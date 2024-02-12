I noticed the other day that I still have the Scanner Radio app on my phone.

It took me a second but then I was right there again.

On my couch.

In my living room.

My eyes glued to the red and blue lights flashing across my television, tragically broadcasting live from a place near and dear to my heart.

My ears are listening to the unfathomable police communications coming out of my smartphone.

There are only a few hundred people listening live at first.

That number would eventually grow into the tens of thousands before the night was over.

It was just after 9:00pm and my wife had already gone to bed.

The kids were still downstairs, blissfully unaware of what was transpiring a mere 15 miles to our northwest.

The details were murky early on but this much was clear: the campus that I had spent so much time at throughout my life -- first as a kid under the bleachers at Jenison, then as a teenager in Spartan Stadium, then as an 18-year old freshman proposing to my girlfriend near the Red Cedar River behind Wells Hall, then as a dad taking my kids to sporting events -- was under attack by a man with a gun.

The names of Spartan buildings and landmarks were being peppered across the police scanner as Spartan students and employees sheltered in place.