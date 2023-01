The Michigan State men's basketball team suffered a heartbreaking one-point defeat against No. 3 Purdue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with a final score 64-63.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was honored to play on MLK Day, but was disappointed with the result. After a slow start, MSU had its opportunities to pull the upset over Purdue, but the Boilermakers ultimately came away victorious.

Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall was on the floor at the Breslin Center to capture the action from the game. The gallery below contains 95 images.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.