Following the players' podium sessions, Spartans Illustrated reporter Brad LaPlante sat down with recruiting analyst Ryan O'Bleness and staff writer Paul Fanson to discuss Michigan State's appearance and go over what was discussed during the event by Tucker and the players.

Michigan State's quarterback battle

Noah Kim, Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt are currently battling for the No. 1 job to be Michigan State's starting quarterback in 2023. Tucker made it clear on Wednesday that the team has a "competition at every position" and emphasized that the team will play the best players in 2023. Of course, Michigan State lost Payton Thorne to Auburn through the transfer portal.

Defensive Improvement

At Big Ten Media Days in 2022, Tucker said at the podium, "we were dead-ass last" in pass defense in 2021 and that "it couldn't get much worse." Unfortunately for MSU, it did get a little worse. And albeit, some of that was due to injuries. Haladay says some of that has been addressed, such as the team working on conditioning.

Improved Chemistry and Bonding

Tucker and the players made it clear on Wednesday that team bonding and chemistry has been greatly improved since last season. Haladay mentioned that a few of them went to a Lansing Lugnuts game and just hung out.