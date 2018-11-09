SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - We now know, without much uncertainty, that Michigan State’s defense will keep the team above water when the offense is potentially drowning.



But we have also learned this season that when the Spartans’ offense does more than just tread water, MSU is a pretty good football team with more than just a good chance of winning the game.

Even with all of the injuries the Spartans have endured, when MSU has been able to score at least 21 points, the outcome has resulted in a victory. Anything less than that that - seven points against Michigan, 19 against Northwestern and 13 against Arizona State - and you have a major reason behind the Spartans’ three losses.

That means, as much as MSU’s defense - No. 1 in the country against the run - has been a catalyst for this team’s success, that formula probably won’t work against Ohio State.

The No. 18-ranked Spartans (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) will enter Saturday’s noon contest against No. 10 Ohio State (8-1, 5-1) averaging 23.4 points per game, which is next to last in the conference.

The Buckeyes are putting up 42.2 points a game, good for first in the Big Ten and 10th in the nation. Ohio State, which is also first in the conference in total offense and passing offense, has not scored less than 30 points in two games - a 27-26 win over Penn State and a season-low 20 points in a loss to Purdue, in which they gave up 49.

So, it’s fair to say that despite being defined buy the strength of its defense, if MSU can’t find a way to execute for more than just three touchdowns on Saturday, the Buckeyes will up Urban Meyer’s record against MSU to 5-2.

While the chances of the Spartans eclipsing the 30-point mark against a Buckeye defense, that despite looking shaky in games against the Boilermakers and last weekend versus Nebraska, is surrendering just 23.8 points a game are slim, it shouldn’t be impossible.

Especially at this point in the season, when MSU should be able to execute better offensively, despite injuries to key skill-positioned players like senior running back LJ Scott (out indefinitely), junior quarterback Brian Lewerke and senior wide receiver Felton Davis (out for the season).

After a breakout performance in the run game last week from sophomore Connor Heyward, who ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, Lewerke made special mention of the offensive line, which has shuffled players in and out all season because of injuries.

“I think the o-line did a great job blocking, more than any other game,’’ Lewerke said. “When I hand the ball off and I do my play fake, I look at the line to see if there’s a hole there for the running back to run and I saw more holes than I have all year and I think that’s just a testament to the o-line. They’ve been working together well over the past couple of weeks and definitely starting to flow.’’

One of the players who should help upgrade the team’s offensive production is sophomore wide receiver Cody White. After breaking his hand against Central Michigan, White will be playing in his second straight game after missing four with the injury.

At the time he went down, he was MSU’s top receiving target with 300 yards and two scores on 20 receptions. In his return last week against Maryland, White had two catches for 20 yards.

“Cody’s obviously a fantastic receiver and just to have some guys back that we started the season off with and just to see everyone else grow, it’s been great, just having all of that ability around you,’’ said Lewerke, who is expected to start despite continuing to nurse a sore shoulder. “I don’t think that (wearing the soft cast) changes it. He can still catch with the cast. You saw the catch he had last week, he can do that with one hand, two hands or a hurt hand. So, he’ll do it no matter what.’’

All of those aspects will have to be in play if MSU expects to upset the Buckeyes for the fourth time in the two teams’ last eight meetings.

And a big part of that will be the offense’s ability to put touchdowns, not just field goals, on the scoreboard.

“I think, especially after last year, just how that went with some of the Ohio guys playing there for their first time and now, having them at home, I think it’s a big motivational factor, especially the way we lost, not just losing but in the fashion that we did, it was a blowout,’’ Lewerke said of a roster that features 28 Ohio natives and could feature as many as eight starters from the Buckeye State. “Coach (Ken) Mannie harped on that, just how that was kind of embarrassing for us, in the position that we were in, with a chance to go to the Big Ten Championship and just to see it fall apart like that. I can definitely see more motivation from other guys this week.’’

Other than the Michigan game, that motivation will have to be the highest it’s been all season, specifically on offense, where the Spartans scored just three points in a 45-point loss last season in Columbus.