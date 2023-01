The Michigan State women's basketball team took a tough overtime loss at home to Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Spartans fell to the Badgers by a final score of 84-80.

Michigan State guard Moira Joiner scored a career-high 20 points, but it wasn't enough. Following the loss, MSU stands at 10-7 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play.

Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall was at the Breslin Center to capture the action of the game. The below gallery includes 91 images.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.