Preview: MSU takes on Michigan in college hockey's biggest rivalry
No. 12 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan face off this weekend in college hockey’s most-played rivalry. MSU is 11-6-1 on the 2022-2023 season, and so are the Wolverines. It is the first time that these two schools will play each other while ranked since 2012. Coincidentally, that is also the last time that MSU made the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament.
Michigan State is coming off of two consecutive losses to No. 3 Minnesota last weekend. Despite the sweep, the Spartans jumped one position in the polls from No. 13 last week.
Both teams are under first-year head coaches.
Michigan State hired Adam Nightingale back in May following the departure of Danton Cole. In five seasons under Cole, MSU finished sixth in the Big Ten once and in last place four different times. The last time that the Spartans won a conference tournament game was in 2013 when MSU won the first round of the CCHA Tournament against Alaska.
Brandon Naurato took over the Michigan program following Mel Pearson's depature. Pearson was let go after allegations of misconduct while at the program.
“It’s the greatest rivalry in college hockey and it’s been going on for a long time and the state of Michigan is a hockey state,” Nightingale said about the matchup.
Graduate defenseman Christian Krygier returned last weekend after injury earlier this year.
“It’s an emotional weekend,” Krygier, who grew up in Michigan, said. “I just think about taking the emotions out of it and trying to stick to a regular weekend of hockey and hopefully getting some good results.”
Several freshmen are getting their first tastes of the rivalry, including Tiernan Shoudy, whose brother plays ACHA hockey at Michigan.
Michigan will be without its leading scorer in freshman Adam Fantilli, who made Team Canada’s preliminary camp roster for the World Junior Championships. Fantilli is projected to be the No. 2 pick at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Five other Michigan players were named to the Team USA preliminary roster, which doesn't start until next week on Dec. 12. Canada’s preliminary roster camp begins Dec. 9, which Is why Fantilli will be unavailable.
Michigan State doesn't have any current players on preliminary roster spots and won’t be without any players this weekend. With that said, MSU commit Trey Augustine is one of four goalies given the opportunity to represent Team USA. Recently-committed prospect Maxim Strbak was named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster.
This weekend’s MSU-Michigan series is a home-and-home with Friday night’s matchup being played at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing and Saturday night’s matchup being played at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. It’s MSU’s final series until the Great Lakes Invitational at the end of the month.
Game 1
Location: Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Michigan
Time: Friday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Where to watch: Big Ten Network (Ben Holden and Fred Pletsch)
Listen: WJIM 1240 AM (Scott Moore and Rob Woodward)
Game 2
Location: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Time: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Where to watch: Big Ten Network (Ben Holden and Fred Pletsch)
Listen: WVFN 730 AM (Scott Moore and Rob Woodward)