and 0 for 12 from 3-point land. MICHIGAN STATE (L 62-75): MINUS 5 FGs, MINUS 3 #-pointers, -1 FT, MINUS 7 offensive rebounds, UM+4 more turnovers. ILLINOIS (L 73-93): Minus 6 FGs, Minus 10 3-pointers. MARYLAND: (L 65-71): +3 FGs, MINUS 2 3-pointers, MINUS 10 FTs, +8 more turnovers, MINUS 8 second chance points, MINUS eight points in the paint.

MSU KEYS:

1. PUSH UM BIGS OUT FARTHER: Goldin and Wolf will get their shots, but you can't give Goldin and Wolf easy baskets around the rim. You have to push them out a little farther. Wolf also averages 9.6 rebounds, and MSU has to get a body on him. 2. NEUTRALIZE THREE POINT SHOOTERS: Perimeter defense on Tre Donaldson, Nimari Burnett, Will Tschetter, and even Wolf is essential. This is especially important since MSU is not a good three-point shooting team. In an earlier game, Purdue held Burnett, Wolf, and Tschetter to six for 22 from the field and 0 for 12 from 3-point land. 3. FORCE TURNOVERS: MSU has to force turnovers and finish on the other end. UM Opponents have been coming up with steals and turning them into points. MSU has to do the same.

