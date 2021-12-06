Notebook: Izzo seeking consistency as Big Ten starts
No. 22 Michigan State (7-2) opens up Big Ten play on the road at Minnesota (7-0) against a team that is undefeated through seven games under first-year head coach Ben Johnson. The Golden Gophers en...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news