Opponent Film Room: What to expect schematically from Central Michigan
Happy 2023 college football season! In just a few hours from the time of this story publishing, Michigan State is slotted to begin its season by defending its rights to US-27 against the Chippewas of Central Michigan University. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will be available to watch on TV via FS1.
Coming off of a disappointing season last year, head coach Jim McElwain's outfit will bring a series of notable schematic methodologies to try to engineer an upset.
For preview purposes, I reviewed CMU's game at Penn State last year, which was a competitive-ish matchup until a muffed punt began a series of unraveling events that spelled doom for the Chips.
Notably, CMU no longer has Lew Nichols III at running back, who the southeastern Michigan-based readers of this site may recognize from last year's billboard on M-10 that congratulated him on having the most scrimmage yards of any running back in the state of Michigan in 2021.
The Chippewas are fired up to play the Michigan State Spartans. Schematically, here is perhaps what to expect from CMU under McElwain, offensive coordinator Paul Petrino and defensive coordinator Robb Akey.
Defensively, Central Michigan answered Penn State's tight end-heavy lineups with an honest-to-God 5-2 front, with both ends acting as stand-up linebackers. However, unlike other teams' iterations of modern 5-2 fronts (more actionably a 3-4), CMU got their ends (outside linebackers) upfield to counter PSU's backfield of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton.
The issue with a 5-2 is that if an athletic disadvantage exists (it should for CMU versus Michigan State, just like it did for the Chippewas when they played Penn State. last year), the defense can be edged by a quick jump cut if the ends crash too hard on a mesh point, or a linebacker can't fold over a cutback lane.
CMU was also comfortable in a 4-3, with a linebacker flexed out to align over a slot or flex tight end. I would be surprised if CMU chose to ride with this too much on Friday, but I am surprised the Chips rolled it out on a passing down against PSU in any case. However, if MSU comes out in heavier packages with multiple tight ends, expect a heavier defense to make an appearance to combat that.
Finally, any defense in 2023 would be remiss without a nickel package that got a lot of play, and CMU is no exception.
