Peach Bowl Notes: Tucker assuming Walker will play

East Lansing, Mich. - The Peach Bowl selection committee is hoping to have a pair of Heisman Trophy finalists on display when Michigan State meets Pittsburgh on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett are candidates to get an invitation to the gala in New York City, although neither is expected to be a top three finalist.

Similarly, Michigan State fans and head coach Mel Tucker are hoping Walker will suit up for the Spartans. It’s become commonplace for high-round NFL Draft prospects to forgo the bowl season in order to focus on the NFL Draft.

For now, no news is good news for Spartan fans hoping to watch Walker play in the bowl game.

“Yeah, I haven't heard from any of the guys that they've decided not to play,” Tucker said on Sunday night. “At this point I'm assuming everyone is going to play, but if something changes I will certainly make sure everyone knows that.”

Pickett, who projects as a possible first-round Draft choice, will be playing for the Panthers on Dec. 30.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked if he was surprised by Pickett’s decision.

“Not at all,” Narduzzi said. “That's who Kenny Pickett is. That's what our team is all about. It's not about Kenny, it's about our football team. I think they think bigger than that. It's a team-oriented team, and they're unselfish, and they play for each other. I think that's the most impressive part about this football team, and that's why we are where we are today.”

Walker rushed for 1,636 yards for the Spartans, ranking No. 2 in the nation in rushing yardage.

“They're business decisions, and whatever decisions our players make, I will support them 100 percent,” Tucker said. “It’s really the individual decisions for the players typically as they're guys that may be dealing with some type of injuries or that may be deciding whether they're going to come back for another year or leave, and if they're going to leave, then they have to make a decision, well, does it help me to play in this game or not, and what is the risk, what is the reward? So those are decisions that they make.”

Narduzzi noticed Walker during the season.

“He's a great running back,” Narduzzi said. “He can run. He's fast. We know what kind of athlete he is. I haven't watched a ton of tape. I’ve probably watched two or three games. If we have an opportunity to watch Michigan State football game, always going to put that on during the year.”

Syracuse’s Sean Tucker ranks No. 4 in the nation in rushing yards at 1,496. However, on Nov. 27 when Pitt defeated Syracuse 31-14, the Panthers held Tucker to 29 yards on 13 carries.

Syracuse entered that game leading the ACC in rushing at 230 yards per game. Pitt held Syraacuse to a season-low 25 net yards rushing and 0.8 yards per carry.

"Tucker's a good football player, but that's what we do," Narduzzi said after that game. "We want to make people one-dimensional. I think we have a pretty good scheme of what we do. We were able to bottle it up and that was the plan."

That will be the plan against Walker and Michigan State, too.

“It'll be a big challenge, and just because you stop one at Syracuse doesn't mean you can stop one at Michigan State,” Narduzzi said on Sunday night. “It'll take a lot of work, and it'll be a challenge.”