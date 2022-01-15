Northwestern snaps MSU's nine-game win streak, 64-62
East Lansing, Mich. - Marcus Bingham missed the front-end of a one-and-one free-throw situation that could have tied the game with less than one second remaining and Northwestern escaped Michigan State with a 64-62 Big Ten victory at the Breslin Center on Saturday.
The loss marked the No. 10 Spartans' (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) first home loss of the season, snapped a nine-game win streak, and gave MSU its first blemish of the conference season. Northwestern (8-6, 1-4) got its first win over an AP Top-10 opponent since they took down then-No. 4-ranked Michigan State, 79-65, on Dec. 20, 2020 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
It was MSU’s first loss since Nov. 26 against Baylor. Michigan State head coach cautioned observers not to pin the loss on Bingham’s final two free throws.
“Make sure that people know that was not his fault at all,” Izzo said. “He’d been sitting there for 10 minutes and to miss a free throw after sitting that long is pretty normal. It had nothing to do with the game or why we lost.”
Bingham finished with just two points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 12 minutes. Bingham didn’t start the second half and sat for long stretches due to continuing problems with what Izzo says are effort-related shortcomings.
The Wildcats came into the game short-handed and lacking a major inside presence as they were forced to play without 6-foot-10 senior starting big man Pete Nance and reserve forward Elyjah Williams.
Nance, who injured his ankle at the end of the Wildcat’s double-overtime loss to Maryland earlier this week, is one of four players scoring in double figures for the Wildcats and ranked seventh in the Big Ten in scoring (17.1 PPG) and seventh in rebounding (7.7 RPG).
Williams gave the Wildcats about four points and 15 minutes per game but did not play with an undisclosed injury.
Northwestern redshirt junior center Ryan Young got his first start of the year in place of Nance and filled in admirably, scoring a game- and team-high 18 points, 8 rebounds (5 offensive) 2 steals, and 2 assists in 26 minutes.
Wildcat redshirt junior swing-man Chase Audige scored 14 points, including 4 3-point baskets and junior guard Boo Buie finished with 12 points as Northwestern’s remaining double-digit scorers.
Michigan State also got a big game from a reserve big man as sophomore forward Julius Marble had a career-high 18 points on a perfect night from the floor (7-of-7 FG’s, 4-of-4 FT’s). He also had 4 rebounds and a block in 19 minutes.
“Julius did play well and he’s probably going to have to play well,” said Izzo. “I thought we went to him a little more and he answered the bell.”
Wing Gabe Brown and power forward Malik Hall were the only additional double-figure scorers with 10 each for MSU.
Hall had a chance to take the lead for the Spartans with a wide-open 3-pointer from straight-on with :04 seconds remaining, but it rimmed out. Northwestern was called for traveling during a scramble for the rebound. MSU’s in-bound play with :01 second remaining resulted in Bingham drawing a foul while trying to go up for a lob.
Brown had his second-best rebounding performance of the year with nine and added one block and one steal in 33 minutes
Freshman shooting guard Max Christie struggled with shooting accuracy, going 1-of-8 from the floor for 6 points after scoring 10 or more points in four straight games and earning Big Ten Freshman of the week for the fourth straight time.
However, Christie found a way to remain productive on the floor in a team-high 35 minutes getting three blocks, six rebounds, and one assist.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
* Northwestern had 17 offensive rebounds, the most Michigan State has surrounded since allowing 19 to Purdue on Jan. 8, 2019. Michigan State won that game, 77-59.
* Northwestern’s offensive rebounding percentage was good, but not devastating. Northwestern collected offensive rebounds on 39 percent of its missed shots. A team has to miss a lot of shots to get 17 offensive rebounds with that kind of percentage, and Northwestern did just that, missing 43 shots.
Here’s the problem for Michigan State: Northwestern had 15 more shot attempts for the game than the Spartans. Michigan State had seven more turnovers than Northwestern (17 to 10), and Michigan State had nine fewer offensive rebounds than Northwestern (17 to eight).
With only eight offensive boards, Michigan State had an offensive rebounding percentage of just 27 percent. That’s a wholly un-Izzo-like rate.
Add all that up, and Northwestern was able to win the game while shooting only 34.8 percent from the field. According to ESPN Stats, that’s the lowest field goal percentage for a road win over a Top 10 team since 2005 (Iowa State over No. 2 Kansas, 34.4 percent).
Michigan State outshot Northwestern 43 percent to 35 percent from the floor, and had a big edge at the foul line (86 percent to 59 percent).
However, Michigan State had a cold day from 3-point range. Michigan State, which came into the game No. 2 in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.395) shot just 29 percent from beyond the arc in this game.
Max Chrstie was 0-for-5 from 3-point range. He had been shooting a red-hot 64 percent from beyond the arc in the previous four games (11-of-17).
THE FIRST HALF ...
Statistically speaking MSU played a solid first half but found itself trailing the Wildcats 38-33 at the half.
MSU got assists on 10-of-12 first-half field goals, shooting 50% from the floor (12-of-24), 5-of-6 from the free-throw line, and knocking down 4-of-12 from behind the arch.
But that efficiency was ruined yet by MSU’s recurring proficiency in turning the ball over.
Seven different Spartans contributed to 12 turnovers in the first half, many of which were of the unforced nature yet again and it kept the Spartans from getting into any kind of offensive rhythm.
The Spartans were also not their usual self in the rebounding department, giving up a 7-2 edge in offensive rebounds and an 18-15 overall rebounding deficit.
“We are on pace to turn the ball over 24 times this game and they are out-rebounding us by 3,” MSU assistant coach Dwayne told the Michigan State radio broadcast at halftime.“This is stuff that’s just crazy,”
THE REST OF IT
Addition contributions were made by the following Spartan players:
Junior point Tyson Walker: 8 assists, 4 points (2-of-5), 1 rebound, and two turnovers in 25 minutes.
Junior forward Joey Hauser: 3 points (1-of-2 shooting), 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal in 22 minutes.
Sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard: 5 assists, 4 points (2-of-4), 3 turnovers in 15 minutes.
Freshman guard Pierre Brooks: 2 points (2-2 FTs) in 3 minutes. Brooks saw quality playing for the first time in a Big Ten game.
Sophomore forward Mady Sissoko: 2 points (1-of-1), 1 rebound, and 1 turnover in 4 minutes. Sissoko played only four minutes, but Michigan State went to him over Bingham late in the first half due to Bingham’s struggles. Sissoko did not play in Wednesday’s tight win against Minnesota.
Freshman guard Jaden Akins: 1 point (0-for -2 FGs, 1-of-2 FT’s), and 1 turnover in 9 minutes.
Wisconsin (14-2, 5-1) is the next opponent up for both teams. The Wildcats will host the Badgers on Tuesday at 9 p.m. and the Spartans travel to Madison on Friday to face Wisconsin in a 9 p.m. tip on Fox Sports One. The Badgers losses this season have come to
Jim Comparoni contributed to this report.