NEW YORK - It doesn’t appear that Michigan State will have a problem being motivated for Friday’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Wake Forest. The problem will be trying to outscore a quality Wake Forest team that is fired up for a chance to move its program up another rung on the national ladder.

At 6-6, Michigan State doesn't seem like a first-rate scalp for the Deacons to cherish. But Michigan State still has some shine to its national brand after Mark Dantonio's six 10-or-more win seasons and four Top 15 finishes in the last seven years.

For the first time since 1948, Wake Forest has had four straight winning seasons. Wake Forest is going for its third nine-win season in school history.

“We don’t take bowl games lightly,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said during today’s press conference. “Our history dictates that.”

Wake Forest was 7-1, ranked No. 19 in early November and made its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Wake Forest lost three of its last four games as injuries knocked the Demon Deacons off course for a possible New Years Six bowl bid, an invitation that eventually went to Virginia out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Now, Wake Forest wants a quality season to end on a terrific note by beating Michigan State.

The Spartans want one last chance to prove to themselves that they were better than their 6-6 record. I’m not sure they’re actually better than 6-6, but that’s their intention.

“Our will is about as high as it can be,” said senior quarterback Brian Lewerke. “I have one more game, the seniors have one more game, and we want to come out of here with a win.

“I didn’t have the best season. I want to show I’ve made improvements since the last game.”