EAST LANSING - The prognosis is not good for Michigan State football, not this weekend and maybe not this season. I half-jokingly called for calm after the Northwestern game, citing the need for fans to recalibrate their expectations due to MSU’s injuries. Well, that was before injuries to MSU's two most important offensive players, Felton Davis and Brian Lewerke. In my 31 years of covering Michigan State football, this is the worst string of injuries I’ve ever seen hit the Spartans. It’s being reported by Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal that Lewerke will not start against Purdue due to injuries lingering from the Penn State game, as well as last week. Michigan State coaches would have liked to have gone with a back-up QB to start against Michigan last week, but there wasn’t yet enough trust in redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi. The determination was made that Lewerke wouldn’t further bother his injury by throwing against Michigan, as long as he avoided heavy contact to it. The determination was made that Lewerke’s throwing velocity looked okay, and they wanted to go with the proven veteran in a game in which taking care of the ball and avoiding interceptions would be key. Lewerke struggled badly against Michigan for many reasons, most of which were not his fault. But, as Mark Dantonio said afterward, Lewerke was “off” in that game. He barely threw, if at all, in practice last week. His work was curtailed this week. And, reportedly, the determination was made to go with Lombardi. Lombardi has attempted two passes in his career and completed a 9-yarder last week. He’s been sacked three times. He played one series against CMU, one series against Michigan. He punted against ASU. * Lombardi looked like a freshman making his debut in his one series against CMU, with Michigan State holding a comfortable lead, which soon evaporated, causing Lewerke to be put back into the game. In Lombardi's defense, he was playing behind some reserve, mop-up offensive linemen for his one series against the Chippewas. * When I went back and looked at Lombardi’s drive against Michigan, he played better than I initially thought. He drove Michigan State to the Michigan 24-yard line, thanks to four Wolverine penalties. But Lombardi did some positive things. Among them: + On his first snap, he scrambled for a gain of 10. Showed a pulse. + On his first pass, which fell incomplete but was flagged for interference, he made a good read, throwing to Darrell Stewart to the wide side of the field. Stewart was open by a half step. Good ball, good trajectory, might have been complete if CB Ambry Thomas hadn’t held Stewart. Flagged for interference. + On a 9-yard completion to Stewart to the 24-yard line, he executed a waggle roll out and made a quality, accurate throw. * There's some progress. * When he was sacked, he didn’t have much of a chance. RB Connor Heyward missed his blitz assignment on the first one. Then Luke Campbell was beaten by a d-tackle on the next play. * Overall, Lombardi looked more comfortable against Michigan than he did against CMU. * Lombardi is a confident, cocky, well-meaning guy. That attitude will serve him well if he indeed starts against Purdue. He thought enough of his punting ability that he frequently reminded the head coach last year that he could punt if needed. He’s not that great of a punter, and didn’t punt a lot in high school, but this kid has strong belief and doesn’t seem to have any fear. He wrestled at a high level in Iowa, and was ripped off in the state championship final. That’s a high-pressure event, with a lot of Iowa media and hype. It’s not the same as playing football in front of 60,000 people against Purdue. Or maybe it is. I don’t think nerves will have a major impact on how he performs. What we’ll see is a redshirt freshman with decent talent and much to learn. Maybe he will prove to be a gamer. * True freshman Theo Day out-played Lombardi for two-thirds of the spring game in my opinion, but Lombardi did some decent things on the final drive to lift the offense to victory, enough to earn a draw in the QB competition on that day on my scorecard.

Day will be available. They would like for him to see some action at some point this year. But if Lombardi struggles, I have a feeling we’ll see Lewerke give it a shot. Lewerke was spotty and inconsistent BEFORE the injury. Now his accuracy becomes even more of a question mark. I’m not sure he is capable of working any miracles right now. ** The last time we saw an injury at QB cause a second-stringer to start, Tyler O’Connor helped pull a mammoth upset at Ohio State in 2015. But that 2015 team had so much of its crap together, was healthy, was veteran, and stuffed the Buckeye offense in bad weather. This year’s Michigan State team is off the tracks, without a paddle and three flat tires, and any other mode of transportation failure metaphor you can think of.

THE LATEST ON MICHIGAN STATE

* Senior RB LJ Scott played last week, but looked rusty. He seemed hesitant to take-on contact on the edge. Dantonio thought he lacked stamina due to being sidelined.

