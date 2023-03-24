In what could be considered as an instant classic, the Michigan State men's basketball team lost in overtime to Kansas State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. The final score was 98-93.

After finding itself trailing late, Michigan State was able to battle back and force the extra period, but unfortunately for MSU, the Spartans fell just short against the talented Wildcats, and have been eliminated from the tournament.

Despite the loss, defensive lapses and turnovers, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was incredibly proud of his team, saying that the 2022-2023 campaign will go down as one of the "great years" of his career.

Spartans Illustrated was in New York City to cover the game at Madison Square Garden. Photographer Greg Sabin was able to capture the action though his photo lens.

Check out the photo gallery below, which includes more than 100 photos from Thursday night's game.

All photos all credited to Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated.