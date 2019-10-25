EAST LANSING - Penn State is a better team than Michigan State. Better players, excellent speed on defense, a deep cast of emerging running backs, Top 100 recruits on the second string, an untapped fountain of receivers and running backs.

But will the Nittany Lions be a worn-down version of themselves this weekend? And will a rested, eager, angry, desperate Spartan team finally demonstrate a well-oiled version of themselves?

What does a well-oiled version of Michigan State look like in 2019? We haven't seen it yet. Michigan State looked good against Western Michigan and Northwestern. But those teams weren't good. Kind of like most of the teams Penn State decimated during four of its seven wins in going 7-0 (save Iowa, Michigan, Pitt).

It’s week eight, and we’re still learning about these teams.

Penn State scored important wins in unsteady fashion in each of the past two weeks. The Lions were out-gained by Iowa and Michigan, two teams that have been offensively-challenged at times this year.

Penn State usually looks like a million bucks when the Lions get a three-touchdown lead on you and get into run-up-the-score mode. But last week, they were up 21-0 and things shut down.

As Michigan’s comeback became more tense for Penn State, you could see or sense the PSU culture, its sideline, its fanbase, start to choke down a little bit.

Under James Franklin, PSU has gained a reputation for failing to finish - as witnessed by blowing commanding leads against Ohio State in each of the past two years. It's probably getting into their heads.

Penn State has lost four of the last five against Michigan State. PSU has lost the last two games against Michigan State.

Is Michigan State also in PSU’s heads? Of course not. Penn State is unrivaled. But if Saturday’s game is close heading into the fourth quarter - or worse, if Michigan State is staging a comeback against PSU - then yes, PSU might need a shrink.

For a third straight year, PSU comes into this game as a Top 10 team. There’s more pressure this time. The Nittany Lions are also unbeaten, but show signs of slowing down. Did they peak too early?

Michigan State has pressure to avoid a 4-4 start, pressure to get on a run and save the season.

Penn State has the pressure to avoid choking, while playing what is expected to be a third straight head-knocker of a game.

Michigan State may have lost some confidence after getting steamrolled by Wisconsin. But the players were a much different interview on Tuesday of this practice week than they were in the aftermath in Madison. It might not last long, but they believe again.

They’re fresh and juiced again. The Spartans aren’t a great team. They haven’t yet shown they are a good team. But if they put forth an A-version of themselves, and Penn State comes with a worried, worn-down, C-plus version of itself, then Michigan State will have a good chance to make it five of six against their unrival.