Scott said this week he needs to being making a name for himself. That’s a noble thought, but if it hasn’t happened to this point, like I said after game one, I wasn’t betting on it ever happening, on a consistent basis. Between Scott, Heyward and La’Darius Jefferson, Michigan State has apprentices and enigmas at the running back position. And they are operating behind an offensive line that will start its eighth different lineup in eight weeks, if my math is correct, with Matt Allen expected to be out of the lineup due to an injury suffered last week. I’m expecting an o-line lineup of: LEFT TACKLE: Cole Chewins, although he struggled last week and doesn't seem to be back to full-blast form from an ailment that kept him sidelined for most of September. Chewins was replaced for half of last week’s game and replaced by Tyler Higby. Higby struggled, too. Michigan State started Luke Campbell at LT in the opener against Utah State. Campbell was benched for the Penn State game. He played most of the game at RG last week. Might Michigan State go back with Campbell at LT? I have no idea. But I’m not expecting miracles from Chewins. LEFT GUARD: Tyler Higby seems likely. Kevin Jarvis played 32 snaps last week, marking the first time that he has played on the left side. Jarvis is trying to regain form. He was functional last week, but not up to his standard. Does he make more progress this week, or did last week tax him back into a sideline role? We'll begin to find out at game time. CENTER: I’m expecting Blake Bueter. He replaced the injured Matt Allen last week. Higby started ahead of Allen earlier in the season but struggled. Pro Football Focus graded Bueter as being dead last on the team last week in run blocking grades, with a grade of 52.5, which is not a passing grade. Jordan Reid and Higby also failed to post passing grades. Basically Michigan State has no dependable left tackle or center. Try winning in that situation, and then try winning without your QB, and with injuries to all eight of your top receivers, and your top tailback coming off an injury as well. RIGHT GUARD: Luke Campbell came off the bench last week at right guard and played 48 of the game’s 55 snaps. He graded out No. 3 for Michigan State in run blocking, behind Chase Gianacakos and Matt Allen. Might we see Gianacakos get a look at an o-line position? He has had a role all year as a yackle. He has been hot and cold as a blocker at the yackle position. But coming off a decent game against Michigan, and with MSU’s o-line continuing to have problems, is it possible we could see an expanded role for Gianacakos? It wouldn’t surprise me. And if he doesn’t perform, maybe Zeke The Wonder Dog can play some center. As for the squirrel who was on the field last week, there is no truth to the rumors that she is attempting to earn a role as a walk-on wide receiver. RIGHT TACKLE: Jordan Reid. He’s the only one who has started every game. He had his worst game of the season last week, but you stick with him. He's been good at times this year.



HOW IT MATCHES UP, PART 1:

Not a walk-on candidate at wide receiver.

* Purdue is terrific on offense. Terrific.

Michigan State has to find a way to keep up on the scoreboard, and that’s going to be a difficult challenge. Purdue is mediocre in the defensive front seven. They aren’t bad. They are sturdy. They get in the way. They play square and correct. But they don’t have great athletes at these positions. They have one decent defensive tackle, No. 9 Neal, the big wide guy. But he’s battling knee soreness and there are questions about his availability. If big No. 9 is not in at DT for Purdue the dropoff behind him to the second string is steep. If No. 9 can't play, or has reduced snaps, MSU's chances of carving out success with an interior run game improves. Purdue has one outside linebacker who runs well. The rest of the guys are sturdy Shane Jones type of guys, and their d-linemen are Robert Bowers type of guys. But they are well-coached and they tackle. A good running attack could do some damage on Purdue, but Michigan State doesn’t have a good running attack. And neither did Ohio State. So this potential matchup advantage for Michigan State is likely out the window, until further notice.

MORE ON MICHIGAN STATE

Couch is reporting that punter Tyler Hunt is out with a knee injury.

