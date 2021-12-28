Admittedly, Michigan State senior safety Xavier Henderson is not the world’s biggest traveler.

But when you look at all the places college football has taken him over the past four years it’s hard for him not to have a deep appreciation for where the game has taken him.

“These are once in a lifetime opportunities really,” Henderson said via a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Zoom press conference on Monday. “You never think when you are younger that football can take you this far. That’s something that I like to think about. It’s kind of crazy to me. I’m pretty blessed.”

From San Francisco (Holiday Bowl) as a freshman to New York City (Pin Stripe Bowl) as a sophomore and now Atlanta (Peach Bowl) as a senior, Henderson has traveled across the country in both directions to play in college football’s postseason.

But it is unknown whether this will be the last of his bowl game trips. Henderson has the option of returning for a fifth year of eligibility next year due to the NCAA COVID waiver. He is also considering his stock as a pro prospect.

It wasn’t something he wanted to discuss during Monday’s media session as the No. 10 Spartans (10-2) prepare for their Peach Bowl matchup with No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Yeah, I'm still contemplating a little bit,” Henderson said. “And that's not really something I want to talk about right now. That's the least of our concerns right now. We’re worried about Pitt.”

And there is plenty to worry about for Henderson and the Spartan defense as it heads into Thursday’s game.

Pittsburgh may have lost Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Kenny Pickett, who chose to forgo the bowl game in preparation for his future in the NFL. But the Panthers still have a large portion of offensive firepower, led by sophomore wideout Jordan Addison, who caught a nation-high 17 touchdowns and had 1,479 yards receiving.

Addison is a star in his own right as evidenced by his selection as this year’s Biletnikoff Award winner and remains a dangerous weapon in all facets of the Panthers offense.

Addison's role may expand from punt-returns to jet-sweeps and anything in between. MSU knows to expect him to be a pivotal part of the game plan.

“He'll catch an under route and go and he'll catch a deep ball,” said MSU defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. “A lot of their design is to be able to get the ball to him whether it's short and let him use his athleticism, which he's very good at, or take shots on you.