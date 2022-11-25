East Lansing, Mich. - Payton Thorne has gotten to the point in his career where he is now returning to stadiums where he has started games in the past.





That will happen for the first time on Saturday when Michigan State travels to face No. 11 Penn State, which was the site for Thorne’s first career start, during the COVID season of 2020.





Thorne was pretty good that day as a replacement for former Spartan Rocky Lombardi. Thorne completed 22 of 39 passes for 325 yards with three TDs and one interception. Michigan State led 21-10 at halftime, and eventually lost, 39-24, but that game set the platform for Thorne to hold off transfer Anthony Russo and win the starting quarterback job in 2021.





Thorne has started 25 straight games and has made a late-season surge in productivity this year while the Spartans (5-6) continue to struggle for overall consistency.





Last week, in a maddening 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana, Thorne completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards in miserable conditions. He had two touchdowns and one interception.





That interception should have been erased by pass interference, but a flag wasn’t thrown.





In the last three games, in challenging weather, Thorne has thrown for 298, 256 and 182 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.





“I felt really excited about him last week,” said Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. “I thought I saw (him) begin to see things in the pass game where he was working through different progressions and read. He saw the field really well and did a tremendous job.”





Thorne seems to have hit a new level in terms of identifying coverages and getting to sound intermediate choices. Earlier in the season, Thorne struggled with inaccuracy issues. Other than a high incompletion on second down in the first overtime on Saturday, accuracy hasn’t been much of a problem in recent weeks, even in terrible weather.





“I thought he battled through some adversity early and he has continued to climb,” Johnson said. “I feel like in these last three or four weeks he is playing at a newer level and has developed.”





BETTER THAN A YEAR AGO





Michigan State ranks No. 8 in the Big Ten in yards per pass attempt. Thorne is No. 8 in the conference in pass efficiency rating. The 18-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio hurts him with that statistic, but Thorne agrees with Johnson that progress is being made.





“I think this year as a whole, I’m a better player than I was last year,” Thorne said. “The stats may not reflect that. There are a lot of things that aren’t on the stat sheet so you really have to watch the game and be able to understand those things but I know that I’m a better player than I was a year ago, that comes down to things like processing things quickly. I feel like I’m seeing the defense well right now. And getting to the right place.”





He will see an athletic defense with quick pass rushers this weekend at Penn State. The Nittany Lions rank No. 23 in the nation in total defense.





Penn State ranks No. 10 in the nation in yards allowed per pass attempt.





“Their secondary is very good, one of the best in the country,” Thorne said. “They have good corners that will get up in your grill and press you. Their safeties are sideline-to-sideline. They play a few different coverages. They know what they’re doing and they do a good job of it.”





With most students home for Thanksgiving, Beaver Stadium will likely be two-thirds to three-quarters full for the regular season finale if past seasons are an accurate measure. But that’ll be quite different than Thorne’s experience when zero spectators were allowed in the stadium, not even family members.





“My first career start, there wasn’t another person in the stadium,” Thorne said. “It was loud though. Holy cow, they had those speakers going. The place was rocking, with no fans. We couldn’t really hear anything before the play.





“I remember it was a super-nice day, in mid-December. It wasn’t even cold.”





Michigan State’s loss on that day finished a 2-5 season. But Thorne helped the Spartans rebound for last year’s storybook 11-2 season and Peach Bowl victory.





Now, Michigan State is 5-6, battling for a sixth win and bowl eligibility as a 19-point underdog.





“It’s been an interesting ride,” Thorne said. “A lot of different things have happened in that time frame. It feels like a long time ago in a way but it also doesn’t feel like it’s that long ago. I look back on the journey and there have been a lot of cool things that have happened, a lot of great experiences that I’ve been able to have.





“A lot of different guys have come and gone and I’ve made a lot of memories between that time and now and I’m looking to make more here in the future.”





FAMILIAR SCHEMES





Penn State’s defense has recovered and rallied since allowing more than 400 yards rushing to Michigan. The Nittany Lions have fixed some of the gap responsibility errors they had on that day. They are playing with excellent quickness and movement up front, leading the Big Ten in sacks with 34.





First-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was head coach at Miami last year.





“Watching our game against Miami last year is helpful,” Thorne said. “The scheme is very similar. There is a lot of crossover.”





Several times this year, Michigan State players have had to dig down, reset their goals and try to find motivation. Win or lose, the Spartans have shown fire and determination. Now they need to do it one more time, against a surging opponent.





“I don’t think anybody has waved the white flag,” Thorne said. “We’re going to keep rolling and keep chopping and show up every day ready to work.





“We have a lot of guys that this could be their last game, and they want to play another game. They don’t want this to be the last game of football they ever play in their life.





“And then for the young guys, we still have something to prove. There are freshman guys that are maybe getting more snaps than they’ve ever got. They get a chance to show what they have and I hope they understand if we win this game you get another bunch of practices to prove yourself some more and then another game to prove yourself.





“Everybody is working for something. If you feel like you’re not working for something, then you’re not in a very good head space and you need to figure that out. We have a lot of guys that understand that and know that there are still things left to achieve and plays to be made. You just have to show up and be ready to go.”

Johnson feels good about his field general.

“Going into their place, they have a tremendous defense, a highly-ranked defense and that guy (Thorne) has to play well in order for us to play well,” Johnson said. “He knows that. He continues to progress. I’m excited about him.”