That means third-stringer Bryce Baringer will likely be pressed back into duty. He dueled with Hunt for the job for a week after the ASU game, with Hunt coming out on top. So that means Michigan State will be down to its No. 3 punter and its No. 4 punt returner if Brandon Sowards can play. If not, then Michigan State might have to go with its No. 5 punt returner again, Shakur Brown, who fumbled a punt last week, one of the pivotal plays of the game when Michigan State had tied the game at 7-7, forced a three-and-out, and was set to regain possession at the 50-yard line midway through the third quarter with momentum firmly on MSU's side for the first time. So these are some of the things Mark Dantonio and his assistant coaches are dealing with this week. Also: * Sophomore Josiah Scott is expected to be activated for this game after missing the first seven games and most of August camp with a lower body injury. He will sit out the first half due to a targeting penalty he received in the Holiday Bowl. Teammate Justin Layne said Scott looked good in practice this week, “Like he hasn’t been out at all.” They could use some help from Scott, especially if Layne starts playing more on offense. Layne played five snaps at WR last week and was targeted with three pass attempts, all incompletions. * Tre Person and Shakur Brown will continue to compete for time opposite Layne. Person allowed 79-yard TD last week, on the turning point play of the game. Person didn’t use proper off-hand jam technique. “He gave him (the wide receiver) two hands and got wiped,” Dantonio said. That’s a teaching moment for Person, but an expensive one. He has good feet. He’ll be back. Brown replaced him after that error. Brown showed a good, quick, smooth hip turn when being tested deep in cover-three on one occasion last week. He has some promise. * Freshman safety Xavier Henderson also had his best game. He had a tackle and a pass break-up on a pair of third down stoppages as part of the nickel defense. He’s making progress. * As for the WR position, freshman Jalen Nailor is expected to be back for extended snaps for the first time since his heroic, game-cinching 75-yard TD run at Indiana. Darrell Stewart assumes the role as the No. 1 WR. Cam Chambers had a nice 21-yard grap on an RPO on the first play of the second half last week. There are glimmers of hope at WR. It’s up to Lombardi to play steady and find them, if he gets time to throw. Michigan State ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten in sacks allowed.

HOW IT MATCHES UP, PART 2



Purdue isn’t a danger-seeking, aggressive pass defense. They will give you some open windows. They have solid, smart players in the secondary, and they give good effort, but the windows will be more available than they were against Penn State, and definitely more than against Michigan. That being said, you have to beat them. They aren’t going to beat themselves. CB No. 2 (Kenneth Major, 6-0, 195, R-Fr.) was tested deep last week and was beaten by 5 yards, but OSU overthrew him. CB No. 14 (Antonio Blackmon, 6-0, 195, Sr.) had two pass break-ups in the end zone on third downs in the first half last week against OSU. If OSU completes those passes, they are leading 14-7 instead of being down 7-3 late in the first half and eventually 14-3 at halftime after Purdue faked a field goal in the final minute. Normally I would look for weaknesses in Purdue’s secondary. But what’s the point? It’s not like Michigan State is going to trot Felton Davis and Cody White onto the field to take advantage. And we don’t know what percent Darrell Stewart is at this point. He said after last Saturday’s game that he was a gametime decision for that one. The same was true against Northwestern. He gutted it out that day, struggled to be on the same page with some of the game week concepts, tweaked himself a bit, and was out for the PSU game. Is he okay this week? I assume so. But again, what percent, I don’t know. Nailor played three snaps last week. I don’t know what percent he is. So I’m not sure what level of WR the Spartans will be able to put on the field to challenge a decent-to-mediocre Purdue pass defense.

THE REAL PROBLEM: PURDUE

Aside from MSU’s problems is the fact that Purdue is good. Their offense rolled up 539 yards in a 49-20 upset blowout of Ohio State last week. It was quite simply the biggest national upset of the college football season, and to do it by four touchdowns was unthinkable.

But this Purdue offense is no fluke. They test you with speed in the slot, deep passes, intermediate passes, misdirection passes to the flat, and a good run game. Their run game is good enough that you have to honor their play action fakes, which opens their intermediate windows a bit more. The QB, David Blough, makes good reads, and makes them quickly. Stock-on-the-rise head coach Jeff Brohm has put together a terrific, efficient, varied, diversified offense. They will stretch you vertically, sometimes horizontally, hit you with play-action sneak routes and throwback screens. The QB will look downfield and is always comfortable coming back to a checkdown option who always seems to be wide open. I would say Purdue’s offense is like a better version of Northwesterns, better athletes, not quite as good of a quarterback, but maybe more layered with the pass concepts. You can stop reading now if you wish, because there is no good news from here.

FINAL ANALYSIS: SEMI-FIRST

Michigan State, as a program, could rise up and bother Purdue, and that’s what you have to hope for and bank on, that there is more guts and gusto beneath the hood than is currently apparent, as was the case when Michigan State traveled to Penn State.

