Northwestern snaps MSU's nine-game win streak, 64-62

East Lansing, Mich. - Marcus Bingham missed the front-end of a one-and-one free-throw situation that could have tied the game with less than one second remaining and Northwestern escaped Michigan State with a 64-62 Big Ten victory at the Breslin Center on Saturday.

The loss marked the No. 10 Spartans' (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) first home loss of the season, snapped a nine-game win streak, and gave MSU its first blemish of the conference season. Northwestern (8-6, 1-4) got its first win over an AP Top-10 opponent since they took down then-No. 4-ranked Michigan State, 79-65, on Dec. 20, 2020 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

It was MSU’s first loss since Nov. 26 against Baylor. Michigan State head coach cautioned observers not to pin the loss on Bingham’s final two free throws.

“Make sure that people know that was not his fault at all,” Izzo said. “He’d been sitting there for 10 minutes and to miss a free throw after sitting that long is pretty normal. It had nothing to do with the game or why we lost.”

Bingham finished with just two points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 12 minutes. Bingham didn’t start the second half and sat for long stretches due to continuing problems with what Izzo says are effort-related shortcomings.

The Wildcats came into the game short-handed and lacking a major inside presence as they were forced to play without 6-foot-10 senior starting big man Pete Nance and reserve forward Elyjah Williams.

Nance, who injured his ankle at the end of the Wildcat’s double-overtime loss to Maryland earlier this week, is one of four players scoring in double figures for the Wildcats and ranked seventh in the Big Ten in scoring (17.1 PPG) and seventh in rebounding (7.7 RPG).

Williams gave the Wildcats about four points and 15 minutes per game but did not play with an undisclosed injury.

Northwestern redshirt junior center Ryan Young got his first start of the year in place of Nance and filled in admirably, scoring a game- and team-high 18 points, 8 rebounds (5 offensive) 2 steals, and 2 assists in 26 minutes.

Wildcat redshirt junior swing-man Chase Audige scored 14 points, including 4 3-point baskets and junior guard Boo Buie finished with 12 points as Northwestern’s remaining double-digit scorers.

Michigan State also got a big game from a reserve big man as sophomore forward Julius Marble had a career-high 18 points on a perfect night from the floor (7-of-7 FG’s, 4-of-4 FT’s). He also had 4 rebounds and a block in 19 minutes.

“Julius did play well and he’s probably going to have to play well,” said Izzo. “I thought we went to him a little more and he answered the bell.”

Wing Gabe Brown and power forward Malik Hall were the only additional double-figure scorers with 10 each for MSU.

Hall had a chance to take the lead for the Spartans with a wide-open 3-pointer from straight-on with :04 seconds remaining, but it rimmed out. Northwestern was called for traveling during a scramble for the rebound. MSU’s in-bound play with :01 second remaining resulted in Bingham drawing a foul while trying to go up for a lob.

Brown had his second-best rebounding performance of the year with nine and added one block and one steal in 33 minutes

Freshman shooting guard Max Christie struggled with shooting accuracy, going 1-of-8 from the floor for 6 points after scoring 10 or more points in four straight games and earning Big Ten Freshman of the week for the fourth straight time.

However, Christie found a way to remain productive on the floor in a team-high 35 minutes getting three blocks, six rebounds, and one assist.