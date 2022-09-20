East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson saw plenty of room for improvement when watching the film from his team’s 39-28 road loss at Washington.

His group’s slow start on offense was particularly disappointing to Johnson, who bemoaned the fact that Michigan State ran just a handful of plays in a scoreless first quarter that didn’t have to be unfold the way that it did.

Seemingly simple plays like a third-and-one run play on Michigan State’s first offensive possession that should have been converted, but ultimately resulted in a six-yard loss are instances where the entire operation on offense has to be better than it was.

“A critical point in the game for me was that first drive, that third-and-one,” Johnson said. “We pride ourselves on running the football and that is what we need to do. We didn’t do it.”

Johnson was also disappointed that the Spartan offense allowed a safety on the heels of a valiant goal-line stand by the Michigan State defense.

“Just the lack of complimentary football and Coach (Mel Tucker) talks about it all of the time,” Johnson said. “Two tremendous goal-line red-zone stops by the defense and then we come back in one play and don’t do our part of it. That was very disappointing from our perspective."

Michigan State averaged a paltry 1.4 yards per carry on the ground against Washington.

“I don’t even know what the numbers are, but it was terrible,” Johnson said. “I think we may have had four or five plays in the first quarter. We didn’t respond offensively to help our guys out defensively. That comes with a combination of running the football and throwing, but we need to start with the run. The game became a little bit different as things went on, but we didn’t answer the bell initially and that was disappointing.”

That was the bad. There were, however, also areas of growth in the loss.

Quarterback Payton Thorne had his best game to this point in the season. The play of sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman and graduate transfer tight end DJ Barker, who combined for 17 catches and 175 receiving yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns, was a bright spot for the Spartans.

“I thought quarterback played really, really well after I evaluated it and continued to watch it,” Johnson said. “That was good, and guys continued competing and making plays on the outside. It was great to see DJ Barker, Keon Coleman, and some of those guys step up and do what they did. That was very good to see and good things to build on as we move toward the future.”

Thorne completed 30 of 42 passes for 323 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

“He played his ass off,” Johnson said. “He kept competing and he gave us opportunities. He is starting to do some things and you can see some things starting to change with how he handles himself in the pocket. His eyes and those things are really coming along. I was pleased with how things progressed, how he played and continued to fight and did some positive things.”

Johnson admires the competitive fire in his quarterback, but would like Thorne to avoid unnecessary contact when possible.

“It’s a fine line,” Johnson said. “Obviously, when we are in that competitive situation where we’ve got to get it, he’s going to go do it.”

At tight end, Barker caught seven passed for 69 yards.

“DJ has a really excellent skillset with his size first of all and then his ability to run,” Johnson said, “and he shows really good ball skills. Last week we moved him a bunch of different places and did different things. He made plays with the ball came his way.”

Veteran running back Elijah Collins accounted for Michigan State’s lone rushing touchdown against Washington.

“He really does a great job in our running back room as one of our leaders and his work ethic has been tremendous,” Johnson said. “We felt comfortable with where we were at to give him a few opportunities late, and he did a nice job with it. He knows things well and he definitely does a good job, so I can see him being involved to a certain extent.”

Michigan State saw sophomore wideout Montorie Foster showed signs of being productive after missing substantial time during the off-season due to injury.

“That’s a huge piece for us too,” Johnson said. “Montorie came on last year and then dealt with some things from an injury piece. He’s getting stronger and better each and every week.”











