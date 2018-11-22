EAST LANSING - Gerald Owens will be wearing one of the biggest smiles, playing with the best heart and perhaps the fullest belly when he joins 17 other Spartans for Senior Day on Saturday against Rutgers at Spartan Stadium.

Owens came to Michigan State as a swift-footed, 265-pound tailback out of Thorafare, N.J.

ESPN.com ranked him the No. 1 fullback prospect in the country.

He matured and put on natural weight. He outgrew the tailback position. Coaches soon asked him to try defensive line. He wasn’t thrilled about it at first, but fellow New Jersey native Shilique Calhoun, who was a senior captain at the time, mentored him through the beginning of the process.

The 6-foot-2 Owens grew to 310 pounds and began seeing playing time during the difficult 3-9 season of 2016. Then Owens made a transformation into becoming a functional defensive tackle in 2017. And this year, he has become even better, averaging more than 15 snaps a game as an important reserve behind one of the best defensive tackle tandems in the country (Mike Panasiuk and Raequan Williams).

He has never started a game, but he never quit, found a role and provided important contributions for what has become one of the best defenses in the country. He has emerged with a satisfied smile and the respect of every player on the roster.



“I had a crazy ride here,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot of stuff, I’ve been through a lot of adversity. I’m just thankful that I had the opportunity to do everything. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. I love what I did here and I love the people here. I’m just thankful for everything.”

Owens’ role isn’t one that yields many stats. He is tasked with piling up blockers and making sure offensive linemen don’t push the line of scrimmage downfield. He has eight tackles and half a tackle for loss on the year, plus one forced fumble. But those numbers don’t reveal his value. He’s been a sturdy fire hydrant of a player, capable of helping MSU’s defensive front remain salty while Panasiuk or Williams get breathers.

“We appreciate Gerald,” said senior safety and tri-captain Khari Willis.

Owens was able to reconnect with Calhoun when Shilique was back on campus as an honorary captain for the Purdue game in October.

“He was one of the guys who brought me in here and I looked up to him,” said Owens, a sociology major. “It was real cool to see him and the success he had here, and moving on to the next step.

“I talked to him about stuff and trying to pick peoples’ brains.”



Saturday will be the final time Owens wears the Spartan uniform in East Lansing. It will also be his final walk from Kellogg Center to the stadium, preceded on Friday night by his final team dinner on campus. Combine that moment with Thanksgiving weekend and Owens’ appetite to savor every moment, and it’s a good bet he’ll have a substantial plate.

“My last Kellogg meal?” he said with a smile. “It’ll be a hefty one.”



