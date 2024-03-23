Blue Blood Battle

Michigan State takes on No. 1-seed North Carolina at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with a chance to advance to Tom Izzo’s 15th Sweet Sixteen at Michigan State. Here’s what it will take:

Let RJ Davis shoot himself tired

In the two games where RJ Davis shot his most attempts from the field this year, 26 against NC State, and 24 against Georiga Tech, North Carolina lost both games. Furthermore, in games Davis takes over 20 field goal attempts, the Tar Heels have a 2-4 record. If Davis goes nuclear and takes 25 shots at a 50% clip then you extend your hand and accept your ill-fate, but as dynamic of a scorer Davis is, he's just as eager. His high volume shooting has in turn led to him often missing shots in bulk. If MSU can force him into bad shots with their No. 7 ranked defense (Kenpom), and perimeter matchups (who I'd assume to be Akins), Davis may play right into MSU’s hand.

Akins needs to hit the gas on the “green light” he's given

Akins rises for a three. (Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated) (Greg Sabin)

Going 6-14 from the field and 3-8 from deep in the first round wasn’t outer-worldly, yet MSU doesn't need Akins to be anything more than “worldly” to give the Spartans a chance Saturday. MSU head coach Tom Izzo said as much following the Spartans first-round win over Mississippi State: "Not doing anything extra, just doing what they (MSU guards) can do.” Against Mississippi State, Akins totaled seven rebounds (two on offense) and showed his ability to go into a scrum of bodies and climb out king of the hill in 50/50 plays. Hustle plays and confident shooting for Akins is a must in order to take down the Tar Heels.

Tyson “back on road”

Walker squares up for a jumper. (Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated) (Greg Sabin)

Shooting 7-12 from the field (3-6 from deep) in round one of the NCAA Tournament was a welcome return to form for Walker. Walker’s shooting took a measurable dip about halfway through the season. Whether it was due to a lingering hamstring injury or teams scheming to slow him down, in his last 15 games prior to the NCAA tournament, Walker had shot 93-236 from the field (39.4%). If Thursday's win over the Bulldogs is a sign that the Walker of November/December is back, Spartans could have a “sweet” day Saturday.

Limit Bacot

Mady Sissoko dunks. (Greg Sabin/Spartans Illustrated) (Greg Sabin)

if MSU’s four centers can merge like Iron Man into one “good” center, MSU can compete with just about any team in the country. Slowing down fifth-year senior Armando Bacot will be the latest challenge for this front court, who, at this point, is well-seasoned in facing dominant centers. Bacot averages a double-double (14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds) on 55% shooting from the field. If MSU is to limit Bacot, I believe “aircraft” Mady will need to show up Saturday. Glimpses of very solid play have returned of late for Sissoko. Mady pulled down a team-high nine rebounds in just 17 minutes Thursday, coming off of seven rebounds in 10 minutes last Friday against Purdue, and more importantly, in opposition of National Player of the Year Zach Edey. Some people were meant to be the CEO of a company, with full potential only reached when tasked with the most improbable challenges. I'm starting to believe Mady is that kind of player, and Saturday he’ll need to be.

If all this happens?

Hypothetically — Akins lets it fly, Tyson plays like the star he is, Mady embraces a rock fight against Bacot, and RJ Davis shoots over 20 shots. If all this happens, MSU has more than a fair shot to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. And Vegas is giving MSU a vote of confidence with a +3.5 spread against the Tar Heels. At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, we’ll see if MSU’s No. 4 ranking to start the season was not so off after all.