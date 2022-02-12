PREVIEW: Spartans eying turnaround game against Hoosiers

East Lansing, Mich. – Despite some missteps, the No. 17 Michigan State men’s basketball team is still in the teeth of the hunt for a Big Ten title.

But not for long if the Spartans can’t shake their two-game losing streak and the shaky play that put Michigan State on a downward slide.

If the Spartans (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) want to move up from their present position, which is fourth behind 10-win Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue, beating Indiana (16-7, 7-6) will be paramount when the two teams meet at 3:30 p.m. (FOX) on Saturday at Breslin Center.

A loss could put MSU out of contention for a crown and also drop them out of the double bye for the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hoosiers are just a game and a half behind the Spartans in eighth place and just three games out of making themselves a contender for a conference crown whose regular season champion looks like it won’t be decided until the final week of the season and could have five or six losses in conference play.

Saturday’s game also marks the return of former longtime Michigan State assistant and associate head coach Dane Fife, who spent 10 seasons roaming the Spartans’ sidelines before returning to his alma mater after last season.

Which means Fife’s familiarity with MSU’s approaches could be an advantage for IU.

“Yeah, of course it’s going to help the familiarity a little bit,’’ MSU head coach Tom Izzo said of Fife’s former connection to the Spartans “He knows what we do in some ways. We’ve tweaked some things, changed some things but he knows the players, he knows their tendencies, he knows a little bit better. But coaches can help win games but players play the games.

“So, I think Dane’s familiarity will help but I don’t think it changes the game that much and it will be good to have him back.’’

The Spartans enter Saturday’s contest riding a two-game losing streak, after back-to-back losses on the road against Rutgers and at home against Wisconsin.

In order to resume the winning ways that Michigan State enjoyed earlier this season, the Spartans need to get more production from senior wing Gabe Brown.

Brown has hit the 20-point mark just once in MSU’s last nine contests.

And if you need an indication of the importance on Brown’s offense, consider this: In the Spartans’ four losses in its last nine outings, Brown has averaged 11.8 points a game.

Not bad numbers but still under his 12.8 points per game average and definitely not as game-changing as a 20-point outing would have been in a two-point loss to Northwestern back on Jan. 15 and one-point loss on the road at Illinois on Jan. 25.

But let’s not lay this all at Brown’s feet.

MSU, which has had trouble taking care of the ball all season – enters Saturday’s contest turning the ball over 14 times a game, with a minus-3 turnover margin.

Michigan State is still trying to establish a go-to star of the team. Meanwhile, the Spartans need to take more of an all-hands-on-deck approach if they expect to transport a good season into a special one.

“We’re not that good yet. I think we could be,’’ Izzo said. “We are not one of our most talented teams. I’m ticked off on how we played (against Wisconsin). I really am, but I’m not disgusted or discouraged about where this team can go. I still believe in this team.

“Let’s everybody do a better job,. Coaches got to do a better job, players got to do a better job. I like our chances because I like our guys.”

Izzo is calling for more physicality from a team that lacks imposing physical presence. If Michigan State lacks enforcers, Izzo at least wants energy. Michigan State lacked both against Wisconsin, especially early in the game.

“I would like them to get a little more aggressive, a little more energetic and that’s the kind of the growth we hope to obtain here in the next month,” Izzo said.

“You never want to say you’re physically weak because that’s a test of their manhood but when we played at Rutgers, we were physically weaker than them. I thought the last game, we were a little mentally (weaker). That’s what happens when you don’t have true leaders to rally guys out on the floor. That’s what we have to do a better job of. We need that a little bit more. We have talked to a lot of people about it. That’s where the coach has to step up too. You can’t lead from the bench but you have to do a better job than I did.

I’ve had my days here when I thought we did a hell of a job and they didn’t. I’ve had my days here when they did a hell of a job and we didn’t. I thought that (the Wisconsin loss) was joint venture. I was a little taken aback because I thought we practiced pretty well but we didn’t take that to the game, but that’s my job and that’s on me."

Now, Izzo is demanding a little more, and looking to put it back on the players.

"I still think we have our best basketball ahead," Izzo said. "I think Joey and Malik are playing well. I really like my two wings. I think Gabe has re-found his shot a little bit."

While Brown is MSU’s leading scorer, junior forward Malik Hall is the Spartans only other double-figure scorer at 10.1 a game off the bench. He has emerged as MSU’s steadiest offensive threat in the past month. Michigan State went to him as the go-to guy late in the Spartans’ most recent win, a 65-63 win at Maryland two weeks ago. And Hall was instrumental in bringing Michigan State back from a 10-point deficit to within one point with eight minutes to go against the Badgers, but he didn’t have enough help to lift the Spartans to victory.

Brown and Hall needs support from freshman guard Max Christie and senior forward Marcus Bingham. Christie and Bingham each add 9.9 points a game, while redshirt senior wing Joey Hauser and junior guard Tyson Walker add 7.2 and 7.0 points per game, respectively.

Hall has offered a boost as a stretch four. But Izzo is looking for a perimeter player to emerge as a ball-handling director at crunch time.

“We are trying to find (a go-to guy),” Izzo said. “We said at the beginning of the year, that’s what gets developed. You have to find somebody. You have to make somebody that guy. I still think before it’s over Max Christie is going to be a hell of a go-to guy because he can shoot it, he can pass it, he can get to the line and make his free throws. I have a lot of faith in him. But he and Malik would be the guys I would go to right now."

Bingham leads MSU in rebounding and blocks, at 6.5 and 2.5, while sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard tops the team in assists at 4.9 a game.

You have to figure if all six hit their marks, average-wise, that should be good enough for a win but the problem that continues to haunt MSU is that this team can’t seem to get consistent outputs from any of its top six or seven players.

If that doesn’t happen on Saturday, the Spartans could be looking at a third-straight loss against a Hoosiers’ team that is led by do-it-all junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who leads Indiana in both points and rebounding at 17.6 and 8.5.

Joining Jackson-Davis for an IU team that is scoring 72 points a game and giving up 63.3 a contest are double-figure scorers, redshirt senior forward Race Thompson and senior guard Xavier Johnson.

Thompson adds 11.6 points a game, while Johnson contributes 10.6 points a contest.

“Those two guys inside (Jackson-Davis and Thompson) are really, really, really good players. They can play for any team in this league,’’ Izzo said of a team that MSU will hold a 3.3 rebounding edge over. “Trayce Jackson is a guy that I recruited hard and he’s been a hell of a player there.

“I know this, the two guys they got inside are strengths.’’

Johnson also leads the Hoosiers in assists at 4.5 a game for a team that turns the ball over just 8.3 times per contest.

Johnson was reinstated to the team after being suspended by first-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson for the Hoosiers’ loss to Northwestern on Tuesday due to missing curfew.

“I know this: They do play very hard,’’ Izzo said. “They’re very well coached, they do some nice things offensively but I think they keep it simple. I don’t think they’re tricky. I think they just come right at you but you’ve got to be able to guard that guy in the post because Trayce (Jackson-Davis) can pass in there and he can score it in there.’’