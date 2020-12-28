SpartanMag - Pre-Tip Read: 3 Keys for Michigan State vs Minnesota

Pre-Tip Read: 3 Keys for Michigan State vs Minnesota
Three big questions for Michigan State heading into tonight’s game at Minnesota (8 p.m., BTN).
1. Can Michigan State contain Marcus Carr?
Michigan State’s defense has been alarmingly poor this year, especially in the backcourt.
Communication, focus and hedge/help coverage was much better against Wisconsin than was the case at Northwestern in the previous game, although the percentages didn’t show it.
Sophomore Rocket Watts played well on defense against Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice. Only two of Trice’s 29 points were scored against Watts.
Watts spent nearly eight straight minutes on the bench in the second half of that game as a result of questionable shot selection, shot mechanics or both. Head coach Tom Izzo says he wants Watts and other Michigan State backcourt scorers to get out of the habit of forcing tear-drop floaters or suspension shots, and instead come to a two-foot jump stop and go up stronger.
Watts’ quarterbacking decisions will be a gradual work in progress this year. His defense has the capacity to improve more rapidly. Tonight he gets a major test against Minnesota’s Carr.
Carr, a 6-foot-2 junior, ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in scoring at 24.6 points per game and No. 1 in assists at 6.2 per game.
Carr leads the nation in free throws made. He has scored 20 or more in six games this year, out of nine. He has scored 30 or more three times.
Carr is a quality 3-point shooter at .393. He creates many of those for himself with a good step-back move, especially to his left.
Like most teams today, they will involve the point guard in basic screen-roll-replace action. Carr’s ability to shoot behind the screen will stretch and tax your defense. Michigan State is traditionally quite good at screen/roll defense although the Spartans are still trying to get their choreography down in that area, and up to the expected standard.
Carr gets his points but doesn’t intrude on the game. He quarterbacks things well during the opening stages of every possession.
When the shot clock winds down, he is as capable of anyone in the Big Ten of creating a shot for himself or a teammate.
During Friday’s overtime upset victory over No. 4 Iowa, Carr hit a step-back 3-pointer to the left to cut Iowa’s lead to 3 with :28 seconds left. Then he hit a 3-pointer off rescreen action to the right to tie the game with :05 remaining.
Then he deferred to suddenly-hot stretch four Brandon Johnson in overtime. Johnson nailed four 3-pointers in overtime. (You read that right).
Carr also hit a step-back 3-pointer to beat Loyola Marymount.
“At the end of the game I’m not sure there’s another guy in the Big Ten I would rather put the ball in his hands and say, ‘Hey, go make a play,’” said Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel.
THE TAKEAWAY: Carr is a tough test. Watts needs tough tests. But Michigan State doesn’t need to fall to 0-3. Getting to 1-2 in the Big Ten must begin with Watts playing good defense on Carr.
But realize, you can play quality defense on Carr and he may still score 20.
There’s a chance Aaron Henry will be on Carr at times, too.
During Minnesota’s only loss of the season, Carr was held to 3-of-13 in a 92-65 loss to Illinois on Dec. 15.
**
Before we get to the second and third keys, some background on Minnesota:
The Gophers are 8-1 and ranked No. 21 in the nation. It’s the first time Minnesota has been in the Top 25 since December of 2017.
“We're a pretty motivated team,” Golden Gophers coach Richard Pitino told the Associated Press. "We just talked about what Illinois did to us and we didn't get negative or lose hope. It was one game and we had to get back to work, which is what we did. We didn't even watch film on it. We addressed it and moved on ... and we beat a team that people think can go to the Final Four."
“We'll turn the page and look towards the next one,” Pitino said. “We're not a get too-high-or-too-low-type of program.”
STATS TO KNOW:
1. Minnesota ranks dead last in scoring defense in the Big Ten, allowing 75.9 points per game. (Michigan State is No. 13 at 74.8).
2. Michigan State is No. 13 in field goal percentage defense at .424.
3. Michigan State is second to last in the Big Ten in scoring margin at +6.5, ahead of only Penn State.
STYLE OF PLAY
* In true Pitino fashion, Minnesota hoists a lot of 3-pointers, sometimes to its own detriment.
Minnesota ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal attempts but is No .13 in 3-point percentage at .319.
Against Iowa, they kept jacking threes until they found Brandon Johnson with the hot hand. The 6-foot-8 Johnson came off the bench to score 26 points.
