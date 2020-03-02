News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 14:00:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NOTEBOOK: Toughness on the Rise

Freshman Rocket Watts has shown dramatic improvement on defense, as Michigan State builds toward post-season.
Freshman Rocket Watts has shown dramatic improvement on defense, as Michigan State builds toward post-season. (Associated Press)
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

So far, so good. Michigan State is 2-0 midway through a grueling four-game closing stretch of Top 25 against Iowa, Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State. If the Spartans win their remaining games and...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}