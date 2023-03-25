The 2022-2023 season came to end for the Michigan State men's basketball team when the Spartans were defeated by Kansas State, 98-93, in the regional semifinals round (Sweet 16) of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

Spartans Illustrated made the trip to New York City, including photographer Greg Sabin, to cover the game.

If you missed part one of our photo gallery, which includes more than 100 images, click here.

Greg has 86 additional photos from Thursday night's game below in part two of our gallery.

All photos all credited to Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated.