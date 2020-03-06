EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo describes the bittersweet emotions of Senior Day, and his feelings about Cassius Winston, Kyle Ahrens, Connor George and the possibility that Joshua Langford might not be done at Michigan State during Thursday's post-practice briefing (video below).

Izzo didn't go into details about it, but seemed to give the possibility of Langford returning as a redshirt senior next year more of a chance than he had indicated in previous weeks and months.

“With Josh, we still don’t know exactly what’s going to happen with Josh and what he’s going to do," Izzo said. "Him and I are meeting tomorrow (Friday) on some things.”

Langford has sat out this season with a recurring foot injury, which required surgery in January. He missed all but 13 games last year due to the injury.

Langford was averaging 15.0 points per game last year when he went down with the foot injury.

Throughout this season, Izzo has stated that he thought Langford woud prefer to try to play professionally in the NBA G League or overseas, if he could play at all, next year. Izzo didn’t seem to give the idea of Langford coming back next much of a chance.

But the topic will get serious attention between the two on Friday. Langford won’t suit up for a ceremonial check-in and check-out on Sunday against Ohio State in order to kiss the mid-court Spartan head logo on Senior Day. If he did that, he would lose the year of eligibility and have to apply for a fifth year waver if he decided to come back. By opting not to dress for the game, the option of returning next year remains a possibility - and apparently a possibility with at least slightly stronger chances of coming to fruition than originally thought.