But truthfully, in terms of trends and body of work and healthy bodies, when not judging these teams by their brands and records over the the last five to 10 years, any football guy who watched film of the last three or four weeks would say the team in the gold and black uniforms is clearly better than the team in the green and white uniforms - until further notice. I don’t count out Michigan State catching Purdue in a hangover, and Michigan State pulling one of those Iowa buzz kill performances (a program response, I would call it) (That’s probably what Vegas is seeing in making Michigan State a 1-point favorite). But there’s an equal chance of Michigan State failing to move on offense and seeing its defense wear down again in the fourth quarter, and lose in embarrassing fashion, causing Michigan State fans to envy Purdue’s tight, fast, efficient, explosive system. If you’re bothered by frank, negative analysis, I can’t help you. In a choose-your-news era, if you’re hoping for happy daisies and rainbows here about your football team, you need to go see a Disney movie instead. Michigan State certainly has a chance to win this game. Vegas seems to think so. But we’ll need to see players (like Lombardi) play like we don’t know they can. And MSU’s defense, which has been quite good, will need to be heroic. And the run game has to come back from the dead. Those things are possible. But I’ll need to see it to believe it. As for Purdue’s hangover, the Boilermakers are in new territory with that one. "We need to make sure we handle this moment," Brohm said. “I think we understand now that we have something to play for,” said senior center Kirk Barron. “It's fun." * In conference games, Purdue is No. 1 in the Big Ten in scoring offense (41 points per game) and total offense (534 yards per game). If they keep playing like this, someone is going to offer Brohm $5 million a year to coach next year. There are already rumors that his alma mater, Louisville, is passing the hat to pony up. Brohm was asked about it this week. It’s a distraction. * Purdue is No. 2 in the Big Ten in pass offense in at 340 yards per game through the air. * Purdue is No. 11 in the Big Ten in total defense, allowing 448 yards per game in Big Ten games. * Michigan State isn’t likely to allow Purdue to reach its average of 41 points per game. But Michigan State will have to play well to keep Purdue below 28 points. If MSU’s offense continues to puke blood then it’s going to be hard to keep Purdue under 31. If you know of any scenario in which Michigan State can score 28 or 31 against Purdue, or against air at this point, I’d like to hear about it.

BROHM’S BACKGROUND

This is the point in the drill when we ask where Brohm came from.

* Brohm was QB at Louisville from 1989-93. He beat Michigan State in the ’93 Liberty Bowl for Howard Schnellenberger. Played 7 seasons in the NFL. * 11 seasons as an assistant: Louisville, FAU, Illinois, UAB, Western Kentucky. * 30-10 record three bowls as head coach at Western Kentucky (2014-16), 3-0 in bowls, two-time C-USA Champions. * Is 11-9 at Purdue (Purdue was 9-39 in the previous four seasons). * He’s an offensive guru who is tough, tough, tough. He might be the most hard-ass coach in the Big Ten. Example: Up 20-7 at Illinois, he ripped his QB up and down for something. I’m not sure what the QB did wrong, and he had been playing well up to that point, but Purdue had to settle for a field goal and a 23-7 lead and they were really rolling, but he got on the QB like Nick Saban ripping Robaire Smith after the personal foul at Purdue in 1999. Brohm is fierce. * Brohm’s defensive coordinator is Nick Holt. He’s good, a tough guy and he is getting the defense to play sound and secure. Holt is a John L Smith protegé. He was with Smith at Idaho and Louisville. He left Louisville to become DC at USC in 2001, otherwise he might have been an assistant coach at Michigan State in 2002. He became head coach at Idaha for two years, then back to USC as DC for two years, then Washington, and then recruiting coordinator for Smith at Arkansas, then landed at Western Kentucky with Brohm in 2013. PURDUE SO FAR After winning a bowl game last year, Purdue was supposed to gain even more steam this year. It took awhile for it to take hold, but it’s back on course. L vs Northwestern, 31-27 L vs Eastern Michigan, 20-10 L vs Missouri, 40-37 W vs No. 23 Boston College, 30-13 W at Nebraska, 42-28 W at Illinois, 46-7 W vs Ohio State, 49-20 They have kind of hit a Darryl Rogers type of stride, with big dates against Iowa and Wisconsin looming. NOTE: In the loss to Northwestern, Purdue started Elijah Sindelar at QB. He threw three INTs in the first half. If David Blough starts that game, I strongly suspect Purdue wins. Blough became injured last year, Sindelar helped Purdue beat Indiana and get a bowl bid, and win the bowl game, so Sindelar got the starting nod in the opener. NOTE: Purdue had a personal foul on a third-down sack which put EMU back in business on the game-winning drive. A few yards later, EMU hit the game-winning field goal at the buzzer. A late personal foul by a d-lineman also ended Purdue’s chances of getting the ball back in the final minute against Northwestern. The Missouri game was close. This team is a bounce or a call away from being 7-0 and ranked near the Top 5 in America. I’m not saying they’re that good, but they are that close. Kind of like Colorado, which took some residence in the Top 10 a couple of weeks ago. That being said, IF they had been 6-0 last week, they would have gotten an entirely different level of Ohio State.

