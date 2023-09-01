Happy 2023 college football season! In just a few hours from the time of this story publishing, Michigan State is slotted to begin its season by defending its rights to US-27 against the Chippewas of Central Michigan University. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will be available to watch on TV via FS1.

Coming off of a disappointing season last year, head coach Jim McElwain's outfit will bring a series of notable schematic methodologies to try to engineer an upset.

For preview purposes, I reviewed CMU's game at Penn State last year, which was a competitive-ish matchup until a muffed punt began a series of unraveling events that spelled doom for the Chips.

Notably, CMU no longer has Lew Nichols III at running back, who the southeastern Michigan-based readers of this site may recognize from last year's billboard on M-10 that congratulated him on having the most scrimmage yards of any running back in the state of Michigan in 2021.

The Chippewas are fired up to play the Michigan State Spartans. Schematically, here is perhaps what to expect from CMU under McElwain, offensive coordinator Paul Petrino and defensive coordinator Robb Akey.