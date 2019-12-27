NEW YORK - During a press conference that is annually part of pre-game New Era Pinstripe Bowl festivities, Michigan State University President Dr. Samuel Stanley briefly voiced his feelings on the direction of the Spartan football program, Friday.

Stanley, who has rarely spoken publicly about Michigan State athletics since becoming president of the university in May, was asked during a brief question and answer session whether he is confident in the direction of the Michigan State football program.

“Yes, I am excited about the future and this is a great opportunity,” Stanley said at Yankee Stadium, two hours prior to kickoff. “I think Coach Mark Dantonio really has an incredible track record, the winningest coach in MSU history so I am pleased with the direction of the program overall. The season is not what we hoped for last year, there’s no question but I think he is the right person to continue to lead the team.”