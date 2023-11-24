The Spartans are coming off a 24-21 win over Indiana last Saturday in Bloomington and are winners of two of their last three games heading into Friday night's matchup. Of course, on the line in the game will be the most beautiful trophy in all of sports, the Land-Grant Trophy.

Michigan State will look to finish its 2023 season and the Harlon Barnett interim head coach era on a high note when the Spartans take on the top-12-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit.

The all-time series between the Nittany Lions and Spartans is tied at 18-18-1, though Penn State has won three of four meetings. In recent memory, it's been a series that has seen stretches of dominance by both programs. Before the Nittany Lions won three of four, Michigan State won five of six meetings.

Penn State is a big favorite for Friday night's game, being favored by over three touchdowns over the Spartans, according to Yahoo Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 43.5 points.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Athletic Department:

Michigan State closes the regular season against No. 11/11 Penn State on Friday, Nov. 24 at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is set for 7:35 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC and streamed live on Peacock with Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines) on the call.

-The Spartans (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) defeated Indiana on the road last week, 24-21, to reclaim the Old Brass Spittoon from the Hoosiers, while Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) won 27-6 over Rutgers on Senior Day in Happy Valley.

-Friday's game marks the 38th meeting between Michigan State and Penn State. The Spartans have won six of the last 10 meetings against the Nittany Lions and the all-time series is tied, 18-18-1. This marks the first-ever neutral site game between the two schools.

-Since the renewal of the series in 1993, the winner of the Michigan State-Penn State game has been presented the Land-Grant Trophy. The trophy honors the two universities' unique places in history as the two pioneer land-grant schools in the nation. Each institution was founded in 1855: Michigan State on Feb. 12 and Penn State on Feb. 22. The schools were the prototypes after which the land-grant system was patterned. Since 1993, Penn State leads the series, 17-10, but the Spartans have won six of the last 10.

-Friday's game against Penn State marks the second-ever game for Michigan State at Ford Field. The Spartans beat Florida Atlantic, 30-17, on Sept. 11, 2010, during their first appearance at the facility. Prior to that win over Florida Atlantic, MSU's last visit to downtown Detroit was Oct. 27, 1944, when Coach Charlie Bachman led the Spartans to a 32-0 victory over Wayne State in a contest played at University of Detroit Stadium. Michigan State also played Detroit at U of D Stadium in 1923, 1928, 1931 and 1933.

-Although this marks the first time Michigan State has played a game on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the Spartans had a long tradition of playing on Thanksgiving for many years, beginning in the second-ever official season for the school in 1897. Michigan State has played on Thanksgiving a total of 17 times (1897-99; 1901; 1906-09; 1911-12; 1917-22; 1963).

-Michigan State's schedule currently ranks tied for the most difficult in the FBS – along with Penn State – according to the NCAA (opponents with a .664 winning percentage; 73-37 record). The Spartans have played three AP Top-10 teams (No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Washington) and seven opponents have clinched postseason berths (Richmond, Washington, Maryland, Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan, Ohio State). Penn State will be MSU's fourth ranked opponent of the season, and five of MSU's opponents are currently in the College Football Playoff rankings (Ohio State, Michigan, Washington, Penn State, Iowa).

-Secondary coach Harlon Barnett, who is in his 15th year overall on the Spartan coaching staff, was named acting head coach by MSU Vice President/Director of Athletics Alan Haller on Sunday, Sept. 10 and has since been appointed interim head coach. Barnett came back to East Lansing in 2020 after spending two seasons (2018-19) as the defensive coordinator at Florida State. He previously spent 11 seasons (2007-17) as the secondary coach at Michigan State, including three seasons as the co-defensive coordinator (2015-17) and one as the associate head coach (2017), before departing for FSU. Barnett has coached in four New Year's Six/BCS bowl games with the Spartans (2014 Rose, 2014 Cotton, 2015 CFP Semifinal, 2021 Peach) and has been on staff for three Big Ten Championship teams (2010, 2013, 2015). Barnett recorded his first victory as head coach of the Spartans with a 20-17 win over Nebraska on Nov. 4 in East Lansing.

-Michigan State has nine players from Detroit on its roster (OT Brandon Baldwin, WR Sebastian Brown, DB Dorian Davis, WR Antonio Gates Jr., DT Derrick Harmon, RB Jaren Mangham, RB Davion Primm, S Armorion Smith, DE Jalen Thompson). A total of 28 players on MSU's roster are either from Detroit or the Metro Detroit area.

-Michigan State had two players recognized by the Big Ten Conference for their performances in the win at Indiana. Redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, while redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser was tabbed the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Carr had a career-high seven catches for 119 yards, the most by a Spartan tight end since Dion Sims had 122 vs. Eastern Michigan in 2012, to go along with a career-high two touchdowns. He opened the game on MSU's first series with a 17-yard TD catch in the corner of the end zone. Down 21-17 with 4:06 remaining, the Spartans marched down the field 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown drive. Houser connected on a 36-yard TD pass to Carr with just 1:19 left on the clock to put MSU on top, 24-21. Carr caught the ball inside the 15-yard line, absorbed a big hit, then raced into the end zone for the game-winning score. Houser finished his best game as a Spartan with 279 passing yards while completing 25-of-39 throws for three touchdowns. He also connected on a 29-yard TD to Montorie Foster Jr. in the second quarter.

