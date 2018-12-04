Ticker
Notebook: big night for Michigan State bigs fuels win over Iowa

Kenny Goins came up three assists short of a triple double in 90-68 win over Iowa.
Associated Press
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag.com
Associate Editor

EAST LANSING – Iowa played zone for most of the night, and Michigan State’s frontcourt of Nick Ward, Xavier Tillman, and Kenny Goins made the Hawkeyes pay. Collectively, Ward, Tillman, and Goins ac...

