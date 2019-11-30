Panasiuk, Williams ready to savor Senior Day
EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s class of 2015 will not depart East Lansing as one of the winningest classes of the Mark Dantonio era but they will play their final game in Spartan Stadium as one of the most resilient and mentally tough outfits to grace the Spartan uniform. And they will be a part of the winningest decade in Michigan State football history.
Through ups and downs and highs and lows, the 21-member senior class, which suffered through a 3-9 season in 2016, rebounded for a No. 15 ranking after the 2017, lost members through transfer and a failed drug test, and battled through lost games due to injury, persevered enough to earn two bowl bids and the possibility of three, if they can beat Maryland on Saturday.
While the on-field accomplishments may not have been what was needed or expected this year, 15 of the 21 made significant contributions to the successes the program enjoyed over the past five seasons.
“If I had to sum it up in one word, I would say resiliency,'' said senior safety David Dowell, who enters his final home with eight career interceptions. “We’ve kind of been through everything. So, it’s kind of unique in a sense that I don’t think many other classes have gone through. It’s that and being able to persevere through everything. We’ve also had a lot of success here too. Football definitely prepares you for life because it’s 10 percent of what happens to you and 90 percent of how you react to it. That’s what we’ve learned in our process here and we just have to finish it out, the right way.’’
That accurately defines a class that included the likes of a former walk-on in Kenny Willekes who persevered to become the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2018 or defensive lineman Raequan Williams, who will leave as one of just six players in the Dantonio era to boast 40 or more consecutive starts.
Other names from this group that will always hold a special place in Spartan history include quarterback Brian Lewerke, offensive lineman Cole Chewins, defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, wide receiver Darrell Stewart, offensive guard Tyler Higby, linebacker Joe Bachie, cornerback Josh Butler, punter Jake Hartbarger, linebacker Tyriq Thompson, tight end Matt Seybert, wide receiver Brandon Sowards and long snapper Ryan Armour.
While this group’s contributions will carry significance, their character may mean even more, especially when you consider that a number of them could have gone pro last year but instead came back for one more season in MSU’s program.
“What I will remember about this senior class will be their ability to stay focused, to be able to weather some storms as they have moved through it. But they maintained who they were,’’ Dantonio said. “I was extremely impressed at our five defensive players that could have gone out early, but chose to stay. That was a huge statement I think for this program and something I think I'll remember those guys all for, whether that's Raequan or (Mike) Panasiuk or David Dowell or Joe Bachie or Kenny Willekes, all five of those guys could have went and that was a testament of their attitude towards this football team.’’
KEEPING IT SIMPLE
Other than the weightlifting, conditioning, a desire to play and high character, we may have found the secret to Willekes’ success - being a minimalist.
There’s a chance that when Willekes takes his last snap in a Spartan uniform, there will be some friends and family in line for some Spartan swag because the All-Big Ten defensive end has never been a frequent visitor at the equipment room.
As he talked about his experience at MSU, the highly-decorated d-end, who went from walk-on to team captain, did so in a practice jersey, whose number is all but faded off and a pair of cleats he both practices in and plays in on Saturdays.
That’s right, when the Spartans broke out the Day-Glo highlighter green jerseys and cleats this season, Willekes was the only member of the team who took the field in his practice cleats for the game.
“This practice jersey is probably about as old as me,’’ he joked. “I practice and play in these cleats because I have large feet so I hate breaking in knew cleats. And then with my ankle, it’s tough breaking in new cleats this year so I’ve pretty much just worn the same cleats all year but I was the only one without the fancy cleats on.’’
While his minimalist approach may be one of the characteristics of his personality, there’s definitely a way he wants to be remembered during the final days of his career.
“I talked about it in my senior speech, being a foxhole guy. Somebody you want in your foxhole regardless of whether you’re going to battle or you’re going to war, somebody you’re going to want by your side. It doesn’t matter how it’s going or how the season went you have to keep working and continuing to do things the right way.’’
FOREVER BROTHERS
Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk, despite both being from Illinois and growing up about 30 miles apart, are from different worlds, cultures and family backgrounds.
But since arriving at MSU, they have not only become partners on MSU’s defense but off the field have become brothers from another mother and best friends.
And while MSU and football brought them together, introducing one another to different food choices has been one of the areas where they have bonded off the field.
So when you ask, they definitely have new favorites that have come out of Williams’ African-American tastes and Panasiuk’s Polish roots.
“What’s that one where you cut the sausage that you got me that one time?’’ Williams asks Panasiuk who shouts, “Kielbasa!”
“Yeah,’’ Williams reacts. “I’m a fan of that and I got him on, I don’t know if he always liked fried chicken but I got him hooked on that a little bit.’’
And what about spurning the chance to go pro and come back for one more season?
“I definitely don’t regret it because I know these moments are going to be life moments and I appreciate all of them that we have,” Williams said.
ONE MORE CHANCE
Last year at this time, punter Jake Hartbarger was rehabbing a season-ending knee injury that he suffered in MSU’s road opener at Arizona State and as a senior, he was facing the prospect that his Spartan career ended on that hot night in the Arizona desert on Sept. 8th.
It was something that made the rehab process even tougher to deal with.
But a suggestion from trainer Sally Nogle turned things around.
“I couldn’t imagine having to go out last year without finishing my senior year so it means a lot to come back for a sixth year. If I had the opportunity, I was definitely going to do it. There was never a doubt. When Sally (Nogle) presented it to me it was a great opportunity to come back and play football and get my Master’s Degree. I knew it was definitely the right choice.’’
Hartbarger rebounded from last year's injury to rank fifth in the Big Ten in punting average at 42.9 per attempt.
And while things may not have gone the way he would have liked for the team, Hartbarger will cherish the bonds that grew from practicing and playing together
“It’s a special group of guys that I can call my brothers for the rest of my life,” Hartbarger said. “We’ve been through high, we’ve been through lows, we’ve had a 3-9 season, we’ve had the College Football Playoff, we’ve been everywhere but I’m thankful for all f the experiences.’’