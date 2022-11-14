East Lansing, Mich. - It may be time, once and for all, to bury that narrative, ''he's just the kicker.''

You definitely wouldn't get an argument from Michigan State's players after the Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) moved to .500 on Saturday after holding on for a 27-21 victory over Rutgers (4-6, 1-6).

It could also be argued that the victory, which put MSU just one win away from bowl eligibility, came in large part because of the success of its field goal kicker, Auburn transfer and junior Ben Patton.

Patton, who along with the Spartans' other candidates trying to secure the job of starting place kicker, survived a strenuous audition leading up the team's matchup with the Scarlet Knights.

With MSU’s place kickers - Patton and true freshman Jack Stone - combining to be just 2-of-6 on field goals prior to the Rutgers game, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker decided to ramp up the pressure from teammates in practice and hold an open competition for the starting job.

That process included verbal taunts and even a spray or two from a water bottle as part of the kicking interview during practice.

A little extreme? Maybe. But something drastic needed to be employed with Michigan State’s kicking operation having committed egregious errors in late-game situations against Wisconsin and Illinois which nearly cost the Spartans victories.

On Saturday, Patton confirmed why he won the competition to be the No. 1 kicker and in the process may have given MSU’s kicking game the security it has lacked for most of the season.

Quarterback Payton Thorne sensed that Patton was due for a big performance.

“Since the whole team’s been all eyes on our kicker for the past seven days, Ben (Patton) hasn’t missed once,’’ Thorne said. “So, maybe that’s what it takes.’’

After surviving the distracting taunts of his teammates throughout the week, Patton went out to contribute nine points to the Spartan cause in a game that required a Tre Mosley onside kick recovery to seal the win.

The distractions in practice definitely worked for Patton and got him in the right frame of mind for Saturday’s heroics.

“I really like having the guys in my ear,” Patton said. “It kind of helps you drown out the noises in your own head. Just having that white noise around you (like) a large crowd, for me it's more therapeutic than if I just had coach (Mel) Tucker in my ear saying saying some stuff. It's a lot better to have the entire crowd there.’’

That rowdy practice crowd provided positive energy.

Patton's successfully hit two field goals in the fourth quarter - a 34-yarder at the 6:28 mark and a 48-yarder with 3:22 left in the game. Michigan State needed both of them, badly.

He also added three extra points and ended the day providing 33.3 percent of the Spartans scoring on Saturday.

That means the one thing you can't deny is that his contributions on Saturday were just as important to MSU's offense as Thorne's 256 passing yards, Jayden Reed's 10 catches for 90 yards and a TD and Jalen Berger’s and Jarek Broussard's combined 165 rushing yards.

And while he may have been more uncomfortable and intimidated with the attention he received from the media in postgame interviews on Saturday than he was with his teammates giving him the verbal business during the placekicking competition, he was definitely up to the task when it counted in a victory that the Spartans had to have if they had designs on earning a second-straight bowl bid.

Patton, originally from Rochester, Mich., was on the roster at Auburn University for three years. He became the starting kicker late last season due to an injury to the starter. He delivered one of the most pressure-packed kicks of the college football season when he hit a 49-yarder in overtime of the Iron Bowl game against Alabama.

Patton competed for the starting job at Auburn in August. When he failed to win that job, he transferred to Michigan State, due in part to uncertainty at the position in East Lansing, and also a connection he had with the school after having an older brother who recently graduated from MSU.

While his journey back to his home state might seem interesting, it's even more intriguing considering he had never been in Spartan Stadium prior to enrolling at Michigan State.

No problem.

“I believe that I'm a big-time kicker, a Power 5 kicker and Michigan State was just a perfect storm or a perfect opportunity for me to step in at another Power 5 program,’’ Patton said. “I'm just extremely blessed to be here. God has a greater plan for me than I have for myself and I just wound up in East Lansing.’’

On Saturday, the Spartans were blessed to have Patton deliver like a veteran.

“It's definitely a confidence booster, being able to go out at practices this week and make my kicks at practice because sometimes those things weigh on you like it would anybody else,’’ Patton said. “Obviously the kicks that I've missed this season so far have somewhat been gimmes. They haven't been super difficult kicks and I hold myself to a higher standard than that but I was just able to kind of ride it out, stay even keel, not get too high or get too low and beat myself up and go out, have a good week of practice and then just be able to bounce back this week.’’

While Patton’s success on Saturday provided a feel-good moment in what has been a difficult season, his kicking prowess may have given this team and the program something else moving forward: confidence in the kicking game.

Tucker is hoping that Patton’s success on Saturday, coupled with having the nation’s leading punter in Bryce Baringer, will solidify consistent production in the area of special teams.

"All of our guys know how important the kicking game is. I don't know if you could hear it, but the guys really celebrated when we made those field goals,'' Tucker said. "We've had a little bit of a tough time with that, and those field goals were big for us."








