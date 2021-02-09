SpartanMag - Presser: Izzo glad to win and move on

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo didn't claim Michigan State's 60-58 victory over Penn State at Breslin Center on Tuesday night was a work of art. But he's glad to keep it.

"It's a step, guys," he said. "It's just a step. But it's a big step.

"Now I'm looking forward to one thing: working tonight, tomorrow and the next day and the next night and getting a chance to play Iowa, which would be a big game for us. You win two in a row, and you finally get to play two home games for the first time in 30-some days. It's been different.

"I'm pleased and excited to go to work tomorrow, tonight, right now. Let's go. Let's play."