DES MOINES, Iowa - A day later, Tom Izzo smiled about the national stir his sideline rant directed at freshman Aaron Henry created during the Spartans’ victory over Bradley in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

“You know, it's funny,” Izzo began, during the podium portion of his press conference on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena. “I learned in the last couple of years about sound bytes, and that was a 10-second sound byte in a two-year relationship.

“I just think that people don't understand that coaches, at least this coach, relies on relationships with his players, I think more than any coach in the country. That's an egotistical or selfish statement, but I think it's been earned.”

Three Michigan State players - Cassius Winston, Nick Ward and Matt McQuaid - took the podium prior to Izzo, and they backed up Izzo’s statement. Meanwhile, down the hall in the Michigan State locker room, Henry said he signed up at Michigan State to be pushed this way by Izzo and had no negative feelings about it.

As for Winston, he’s been the target of some classic Izzo verbal attacks. He knew what Henry was going through, and worked to smooth things over as it happened.

“He's a great coach and even a better person,” Winston said. “Him yelling, he is the first one to yell and he will be the first one to cry when something bad or good happens. It's all emotion and it's all him caring for you.

“Coach is filled with passion and emotion and love. Those are the main things that make him as great as he is. When he's getting after you or when he's yelling, it's never out of harm. It's never out of hate. It's literally him wanting the best for you and him challenging you and pushing you to be the best you can be and it's worked for years and years and years.”

McQuaid joined Winston in stepping between Izzo and Henry on Thursday, and stood up for the 24th-year coach on Friday.

“He's got a passion that's crazy for this game and we all had the same goal and that was to win the game yesterday and you could feel that in the huddle,” McQuaid said. “It’s a lot of love and you feel that when you get here and talk to him.”

No Spartan has felt Izzo’s wrath more than Ward over the last three years.

“Him yelling yesterday was a sign that he wants the best for you and he wants to push you to be the best you can be on and off court,” Ward said. “That's something we harp on in this program and something we build around, just making players into young men.”

Izzo didn’t deny that the exchange was extreme.

“I won't say it was nothing,” Izzo said. “The 10 seconds, you’ve got to appreciate that there is a year and a half of recruiting. There is a year that he's been there now. There is hours and hours and hours spent on what did you want to accomplish? What do you need to do to accomplish that? What do you need to do to help our team win?

“If you don't do those things what do you think my job is? So (I was) a little bit surprised, but in this day and age, it doesn't. To me it was ridiculous the way it blew up.”

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino, Izzo’s opponent on Friday, agreed.

“I can tell you this, I'm not surprised that there is outrage,” Pitino said. “There is outrage with everything that goes on with everything that any of us do, so that's not a surprise. As for Coach Izzo, I've coached against him for six years and I've never seen a group of players that play harder, respect and love more than Coach Izzo. He's going to be hard on them, but every single player when he talks to them, arm around them.

“He's tough on them. He should be tough on them. I know his players love playing for him.

“I was at Michigan State when they had the National Championship team with Magic Johnson and all those guys that came back, and I don't know how many missed that. That's a testament to Coach Izzo.

“Those players are lucky to play for him. Every time I coach against him I learn something from him, so I have 1000% respect for him more than any other coach I've ever faced.”

Izzo was touched by the opinions of players and coaches who defended his actions.

“I would publicly thank the many, many people that just saw it as ridiculous,” Izzo said.

Gary Harris, of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and a mentor of sorts for Harris out of Indianapolis, called Henry and apparently reinforced Izzo’s approach.

“The best story I head was that Gary Harris called Aaron last night and got after him a little bit, himself,” said Dwayne Stephens, MSU’s Associated Head Coach. “Aaron played for Gary Harris’ AAU team and those guys have a lot at stake, they watch the games and they play the same position, so I think Gary saw the same thing Coach saw. He called Coach and said, ‘Hey, I already talked to him, Coach, so I’ve got it handled.”

Izzo sees progress in Henry but wants more.

“He's a great kid who has improved so much, but for us to be a championship team, for us to move on, he's got to continue to improve even more,” Izzo said. “He understands that. I understand that. My players understand that. I hate to say it, that's all that really matters to me.”