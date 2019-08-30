EAST LANSING - Eight months of off-season preparation and coach shuffling didn’t result in many changes for Michigan State on opening night of the 2019 football season.

The defense is still dominant and the offense is still dormant.

Michigan State used nine points from the defense in notching a 28-7 victory over Tulsa, Friday at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State’s offense scored on the opening possession, but didn’t do much the rest of the night. Four field goals by kicker Matt Coughlin were the result of gift field position from the Michigan State defense or special teams, or errors by the Tulsa offense.

Tulsa hit two deep passes late in the second quarter against Spartan cornerback Josh Butler to cut the halftime lead to 25-7. But Coughlin’s fourth field goal was the only scoring in the second half of a sleepy but halfway satisfying opener for No. 18 Michigan State. Half-way satisfying because the defense held Tulsa to -73 yards rushing, a school record for a Spartan program with a strong tradition of stopping the run.

Brian Lewerke was 21-of-37 through the air for 192 yards for a passing attack that stayed short most of the night.

The Spartans rushed for 108 yards against a Tulsa team that ranked No. 119 in the nation against the run in 2018. Michigan State was playing without its two top left tackles. Cole Chewins was out with a back ailment. His understudy, A.J. Arcuri, was out with an undisclosed injury. Right guard Kevin Jarvis moved to left tackle and had an unsteady night.

Michigan State was flagged 14 times for 122 yards. A roughing the quarterback penalty by Kenny Willekes on third down prolonged Tulsa’s only scoring drive.

A holding penalty by offensive lineman Luke Campbell nullified what would have been a 14-yard TD run by Elijah Collins, who showed much-needed burst on a play that was erased.

Junior tailback Connor Heyward led Michigan State in rushing with 43 yards on 15 carries. He gave Michigan State a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on a 15-yard catch and run on a third down against a Tulsa blitz.

“Our offense went down the field in the first series and then stalled out after that,” said head coach Mark Dantonio. “Too many missed opportunities when we sort of beat ourselves with some penalities.”

Michigan State out-gained Tulsa 303-80 and held an 18-8 edge in first downs. But red zone offense and third down conversions (6-of-19) continued to be a problem. Three of MSU’s field goal drives came without the benefit of a first down, thanks to being set up with a short field by the Spartan defense.

“We have to be more productive,” Dantonio said. “I was disappointed with execution and disappointed with the unforced errors. Penalties put you behind the sticks and you have to be able to overcome that.”

Saturday marked Brad Salem’s debut as offensive coordinator.

“I thought play calling was pretty good, but you have to execute,” Dantonio said. “When it goes from third-and-two to third-and-12, it becomes a problem. The tempo, I thought, was good. We had aggressive play calling, and there’s a lot to be said for that. We’re going to be an uptempo offense.

“There’s no magic play. Everybody runs the outside zone, everybody runs the inside zone, everybody runs power, everybody runs counters. It’s execution. You have to get guys to the edge of the defense and outnumber them and at times they outnumber you.

“We knew Tulsa had a pretty good defense coming into this, a little bit of a different defense.

“I thought Lewerke played well. We’re just going to keep moving it and holding our staff accountable and holding myself accountable and push it. We’ll rise up again.”

MSU’s record-setting effort on defense came in the face of Tulsa running back Corey Taylor who predicted that Tulsa would have two backs gain more than 100 yards against a Spartan defense that led the nation in stopping the run last year. Senior defensive end Kenny Willekes said the Spartans were motivated to prove Taylor wrong.

“We pride ourselves in stopping the run,” said Willekes, whose fumble recovery in the end zone gave Michigan State a 22-0 lead in the second quarter. “So when someone says they are going to come into our house, that’s something that we take personally. I think we showed that ….” Willekes didn’t finish that late statement but ended it with a smile and shrug.

That’s as close as the Spartans would come to patting themselves on the back for an uneven performance.

MSU’s offense went three-and-out on three occasions and was stopped on a fourth-and-short run in the first half as the Spartans kept trying to carve out success on the ground but failed to get anything going consistently. MSU’s struggles were met with boos from portions of a near-capacity holiday weekend crowd of 72,005.

“We had a great crowd,” Dantonio said. “Our student section was tremendous. It was loud.”

As for the boos: “Everybody has to voice their approval or disapproval at times. Hey, I’m good. Let’s go.

“I was impressed with our crowd and Spartan spirit and they will be there next week too and we will have an opportunity to go 2-0 next week. That’s all we can ask.”

Lewerke heard the boos, too.

“My mindset is positive,” he said, when asked about the boos. “I’m still pushing forward, trying to be the guy in the offense. The crowd reacts how they want. You can’t control that. It’s probably right for them to do that, in a sense. The offense is lacking. We just have to be better and stay positive and learn everything we can from this game.”

The Spartans will play host to Western Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 (BTN).

More coverage to come at SpartanMag.com.