SpartanMag - Pre-Tip Read: 3 Keys for Michigan State vs Minnesota

Michigan State’s defense has been alarmingly poor this year, especially in the backcourt.

Communication, focus and hedge/help coverage was much better against Wisconsin than was the case at Northwestern in the previous game, although the percentages didn’t show it.

Sophomore Rocket Watts played well on defense against Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice. Only two of Trice’s 29 points were scored against Watts.

Watts spent nearly eight straight minutes on the bench in the second half of that game as a result of questionable shot selection, shot mechanics or both. Head coach Tom Izzo says he wants Watts and other Michigan State backcourt scorers to get out of the habit of forcing tear-drop floaters or suspension shots, and instead come to a two-foot jump stop and go up stronger.

Watts’ quarterbacking decisions will be a gradual work in progress this year. His defense has the capacity to improve more rapidly. Tonight he gets a major test against Minnesota’s Carr.

Carr, a 6-foot-2 junior, ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in scoring at 24.6 points per game and No. 1 in assists at 6.2 per game.

Carr leads the nation in free throws made. He has scored 20 or more in six games this year, out of nine. He has scored 30 or more three times.

Carr is a quality 3-point shooter at .393. He creates many of those for himself with a good step-back move, especially to his left.

Like most teams today, they will involve the point guard in basic screen-roll-replace action. Carr’s ability to shoot behind the screen will stretch and tax your defense. Michigan State is traditionally quite good at screen/roll defense although the Spartans are still trying to get their choreography down in that area, and up to the expected standard.

Carr gets his points but doesn’t intrude on the game. He quarterbacks things well during the opening stages of every possession.

When the shot clock winds down, he is as capable of anyone in the Big Ten of creating a shot for himself or a teammate.

During Friday’s overtime upset victory over No. 4 Iowa, Carr hit a step-back 3-pointer to the left to cut Iowa’s lead to 3 with :28 seconds left. Then he hit a 3-pointer off rescreen action to the right to tie the game with :05 remaining.

Then he deferred to suddenly-hot stretch four Brandon Johnson in overtime. Johnson nailed four 3-pointers in overtime. (You read that right).

Carr also hit a step-back 3-pointer to beat Loyola Marymount.

“At the end of the game I’m not sure there’s another guy in the Big Ten I would rather put the ball in his hands and say, ‘Hey, go make a play,’” said Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel.





THE TAKEAWAY: Carr is a tough test. Watts needs tough tests. But Michigan State doesn’t need to fall to 0-3. Getting to 1-2 in the Big Ten must begin with Watts playing good defense on Carr.

But realize, you can play quality defense on Carr and he may still score 20.

There’s a chance Aaron Henry will be on Carr at times, too.

During Minnesota’s only loss of the season, Carr was held to 3-of-13 in a 92-65 loss to Illinois on Dec. 15.

**

Before we get to the second and third keys, some background on Minnesota:

The Gophers are 8-1 and ranked No. 21 in the nation. It’s the first time Minnesota has been in the Top 25 since December of 2017.

“We're a pretty motivated team,” Golden Gophers coach Richard Pitino told the Associated Press. "We just talked about what Illinois did to us and we didn't get negative or lose hope. It was one game and we had to get back to work, which is what we did. We didn't even watch film on it. We addressed it and moved on ... and we beat a team that people think can go to the Final Four."

“We'll turn the page and look towards the next one,” Pitino said. “We're not a get too-high-or-too-low-type of program.”