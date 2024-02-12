Advertisement
One year later, the Michigan State community pauses to remember

February 15, 2023 at the Rock on MSU's campus. © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
David Harns • Spartans Illustrated
Publisher
@davidharns

I noticed the other day that I still have the Scanner Radio app on my phone.

It took me a second but then I was right there again.

On my couch.

In my living room.

My eyes glued to the red and blue lights flashing across my television, tragically broadcasting live from a place near and dear to my heart.

My ears are listening to the unfathomable police communications coming out of my smartphone.

There are only a few hundred people listening live at first.

That number would eventually grow into the tens of thousands before the night was over.

It was just after 9:00pm and my wife had already gone to bed.

The kids were still downstairs, blissfully unaware of what was transpiring a mere 15 miles to our northwest.

The details were murky early on but this much was clear: the campus that I had spent so much time at throughout my life -- first as a kid under the bleachers at Jenison, then as a teenager in Spartan Stadium, then as an 18-year old freshman proposing to my girlfriend near the Red Cedar River behind Wells Hall, then as a dad taking my kids to sporting events -- was under attack by a man with a gun.

The names of Spartan buildings and landmarks were being peppered across the police scanner as Spartan students and employees sheltered in place.

As the night wore on, the heroes emerged, starting with the calmness of the dispatcher and the bravery of the police officers.

The doctors and nurses voluntarily heading into the hospitals to do what they could to help.

The first responders -- from all over -- came to assist us in our time of need, putting their lives on the line to save ours.

As my kids wandered up to bed, neither of them mentioned it. So I let them go. No need to burden their young minds right before they were to fall asleep.

I was able to reach my brother-in-law, whose son -- my nephew -- was holed up in his dorm on campus. He was safe.

So, with that knowledge, I let my wife sleep.

At some point in the wee hours of the morning, I left her a note on the chair that I knew she'd be at once she awoke in just a few hours.

I knew that she'd open up her phone to scary local headlines and her thoughts would immediately turn to her brother's boy. So the note on her chair calmed her before she could experience the fear.

We were just one story that day. One of thousands. Probably millions, actually.

A community mourning together, trying to make sense of the absolutely senseless.

A community which needed to gather -- and so it did.

Two days later, Tom Izzo spoke for seven minutes to the thousands who were gathered near the Rock on campus (and to the tens of thousands watching online):

Today, Spartans Illustrated joins the Michigan State community as we pause to remember.

Sports will be back tomorrow.

But today, we remember.

We remember the three students we lost too soon:

Arielle Anderson

Brian Fraser

Alex Verner

We remember the details, so we can work to not repeat them.

We remember Brendan Moore's first-hand account: Chaos on Campus - What it was like at Michigan State during the shooting.

We remember Alan Haller's leadership and the entire athletic department coming together for the hundreds of student-athletes.

We remember the night our rivals in Ann Arbor embraced our community: Beyond Basketball: A time of healing and remembrance in Ann Arbor

There was a moment of silence at Crisler Arena, followed by the MSU alma mater:

A closing thought, via Spartans Illustrated's Chase Glasser:

Helplessness is a terrible feeling.

Being away from Michigan during the tragic events of February 13th, 2023, played out in real-time like a Kafkaesque movie.

One year later, the overriding emotion that I remember is the sickening, all-encompassing, palpable feeling of helplessness and fear.

Knowing that unfathomable carnage was being wreaked on a place of learning, of growth, and the last years of childhood, only punctuated the horror.

I am lucky to say that my brother, and many friends and colleagues who were at Michigan State at the time made it through unscathed, but the pervasion of gun violence means that nobody can be truly inured from risk.

One year later, as many have moved on to the next cause and event du jour, it is important to remember that those affected in the shooting do not have the luxury of moving on so easily, and that we should be tireless in our efforts to prevent further tragedy.

