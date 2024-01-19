March 23, 2012.

Bridgeport, Connecticut.

That is the date and place of the last time Michigan State hockey played a game in the NCAA Tournament.

Four years removed from a National Championship, the Spartans returned to the NCAA Tournament in Tom Anastos' first year, losing to Union College 3-1.

At the time, it was viewed as a sign of hope. A turnaround. But instead showed to be all smoke and mirrors, a NCAA tournament berth yes, but overall a team that was just 19-16-4 who eked their way in on the back of Junior defensemen Torey Krug.

The next season Krug was in Providence, beginning his pro hockey career, and the Spartans finished 14-25-3 on the season. Krug has played 11 NHL (and 1 AHL) season since that game in Bridgeport, with two franchises, racking up 743 games played in the top pro league in the world, while the Spartans hockey program has had one season with a record barely above .500.

March 5, 2022.

Ann Arbor, Michigan.

A new bottom discovered, as the Spartans were eliminated from the first round of the Big Ten Tournament at the hands of their arch rival, Michigan. The Spartans finished the season 12-23-1, outscored 142-76, and in the season's final game saw their junior goaltender Drew DeRidder chased from the net less than ten minutes into the game, with one save and three goals against, on the way to an 8-0 loss.

Initially, Danton Cole was said to be returning as head coach, DeRidder entered the transfer portal, and fans were staring at a long 2022-23 season just prolonging what felt was the inevitable, moving on from Cole and hiring a new coach again, albeit with renovations at Munn Arena now complete.

However, Athletic Director Alan Haller listened.

He listened to current players, who each individually had a meeting with Haller after the season's end to share their experience within the program. Haller decided it was time to move on from Danton Cole.

And then he listened again.

He listened to MSU player alums, who, yes, suggested he hire from within their own ranks, but not because Adam Nightingale once donned the green and white sweater, but because they knew he was THE man for the job.

That listening couldn't have been easy.

Admitting that you may not know the ins and outs of a sport as an athletic director is hard. Sometimes it leads you to hire a league commissioner as the head coach of your hockey program.

Haller listened and returned to the well, not only hiring the third MSU alum in a row for the job, but dipping back into the USA National Team Development Program to hire a head coach, the same breeding ground that led to the hiring of Danton Cole five years earlier.

I don't maintain Haller's calendar, but I for one hope that he is once again listening Friday.

Listening to the sound of a sold out Munn Arena (which is sold out for the remainder of the season). Hearing the buzz and fervor as the home fans seek to will the Spartans to a win over those Michigan Wolverines, not with a plucky team of upstarts looking for an upset.

No. As the favorite.

The team sitting at third place in the Pairwise rankings nationally, good enough where - were the season to end this morning - the Spartans would get a 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The team featuring two USA Gold Medal winners from the recent World Junior Championships. Players featured on ESPN with the renovated Munn offices in the background, who were coached by Nightingale in the NTDP, and followed him to East Lansing from the transfer portal via Duluth, Minnesota and from flipping their commitment from Michigan to Michigan State.

I hope Haller listens, and lets a smile - for just a second - creep across his face, because bravo, Alan. You saved a program that I grew up on - that provided some of the happiest moments of my life - from slipping into the darkness of irrelevancy, despite all of its natural advantages.

This team, when eliminated by those Michigan Wolverines in 2022, had 76 goals scored. The team lining up on Friday night, in the snake pit that is Munn Arena, will have 95 goals scored in just 20 games. Thank you Alan Haller for listening, and thank you Adam Nightingale for delivering. Now it's time to take this program to the next place, starting with the first of four matchups with the 2023-24 Wolverines.