WHAT DOES PURDUE DO WELL?

You probably saw the OSU highlights. They have three good WRs, two good RBs, a play-making tight end, a steady QB and a functional offensive line.

Best offense in the Big Ten, it says on the stat sheet. I can’t think of a better one right now, although they now need to prove it against good defenses. Ohio State doesn't have a good defense right now. Purdue is an uptempo spread team, although I haven’t seen them go at hyper speed. * It’s interesting how well they run the ball considering the marginal level of talent they have on the o-line. * For a spread-to-pass team, Purdue really makes you honor the run fakes in their play action passes. They run well enough that they make you play honest, which gives their WRs more room. THE QUARTERBACK David Blough (6-1, 205, Sr., Carrollton, Texas) * Was a 5.6 three-star recruit, No. 56 in Texas. Was ranked the No. 4 QB in Texas by Rivals.com, but didn’t have many offers (Purdue, Memphis Rice). * Not a lot of size, and he has a mediocre arm. But he makes quick decisions, and has good touch, and an economical release, which gives him the ability to throw to the wide side of the field. Add Brohm’s system, and Blough finds the windows. * He has thrown for 300-plus yards in three straight games. * 66.5 completion percentage, 296 yards per game, 13 TDs, 2 INTs. * He ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in yards passing per game and pass efficiency. * Throws to his checkdown on time. Never seems to get in trouble. Mixes in deep shots and a diversified running attack. It’s the best-coached offense I’ve seen in the Big Ten this year. "We don't want this one game (against Ohio State) to be where our season ends," Blough said. “We've still got to prove we're not a fluke, that we have improved and that we can hang." * Purdue has allowed seven sacks in four Big Ten games, ranking. No. 6 in the conference in that category. * Interior blitzes have bothered Purdue at times, but you had better disguise them well and get home. If you don’t disguise your blitz, Brohm and Blough will likely have an answer window somewhere. If you don’t get home, Blough is going to be accurate. Even if you get a little heat on him, I’m impressed with the way he sidesteps in the pocket while staying cocked with his eyes downfield. He moves well in the pocket. THE RECEIVERS * You’ve heard about Rondale Moore by now. He might be the best freshman in the country. He might be the offensive MVP of the Big Ten. RONDALE MOORE (5-9, 175, Fr.) is from New Albany, Ind. but played high school at Louisville (Ky.) Trinity. He was a 5.7 three-star recruit, ranked No. 4 in Kentucky. He also visited Texas. Moore ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten in receptions with 57, and receiving yards (728) and receiving Tds (7) and receiving yards per game (104). The usually put him in the slot to the field side. He’s as electric and dangerous as Penn State’s KJ Hamler, but more elusive after the catch, AND Purdue looks to Moore a lot more frequently than PSU looks to Hamler. He’s a huge problem in the middle of the field, especially on third-downs with short double moves. If you put a safety over the top on him in the slot, Purdue will target WR Isaac Zico. 7 WR ISAAC ZICO (6-1, Jr., Atlanta). Zico has 23 catches and averages 20.4 yards per reception. He has three TDs. He is a Darrell Stewart type. Zico was a two-star recruit who visited Western Kentucky and had offers from Minnesota and West Virginia. Possession receiver JARED SPARKS (6-1, 210, Soph., Geismar, La.) has 23 catches. TE BRYCEN HOPKINS (6-5, 245, Jr., Nashville) is reliable over the middle for hitches at the sticks on third down but is athletic enough to threaten the seam. He’s a Brian Lincicum type of TE. He has 22 catches averaging 17.7 per grab, a big number for a tight end. And they scheme him open wonderfully. Hopkins was a two-star recruit who apparently had an offer from Florida, but no other D-1 offers. * A tip of the hat to former Purdue coach Darrell Hazell for evaluating and recruiting Sparks, Zico and Hopkins, and Purdue’s running backs. He hit the south for most of these guys. * These receivers are capable and dependable, and the Purdue system scurries them around like rats in a maze. THE RUNNING BACKS Michigan State wishes they had either of Purdue’s top two backs. RB 1 D.J. KNOX (5-7, 210, Sr., Fairburn, Ga.) * Was a two-star recruit, visited Gardner Webb and Alabama State. * Was named Walter Camp Football Foundation National Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after rushing for 128 yards on 16 carries (8.0 per attempt) with three TDs against Ohio State. * He scored on runs of 1, 42 and 40 yards against OSU. * 668 yards rushing on the year, eight TDs. Averaging 6.5 yards per carry, and 95.4 yards per game. * Rushed for 150 yards on 17 carries at Illinois. * 10 receptions on the year. * He’s a little pinball who runs with toughness, cutting ability and vision. He’s a pain. * Short strider, runs tough, cuts and goes. Reads, plants a foot and gets downhill. RB 8 MARKELL JONES (5-11, 210, Sr., Columbus, Ind.) * 7 carries for 56 yards and a TD against Illinois. * 308 yards rushing on the year, 5.6 per carry, 44 yards per game. * No. 10 all-time in rushing at Purdue with more than 2,200 yards but he is now second-string, behind Knox. * Rushed for 875 yards as a freshman in 2015, 616 in 2016, 566 last year. * He runs with some downhill power, gets a yard after contact. * Purdue can preserve little Knox’s explosiveness by having Jones deliver some dirty work. Good, quality combination. Knox is averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Jones is averaging 5.6. * Purdue’s run game is varied. They will pull the left guard and left tackle and run sweeps on you. They will go under center in short yardage and run inside zone or power. They’ve run the short side toss out of pistol. They broke two long runs vs Ohio State on a draw trap. I didn’t see them use that play the previous two games against Illinois and Nebraska. So they will add stuff that you haven’t seen and spring it on you with four wide outs spread all over the place. The 40-yard TD run against OSU was a TKO blow and came on THIRD AND NINE!

