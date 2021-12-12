East Lansing, Mich. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Bowl Season in East Lansing.

What’s that look like exactly?

Bowl Season has been a little different each year thus far in the career of Payton Thorne but the redshirt sophomore Spartan QB is excited about what’s on this year’s December agenda. He hopes to see bowl practice and an extra month of in-season team development become the norm for the Spartans, 10-2 and No. 10 in the coaches poll, as they prepare to take on No. 12 Pittsburgh (9-2) in the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

“Obviously It’s a good thing to be playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl,” said Thorne. “Not too many teams can say they are doing that.

“We have won 10 games with a chance to win 11 in a New Year’s Six Bowl. That’s a positive thing and shows progress in the right direction. I feel like we are moving in the right direction in year two here with Coach Tuck.”

Thorne has been through December practices and traveled to a bowl game before as an emerging freshman who had just started earning snaps with the first-team offense prior to the Pinstripe Bowl in 2019

The New York Yankees-themed bowl game played in the outfield of Yankee Stadium resulted in a 27-21 win for the Spartans over Wake Forest but also marked the end of three straight bowl appearances dating back to 2017.

It would also be the last time MSU practiced for a game in December prior to this year’s postseason workouts as MSU opted out of bowl eligibility in the 2020 season. Last year, basically any Big Ten that wished to play in a bowl game could have found a postseason date if it wanted. The NCAA waived won-loss record prerequisites.

“Last year was such a weird year, I think we all kind of wanted to be done with the season, to be honest,” said Thorne. “We didn’t earn a bowl last year so we weren’t interested in playing in one.”

Not only did the 2020 shortened COVID season see the Spartans struggle through a 2-5 record they did so with uncertainty in a crazy pandemic world - one that would ultimately see their season finale against Maryland canceled due to the virus.

“The way our year went, all the ups and downs throughout the year, and just the uncertainty in the air, it was good that we just called it a year, turned our sights towards this year, and got ready to go,” Thorne said.

Fast forward to this year, Michigan State is savoring its bowl assignment. Michigan State followers are waiting to hear which player will be available for the bowl game.