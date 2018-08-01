Pre-Camp Kickoff yields rave reviews from visitors
EAST LANSING - Current Spartans, future Spartans and prospective Spartans mixed, broke bread, compared notes and shared experiences during Tuesday’s Pre-Camp Kickoff event at the Skandalaris Center.
The biggest news of the day came when top-flight juniors Devell Washington of Bay City Central and Ian Stewart of Gibraltar Carlson received scholarship offers from Michigan State. More on that later.
Rising senior targets Darius Robinson, a defensive end from Canton, and Sam Saxton, a quarterback from Austin, Texas, took a good look around the facilities.
For Robinson, it was his first visit to campus since gaining a scholarship offer at Michigan State’s June camp.
For Saxton, it was his first trip to East Lansing.
As of Tuesday evening, there was no word whether Saxton and the Spartan coaches had discussed a scholarship offer. He came to Michigan State without an offer, but with strong interest from Spartan coaches.
At 8 p.m., Saxton updated SpartanMag.com by saying: “I just finished up with the meetings and tours and loved every minute of it.”
SpartanMag.com will catch up with Saxton after his two-day unofficial visit concludes on Wednesday.
Michigan State continued to express strong interest in Robinson. It remains to be seen whether he will stick to recent plans of waiting until December to make a college choice. Michigan State is regarded as the team to beat.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Pre-Camp Kickoff began at 8:30 a.m. and ran until 1 p.m. The event is a rebranding of past Michigan State bar-b-que style recruiting events. Michigan State held this year’s event on the final day of the quiet recruiting period, the last day for recruits to meet with coaches on campus until September.
“The visit was great,” said wide receiver commitment Tre Mosley of West Bloomfield. “It was a good experience with some of my future teammates and helped us build a stronger relationship with the staff.”
“It felt great to be back home and see the guys,” said linebacker commitment Marcel Lewis of Clinton Township (Mich.) Chippewa Valley.
Spartan commitments who attended the event included Mosley, Lewis, Belleville offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs, Walled Lake Western lineman Spencer Brown, Belleville athlete Julian Barnett, Zeeland East defensive end Adam Berghorst, Bolingbrook, Ill., running back Anthony Williams and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central defensive back Tate Hallock.
“Most of us already have toured everything so we went in the weight room and watched the team lift then we went to the team meetings and position meetings,” Hallock said. “Then we went outside and watched them practice, like OTAs (organized team activities) and then lunch.”
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news