WHAT MSU WILL DO: PASS DEFENSE

Michigan State will do its usual mixture of coverages and hope to get home on some blitzes.

Michigan State played a decreased amount of zone in September, but then played more zone, especially cover-three, in keeping an eye on Penn State QB Trace McSorley. Michigan State mixed things up reasonably well last week, but was beaten deep on the game-changing play when in base press quarters. Purdue will see that and attack Person with No. 7 Zico. Michigan State will mix in some middle blitzes and bail into cover-three. The key is getting home on those blitzes and not tipping off the blitzes too early, which can be difficult against a tempo team. Purdue is expecting a fair amount of press coverage. They will go deep against it. “They force you to throw it deep,” Blough said. “With that, you have to hit some deep shots.” Brohm said a couple of weeks ago that Purdue practices the deep shots every day, practices catching them. So you’ll see some dice rolled in that area of the game on Saturday. * Now is the time when you take a double shot of Wild Turkey, like Even Knievel. THE REST OF IT * Their left tackle isn’t good enough. But they get away with it somehow. He doesn’t move well in pass protection. * Their right guard isn’t good enough, but they get away with it somehow. He’s an Arthur Ray type in terms of frame and movement.

THE PURDUE DEFENSE

* You had better be able to score at least 30 against Purdue. And they don’t give you any free ones.

