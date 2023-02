The Michigan State men's basketball team earned a much-needed win over Maryland on Tuesday night. The Spartans defeated the Terrapins by a final score of 63-58.

MSU was lead by forward Joey Hauser (20 points) and guard Tyson Walker (17 points), while guard A.J. Hoggard came up clutch late in the game. In the postgame press conference, head coach Tom Izzo spoke a lot about being "desperate" and getting a big win over Maryland.

With the win, Michigan State improve to 10-2 at the Breslin Center this season. The Spartans will go back on the road to take on Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Spartans Illustrated was in East Lansing to capture the action on Tuesday night. The photo gallery below contains 94 images from MSU's victory over Maryland.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.