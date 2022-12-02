The No. 13 Michigan State Spartans host the No. 4 Minnesota Golden Gophers this weekend. If MSU sweeps, it will take the Big Ten conference lead. Both teams have nearly identical records. Minnesota is 11-5-0 while MSU is 11-4-1.

MSU has won seven of its last eight games and just swept Miami. Minnesota just split a series with Arizona State.

Minnesota leads the all-time series between the two Big Ten rivals by a large margin: 129-50-16. Last season, MSU didn't win any of the four games between the two. This season, MSU returns with a new head coach and revitalized program.

Head coach Adam Nightingale says he's not intimidated by Minnesota and that he's told players to just focus on "doing things the right way."

This week, Michigan State graduate goaltender Dylan St. Cyr and freshman center Karsen Dorwart were named the Big Ten's first and third Stars of the Week, respectively. St. Cyr posted 39 saves in his shutout on Saturday against Miami.

It was revealed during Nightingale's mid-week press conference that one of MSU's points-leaders, Jagger Joshua, was benched last Friday against Miami (OH) due to the high amount of penalties he's been taking. Joshua has 53 penalty minutes this season including a few game misconducts.

Minnesota enters this week at No. 2 in the PairWise rankings, just behind Penn State. Meanwhile, Michigan State Is No. 7 in the PairWise rankings.