They are good at nose tackle with big No. 9, Lorenzo Neal, a two-star out of Houston. He’s been battling sore knees and missed some practice time this week. Neal is 6-3, 315. He wears an odd jersey number, No. 9. He's hard to miss. He's a quality player. Coaches admit they probably play him too many snaps, but they have to, because the back-up situation is not good at Purdue. * Purdue was allowing 163 yards rushing per game during its 0-3 start, but has turned that around 180 degrees since then. They held Illinois to 69 yards rushing. OSU rushed for 76 yards (3.0 per carry on 25 attempts). Purdue didn’t really stuff OSU cold in the run game. OSU just kind of caught a cold. It was strange. But it’s not like Michigan State is going to scare anyone with its run game. Michigan State wants to be a good, physical run-based offense, but they are failing miserably in that end, ranking no. 121 in the nation in rushing offense. The truth, as far as Purdue’s run defense goes, is somewhere in the middle. They aren’t bad, but they aren’t great. A good run offense, like Wisconsin, will run for 200 against them. * Purdue is primarily an over/4-3, one-gapping defensive front, but they will mix in a two-gapping 30 front. The Boilmakers mix their fronts more than most teams in the Big Ten. * Purdue has one quick LB in No. 21, Marcus Bailey 21 LB MARCUS BAILEY (6-1, 240, Jr., Columbus, Ohio, Hilliard). He was a 5.5 three-star recruit, ranked No. 43 in Ohio. He also had offers from Northwestern and Pitt. * Bailey: Leading tackler. Good form tackler. Decent speed. Turns the corner relatively well. * Purdue has mediocre speed at the other LB positions and safety, but they get in the way, they are in position, they tackle well, they are sturdy. Collectively, they are better than the sum of the parts. LB No. 55, DAREK BARNES (6-1, 240, Soph., Covington, Ky.), has average speed, 4 TFls, 3 sacks, 48 tackles. The put 55 in the slot quite often. He’s not fast enough to play the slot, but they try to make it work. A good team should be able to scheme some receivers open between No. 55’s average speed in the slot and some average speed at safety. Barnes is not a fast-run pursuit guy at LB but is solid when setting the edge on run plays to his side. The other LB is No. 46 Cornell Jones (6-2, 240, Soph., Miami). 46 CORNELL JONES: He plays like a slower Tyriq Thomas, but plays smart angles and is a sure tackler. Good toughness. That’s three 240-pounders at linebacker. That doesn’t necessarily bode well for the way Michigan State wants to play offense, especially with an unproven QB and a grab bag at WR. ** One of the “slow” safeties plays fast enough. He’s No. 41, Jacob Thieneman. 41 S JACOB THIENEMANN (6-1, 215, Sr., Noblesville, Ind.) * Steve Wasylk type, for those of you who remember 1993. * Downhill, full-tilt tackler. Had a big hit early in the Illinois game for a loss of 2. * Mediocre speed but kamikaze tackler. * Second on team in tackles with 54 * 4.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 4 pass break-ups. * Sack on third and goal against Illinois on an edge safety blitz. * Those LBs and that safety are big. ** Purdue doesn’t take many chances on defense. They blitz a little on third downs but I don’t see them blitz much on first or second down. They will mix in zone defenses, keep you in front, and tackle. You can try to go deep on them, and No. 2 at CB is questionable. But if you’re Michigan State, you don’t have much weaponry out there.

THE MUST LIST

* Michigan State must stop the run, as usual. But how much do you lean the safeties in to do that when No. 4 is out there scurrying around from the slot area? Michigan State needs to win up front without over-committing safeties to stop the run. I’m sure others have felt that way about playing vs Purdue, too, including Illinois’ Lovie Smith.

But Michigan State has to find a way to stop the run while keeping a lid on the pass game. Michigan State has gotten with the ages in beginning to do more tactical holding in the secondary. They did some of it last week against Michigan, but still not as artfully as Michigan does. Michigan State needs to get pressure on Blough, which is an obvious key to any game involving any quarterback. But no, Michigan State really needs to try to make him unsettled. Purdue has too many good receivers running too many differing route combinations and he is too good at finding them that you CAN’T give him time. So Michigan State will blitz. And the blitzes have to get home, preferably why Michigan State DBs hold a little bit and get away with it. Kenny Willekes needs to have a big game against Purdue’s plodding left tackle. The LT can be had. Willekes needs to bring it like he did last week. He had been a little bit quiet in the two previous games, compared to his loud September. * Do I even need to say that whoever plays QB for Michigan State needs to play well? Dumb statement. But I don’t know who it’s going to be or how well he is going to play. * The Michigan State run game needs to find salvation. But seriously, we’ve seen LJ Scott, Heyward and La’Darius Jefferson have some moments in the run game. But Michigan State hasn’t been able to run two or three quality run plays consecutively, pretty much all season. The revolving door on the o-line has something to do with it. I thought Michigan State was gaining traction up front after showing some life at Penn State. But I’m not sure Chewins is going to get any healthier or better at LT this year. And I’m not sure what Kevin Jarvis is going to be, coming off of his injury. They tried to light a fuse under Campbell. He was a little better last week. Bueter is doing what he can, but as a redshirt freshman walk-on, he’s playing two or three years earlier than Connor Kruse did, and that’s not ideal.



ADD IT ALL UP