Johnson, a Chicago native and transfer from Western Michigan, was a ridiculous 8-of-9 from 3-point range. He scored all of them in true stretch four form, on pick-and-pops or roll-replace action, working into space and allowing Carr or combo guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. to create for him.
Johnson has a high, quick shot release and can play the Robert Horry role when he’s on. It woudn’t be a surprise if he’s in the starting lineup tonight.
* Minnesota ran some version of the same play throughout the second half and overtime of the Iowa game. They run pure screen-roll-replace. Sometimes they do it out of a horns look. Even when Iowa went to zone, they ran ball screen/replace/extra pass.
They are a four-around-one team, hunting 3-pointers.
* Minnesota’s new center is 7-foot Liam Robbins, a transfer from Drake. He is a 35 percent 3-point shooter, and hit a dagger 3-pointer off of pick-and-pop action in overtime.
Robbins is a former 300 pounder who is down to a slim 235. He has good footwork on the roll and has decent hands on the reception.
Robbins is second on the team in scoring at 12.6 per game.
* Shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur has been a quality sharp shooter in the past but is off to a terrible start from long range this year. He is 8-of-42 from 3-point range this season (.190).
Kalscheur is Minnesota’s best defender and will likely guard Henry. Kalscheur helped hold Illinois Ayo Donsumu to 5-of-14 shooting. Illinois did most of its damage inside with center Kofi Cockburn (33 points and 13 rebounds).
That takes us to the second and third keys of the game:
2. CAN MSU DOMINATE THE GLASS?
Michigan State ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten in rebounding at +8.5. Those numbers aren’t bad, but they aren’t up to the usual Michigan State standard.
Izzo has been harping on rebounding improvement. He was satisfied with MSU’s 30-29 rebounding edge over Wisconsin.
Michigan State held a 33-32 edge in rebounding over Northwestern.
Michigan State needs to scrap its way to double-digit advantages in rebounding margin if it wants to win tonight and get back toward the top of the Big Ten standings.
Rather than allowing Wisconsin and Northwestern to shoot over 50 percent, Michigan State needs to hold opponents under 42 percent from the field. That would provide a big step toward cleaning the defensive glass and getting the rebounding margin numbers back in familiar territory.
Minnesota has been soft on the glass. Illinois out-rebounded the Gophers 53-35.
Iowa out-rebounded Minnesota 55-38.
Iowa had 15 offensive rebounds in the first 30 minutes of the game.
The Spartans need to find some rebounding muscle, and they need to do it now. Again, quality defense will feed that stat.
3. CAN MSU CHANGE ITS SHOT SELECTION HABITS?
The Spartans are still in the process of finding out who is whom when it comes to which players should take which shots in which situations. Michigan State doesn’t need off-balanced, medium-range shots with more than :16 seconds remaining on the shot clock.
Watts, Henry and Joshua Langford are not selfish players. When they’ve attempted high-difficulty, off-balance shots at inopportune times, it wasn’t a case of those guys hunting and chucking. They were trying to provide a service for the team. Izzo is analyzing and educating them on the slim difference between a good, aggressive rhythm shot and an unneeded forced shot.
It’s odd to be teaching this to veteran players such as Langford and Henry, but these are among the first games in each player’s career that they have been considered go-to, first-option scorers. Langford dabbled in that role two seasons ago before being lost to injury, so the point remains that these are still among his initial games with that responsibility.
The Takeaway: My guess is that more offense will begin to run through MSU’s stretch four, Joey Hauser. He is Michigan State’s best, most consistent scorer and he needs to get more touches.
In past years when Michigan State has had a quality stretch-four threat, Michigan State has found a comfort zone with basic ball screen actions with the point guard and the four man. Think Winston and Goins in 2019 or Lucas and Suton in 2009.
As good and reliable as Goins and Suton became late in their career, Hauser is a better shooter than either at an this stage of their careers. Hauser is also a better passer and can do more off the dribble or with his back to the basket, which makes him more of a threat off the short roll action.
There’s a lot for Michigan State to explore with the screen-roll game with Watts and Hauser and I suspect that exploration is coming soon, along with Foster Loyer ball screen action with Hauser.
That doesn't mean Hauser will hog all the shots. It means that Henry and Langford might become more effective and efficient as complementary spot-up shooters or secondary drivers rather than being the primary gunner.
Comparoni is publisher of SpartanMag.com and has covered Michigan State sports since 1987. He has covered 71 Michigan State NCAA Tournament games and eight Final Fours.