Michigan State men's basketball got back into the win column on Friday night, defeating Butler by a final score of 74-54. The Spartans improved to 2-2 through four games in the 2023-2024 season.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo thought his team "took a step in the right direction" against Butler, but knows there is plenty of work yet to do in a long season. He was also pleased with the Spartans' defensive effort on Friday night.

Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 21 points, while A.J. Hoggard had 14 points and Malik Hall chipped in 12 points. Carson Cooper led in rebounds with 11.

Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall was at the Breslin Center to capture the action. Take a look back at the game through the 46-photo gallery below.

All images are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.