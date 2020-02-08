The last time Michigan State had a three-game losing streak, in 2019, the Spartans responded by winning 14 of its next 15 in getting to the Final Four. But this year, with Michigan State having lost three straight for the first time since last year’s skid, there are fewer signs that the Spartans can make an heroic turnaround. In losing at Michigan, 77-68 at Crisler Center on Saturday, the Spartans were lacking in physicality, were bumped around in the backcourt and under the rim, beaten on the boards and it all led to being out-shot from the field. Last year when the Spartans turned it around, they had grown-man responses from mature, experienced seniors such as Kenny Goins and Matt McQuaid while Xavier Tillman provided a blossom off the bench. Now, a younger, thinner, less-experienced Spartan team is trying to rally around a wavering Cassius Winston, while Tillman continues to struggle with shot-finishing consistency. Sophomore Aaron Henry breathed some life into the Spartans at the outset of the second half, but wasn’t able to sustain or make much of a difference. “We will mix up the lineup a little bit,” head coach Tom Izzo said after the game. “We have to get some guys playing harder. We got killed on the boards. We had some guys that just didn’t show up. “We all have to look at a little blame and we all have to figure out how we just have to play better, and they made some shots today.” Michigan State, 16-8 overall and 8-5 in the Big Ten, is two games behind Maryland in the loss column. MSU’s hopes of repeating as Big Ten chances are plummeting. At 14-9 and 5-7, Michigan’s NCAA Tournament hopes received some resuscitation.

BOTTOM LINE

Michigan State is just not that physical, and has not yet shown a level of toughness that Izzo teams usually have. Izzo says he needs his Batman to be Batman, but if Michigan State is losing on the glass and getting bumped around on offense, they need Winston to be Super Man, not just Batman. And Winston just isn't up to it right now.

Last year the Spartans fixed their February skid with timely help from poised, physically mature, experienced seniors. MSU is lacking those attributes this year, and Winston still doesn’t have a pick-and-pop stretch four to make defenses pay for skewing defenses toward him. Several times in this game, Tillman was open for 3-pointers that Kenny Goins would have attempted. Tillman isn’t enough of a threat from there, and neither are Malik Hall or Marcus Bingham.

With 1:42 left, Tillman missed a 3-pointer from the left wing with Michigan State down 66-59 and 1:42 left. Izzo didn’t like the shot, felt it was too early in the possession for a lower-percentage long-shooter to hoist from that spot.

“Again we’ve got guys trying to be heroes and taking shots that they shouldn’t take,” Izzo said. “That was disappointing.” But Michigan State needs a stretch big to be a threat to take and make that shot. Tillman has made some of those in the past, and there were hopes that that area of his game could come to the forefront at this stage in his junior year. But it hasn't happened yet, and it's extremely hard to get that from him when he has to log 38 minutes in a game. The Spartans play at Illinois on Tuesday, with the threat of a four-game losing streak very real. But Izzo isn’t panicking.

“A lot of basketball left, guys, a lot of basketball,” Izzo said.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Michigan was 7-of-17 from 3-point range in the first half, with two of those triples coming on second-chance points off of long offensive rebounds. Michigan finished 11 of 28 (39.3 percent) from 3-point range. Michigan State was 6 of 23 (26 percent). “Loose balls led to four 3-pointers,” Izzo said. “And once they get hot, then you make other ones. But those threes were wide open because we (failed to value the ball) and they kick it out. “Give them credit, they played well. Give us a lot of blame to have (John) Teske with 0 rebounds at halftime and he ends with eight. Part of that was me playing Xavier too much.” * Tillman played 18 minutes in the first half and 37 for the game. He finished with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting to go with 12 rebounds. * Cassius Winston scored a game-high 20 points but was a harassed 5-of-18 from the field while doing so. He was 3-of-8 from 3-point range, but didn’t have room to attempt game-altering shots from deep during the middle portions of the game. He had six assists and three turnovers. Michigan had leads of 12-3 and 15-5 in a tight, physical, low-scoring first half. * Michigan out-rebounded Michigan State 20-19 in the first half, doing damage in the opening minutes with long offensive rebounds when they missed 3-pointers. * Michigan State shot just 26 percent in the first half, 10-31. Michigan wasn’t much better at 32 percent, 7-28, in a tight physical first 20 minutes. * Michigan State needed more out of Gabe Brown. Michigan did a good job of tracking him, and Brown responded by going 0-for-5 from the floor and 0-for-3 from 3-point range. Izzo hinted after the game that Brown could be coming out of the starting lineup. He missed the Wisconsin game due to illness, and sat for long stretches during Tuesday’s loss to Penn State. He played more in this one, 21 minutes, but didn’t provide much. He finished with two rebounds. * Michigan snapped a four-game losing streak to Michigan State. * Henry had 11 points (3-of-8 shooting) and nine rebounds. “I thought Aaron Henry played very good,” Izzo said. “Aaron was definitely a bright spot.” * Izzo is still searching for effectiveness at the four. Malik Hall played 26 mintues and produced eight points and four rebounds, including a big put-buck which ended a 6-0 Michigan run and cut the lead to 48-42 with 11:47 left. But Izzo wasn’t pleased with Hall in totality. “It (Hall’s performance) looked solid in some ways but the mistakes that we made, that’s how we gave up a couple of threes that were just total mistakes,” Izzo said. With 4:36 to go, Hall didn’t get alerted to a flare screen, leaving Michigan’s Zavier Simpson open for a mammoth 3-pointer which gave Michigan a 65-54 lead. To Hall’s credit, he also hit a put-back that cut Michigan’s early lead to 12-7. “I shouldn’t say that I’m disappointed, I’m expecting that from freshmen,” Izzo said. “Freshmen are going to struggle at this level, especially freshmen that are not McDonald’s All-Americans. So I’m getting more out of him than I thought I probably would, but unfortunately because of some of the situations and injuries and eligibilities, we didn’t … he was okay, but not good enough for a starter.” Without Hall, things could have worse. Hall played 26 minutes compared to former starter Marcus Bingham’s nine minutes. Bingham failed to get out on Michigan’s Isiah Livers during a switch, resulting in the Wolverines’ first triple of the game and a 6-3 lead, six bruising minutes into the game. * Freshman guard Rocket Watts had seven points in 14 minutes. He had a transition lay-up which cut the lead to 42-40 with 13:23 left and Michigan State looking like it was shifting gears toward a fifth straight win over the Wolverines. But Michigan State went cold again, and Watts didn’t shy away from opportunities. He missed a step-back 17 footer and had a short jumper blocked in transition with Michigan State down 9 with 10:00 to go. * Michigan junior Isaiah Livers returned from a groin injury and made a major difference. He scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED