It’s a good scrap because Indiana is a live body, a worthy opponent, a good sparring partner. Michigan State should beat them, but won’t be able to sleepwalk through the Hoosiers. And Michigan State will need to be sharp in order to cover the 14-point spread. That’s all possible. I needed to see it in order to believe it last week prior to the Northwestern game. Now we need to see it again.

EAST LANSING - Every year, I say this Michigan State vs. Indiana game is going to be a good little scrap. A nice little Border Skirmish, as I call it, for the Old Brass Spittoon.

In reviewing Michigan State's last two games, it's clear that the Spartans didn’t play all that differently vs Arizona State than they did against Northwestern, in terms of blocking, tackling, covering, making throws, making catches.

But Michigan State stalled outside the red zone against ASU on three or four occasions, and that killed the Spartans in a 10-possession game.

Michigan State was better from the 35-yard line and in, vs. Northwestern, on three or four occasions, and that’s difference between scoring 31 points and 7 points.

The Northwestern and ASU defenses weren’t all that different, in terms of capabilities (not in terms of scheme).

MSU’s yardage stats were better vs ASU than they were against Northwestern. But three things changed: Michigan State was better in turnover margin, better in the red zone, and had fewer offensive penalties.

Michigan State sharpened up its operation, but still has more sharpening to do.

***

