No. 12 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan face off this weekend in college hockey’s most-played rivalry. MSU is 11-6-1 on the 2022-2023 season, and so are the Wolverines. It is the first time that these two schools will play each other while ranked since 2012. Coincidentally, that is also the last time that MSU made the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament.

Michigan State is coming off of two consecutive losses to No. 3 Minnesota last weekend. Despite the sweep, the Spartans jumped one position in the polls from No. 13 last week.

Both teams are under first-year head coaches.

Michigan State hired Adam Nightingale back in May following the departure of Danton Cole. In five seasons under Cole, MSU finished sixth in the Big Ten once and in last place four different times. The last time that the Spartans won a conference tournament game was in 2013 when MSU won the first round of the CCHA Tournament against Alaska.

Brandon Naurato took over the Michigan program following Mel Pearson's depature. Pearson was let go after allegations of misconduct while at the program.

“It’s the greatest rivalry in college hockey and it’s been going on for a long time and the state of Michigan is a hockey state,” Nightingale said about the matchup.