A QUICK GLANCE AT NO. 11/11 PENN STATE (9-2, 6-2 BIG TEN)

-The Nittany Lions tote a 9-2 overall record and 6-2 Big Ten ledger into Friday night's clash with the Spartans in Detroit at Ford Field. Penn State is ranked No. 11 in both the AP and AFCA Coaches Poll, as well as No. 12 in last week's CFP Rankings. PSU is coming off a 27-6 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon to get back in the win column after the Nittany Lions' 25-14 loss to Michigan on Nov. 11.

-In last week's win over the Scarlet Knights, Penn State got down 3-0 after the first quarter but scored a TD and a field goal in the second quarter, before Rutgers made a field goal as time expired before halftime to pull within four points, 10-6. The Nittany Lions added a field goal in the third quarter before a pair of TDs in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Scarlet Knights for the 27-6 win.

-Overall, Penn State is second in both the Big Ten and FBS in total defense (238.7 ypg), leading the league and ranking third in the nation in rushing defense (79.2 ypg), while ranking fourth in the conference and sixth in the country in passing yards allowed (159.5 ypg). The Nittany Lion defense is also fourth in the both the Big Ten and FBS in scoring defense (12.5 ppg).

-PSU's defense leads the conference and is second in the country in takeaways (24), while also leading the league and ranking second in the nation in fewest turnovers (6), to lead both the Big Ten and FBS in turnover margin (+18 / +1.64 pg).

-Additionally, Penn State's defense also leads both the league and the nation in team sacks (3.73 pg) with 41.0 total sacks, along with ranking first in the Big Ten and fourth in the FBS in team tackles for loss (8.1 pg) with 89.0 total TFL.

-Offensively, PSU is second in the conference and 15th in the country in scoring offense (36.7 ppg). The Nittany Lions are also sixth in the league and 75th in the nation in total offense (373. ypg), ranking second in the Big Ten and 41st in the FBS in rushing offense (177.9 ypg) and 10th in the league and 100th in the nation in passing offense (195.4 ypg).

-Individually, sophomore quarterback Drew Allar is third in the Big Ten and 25th in the FBS in passing TDs (21), while ranking second in the conference in points responsible for/game (13.6), fourth in passing efficiency (135.0), fifth in both completion percentage (.610) and completions/game (17.9), sixth in both passing yards/game (185.8) and total offense (201.9 ypg) along with 10th in passing yards/completion (10.38). Allar is 197-of-323 for 2,044 yards with 21 TDs and just one INT, adding 66 rushing attempts for 177 yards (2.7 ypc/16.1 ypg) with four rushing TDs.

-Junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith is fourth in the Big Ten in receptions/game (4.7) and sixth in the league in receiving yards/game (59.2), along with tied for 13th in the conference in receiving TDs (4). Lambert-Smith has a team-leading 52 receptions for 651 yards (12.5 ypc/59.2 ypg) with a long of 72 yards, and four TDs.

-Junior tight end Tyler Warren leads PSU and is tied for fifth in the Big Ten in receiving TDs (6), with 27 receptions for 273 yards (10.1 ypc/24.8 ypg) with a long of 23 yards.

-Sophomore Kaytron Allen and sophomore Nicholas Singleton are a 1-2 punch for the Nittany Lions on the ground, with Allen ranking seventh in the Big Ten in rushing yards/game (64.9), while Singleton is ninth (53.1). Singleton is tied for fifth in the league in rushing TDs (7) while Allen is tied for eighth (6).

-Redshirt sophomore Kobe King spearheads the Nittany Lion defense with 49 total tackles, adding 5.0 TFLs and 1.5 sacks, with one fumble recovery.

-Senior defensive end Adisa Isaac is third in the Big Ten and tied for 29th in the FBS in tackles for loss (13.5) and fourth in the league and tied for 31st in the nation in TFL/game (1.23). Isaac is also third in the conference and tied for 43rd in the country in sacks (6.5). He has 28 total tackles, with just shy of half of them being TFL, with four QB hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

-A total of nine different players have snared at least one interception, as PSU has 11 total team INTs.

-Senior kicker Alex Felkins is second in the Big Ten in scoring (8.2 ppg), ranking third in the league in both field goals (16) and PATs (42). He is 16-of-19 (.842) on field goals with a long of 50 yards, going 7-of-10 from 40+ yards. Felkins is also 42-of-42 on PATs.

-Senior punter Riley Thompson is fourth in the league in punting average (45.3 ypp) on 42 punts, with a long of 56 yards, one of 11 punts of 50+, with 14 inside the 20, one touchback and inducing 18 fair catches.

-Penn State head coach James Franklin is in his 10th season leading the Nittany Lions, logging an 87-38 ledger, part of amassing a 111-53 overall record in his 13th season as a collegiate head coach