Oregon quarterback Jason Herbert is getting all of the ink and attention this week as having turned down the NFL and likely first-round draft status in order to return next year to the Ducks.

Herbert is a strong-armed talent, but make no mistake about it, Oregon prefers to be a run-first offense. The Ducks are a spread-to-run outfit that operates with fast tempo.

The Ducks can go to the air if the run isn't working. If the run is working, they can strike deep off of play-action.

The Ducks have talented balance on offense, which is the top strength of the team.

As for their running attack, the Ducks rank No. 3 in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (191.3) and No. 4 in the Pac-12 in yards per rush (4.6).

On Dec. 31 in the Redbox Bowl, Oregon's tandem of quality freshman running backs, and the Ducks' big, experienced, mobile, zone-blocking offensive line, will face the nation's No. 1 ranked rush defense in Michigan State.