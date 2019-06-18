News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 09:28:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio LB commits to Michigan State

Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

Michigan State received a commitment from three-star Lakewood (OH) St. Edward defender Jeff Pietrowski on Tuesday morning. Pietrowski, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker, announced his commitment on ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}