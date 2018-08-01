EAST LANSING - Current Spartans, future Spartans and prospective Spartans mixed, broke bread, compared notes and shared experiences during Tuesday’s Pre-Camp Kickoff event at the Skandalaris Center.

The biggest news of the day came when top-flight juniors Devell Washington of Bay City Central and Ian Stewart of Gibraltar Carlson received scholarship offers from Michigan State. More on that later.

Rising senior targets Darius Robinson, a defensive end from Canton, and Sam Saxton, a quarterback from Austin, Texas, took a good look around the facilities.

For Robinson, it was his first visit to campus since gaining a scholarship offer at Michigan State’s June camp.

For Saxton, it was his first trip to East Lansing.

As of Tuesday evening, there was no word whether Saxton and the Spartan coaches had discussed a scholarship offer. He came to Michigan State without an offer, but with strong interest from Spartan coaches.

At 8 p.m., Saxton updated SpartanMag.com by saying: “I just finished up with the meetings and tours and loved every minute of it.”

SpartanMag.com will catch up with Saxton after his two-day unofficial visit concludes on Wednesday.

Michigan State continued to express strong interest in Robinson. It remains to be seen whether he will stick to recent plans of waiting until December to make a college choice. Michigan State is regarded as the team to beat.