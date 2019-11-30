EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s class of 2015 will not depart East Lansing as one of the winningest classes of the Mark Dantonio era but they will play their final game in Spartan Stadium as one of the most resilient and mentally tough outfits to grace the Spartan uniform. And they will be a part of the winningest decade in Michigan State football history.



Through ups and downs and highs and lows, the 21-member senior class, which suffered through a 3-9 season in 2016, rebounded for a No. 15 ranking after the 2017, lost members through transfer and a failed drug test, and battled through lost games due to injury, persevered enough to earn two bowl bids and the possibility of three, if they can beat Maryland on Saturday.

While the on-field accomplishments may not have been what was needed or expected this year, 15 of the 21 made significant contributions to the successes the program enjoyed over the past five seasons.

“If I had to sum it up in one word, I would say resiliency,'' said senior safety David Dowell, who enters his final home with eight career interceptions. “We’ve kind of been through everything. So, it’s kind of unique in a sense that I don’t think many other classes have gone through. It’s that and being able to persevere through everything. We’ve also had a lot of success here too. Football definitely prepares you for life because it’s 10 percent of what happens to you and 90 percent of how you react to it. That’s what we’ve learned in our process here and we just have to finish it out, the right way.’’

That accurately defines a class that included the likes of a former walk-on in Kenny Willekes who persevered to become the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2018 or defensive lineman Raequan Williams, who will leave as one of just six players in the Dantonio era to boast 40 or more consecutive starts.

Other names from this group that will always hold a special place in Spartan history include quarterback Brian Lewerke, offensive lineman Cole Chewins, defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, wide receiver Darrell Stewart, offensive guard Tyler Higby, linebacker Joe Bachie, cornerback Josh Butler, punter Jake Hartbarger, linebacker Tyriq Thompson, tight end Matt Seybert, wide receiver Brandon Sowards and long snapper Ryan Armour.

While this group’s contributions will carry significance, their character may mean even more, especially when you consider that a number of them could have gone pro last year but instead came back for one more season in MSU’s program.

“What I will remember about this senior class will be their ability to stay focused, to be able to weather some storms as they have moved through it. But they maintained who they were,’’ Dantonio said. “I was extremely impressed at our five defensive players that could have gone out early, but chose to stay. That was a huge statement I think for this program and something I think I'll remember those guys all for, whether that's Raequan or (Mike) Panasiuk or David Dowell or Joe Bachie or Kenny Willekes, all five of those guys could have went and that was a testament of their attitude towards this football team.’’