The Michigan State men's basketball team defeated Brown by a final score of 68-50 on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Breslin Center.

Graduate senior forward Joey Hauser surpassed 1,000 career points and head coach Tom Izzo said he is beginning to become more "comfortable" with his "fun" team.

Recap the action from last Saturday through Spartans Illustrated's photo gallery, which includes 72 images.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.