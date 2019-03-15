Get SpartanMag FREE 30-DAY TRIAL, use Promo Code: Green2018:

Tom Izzo recorded his 600th win on Friday but there was no time to stop and reflect as he seeks his sixth Big Ten Tournament Championship this weekend in Chicago. The Spartans got 32 points from the point guard position - 18 from Cassius Winston and 14 off the bench in surprising fashion from freshman Foster Loyer - in posting a 77-70 victory over No. 8 seed Ohio State. The No. 1 seed Spartans will play No. 4 seed Wisconsin or No. 13 seed Nebraska on Saturday at noon (CBS).

What does winning No. 600 mean? “It just means that I’m getting older,” Izzo said. “That’s all. It’s nice and I appreciate the people but it’s just a number. I think Mike (Krzyzewski) has 12,000 over there at Duke so I’m a long ways away but I’m glad I withstood the test of time so far. Now I didn’t think I’d do that halfway through this game because we didn’t play very well. Ohio State caused some of it but we have to get a lot better if we’re going to advance. It ain’t going to be a very memorable 600 because I don’t think we played very well.”

WARD RETURNS

Junior center Nick Ward played for the first time after missing four games late in the season with a fractured hand. He scored eight points in 14 minutes, had two rebounds. He wasn’t bad on defense, battled some foul trouble and showed good touch with his shooting. “I was pleased with Nick," Izzo said. "They were really collapsing on him and he has to understand he has to kick that ball out sometimes. He can’t be as mobile with that hand. He had a couple of turnovers because he was trying to catch it with one hand, which is expected. But I thought considering how much time he missed, he did a nice job.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Matt McQuaid finished with 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting, but sat for a few minutes late in the game with four fouls. Aaron Henry and Kenny Goins each had eight points. Goins was 3-of-9 from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Goins’ triple fro the left wing after a Winston range rebound gave Michigan State a 54-46 lead during MSU’s knockout run. Xavier Tillman had seven points. Winston had a team-high seven rebounds to go with five assists in what turned out to be a statistically-pretty game for the Big Ten Player of the Year, but included some difficult moments.

“We weren’t rebounding very well (in the first half),” Izzo said. “We did some things defensively we haven’t been doing. The first one is always the toughest. I say when a team plays the night before and gets an advantage, it’s big. That was a big advantage for them and not very good for us. But we bounced back in the second half and almost tried to give it away at the end, but we didn’t.” The Spartans outrebounded Ohio State 27-24, but the Buckeyes had five offensive boards in the first half and scored on some second-chance points.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

The Spartans led 36-30 at halftime, and briefly trailed 40-38 early in the second half, but went on a 17-2 run after Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson committed his third foul with 16:30 to play. Michigan State led 75-54 with 4:23 left when Tillman hit a driving lay-up. But Ohio State went on a 16-0 run as Izzo played bench players in hopes of resting his regulars. The Buckeyes cut it to 75-70 with :09 seconds left. Winston returned for the final seconds to help close it out as the Spartans chalked up a sporadic but satisfying win to improve to 26-6 and strengthen their chances of earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. “We have to play a lot better,” Izzo said. “Xavier, Kenny, those guys struggled two-thirds of that game. Cassius, understandably. They have to get better if we’re going to be a good enough team to contend for this Big Ten Championship. “It’s two-fold, too. We’re also looking to see how we can get better to move on in the NCAA Tournament. So there will be a lot of coaching, a lot of talking about things today after this game.” Ohio State, 19-14, is expected to earn an NCAA Tournament bid, but the Buckeyes will be on the bubble heading into Selection Sunday.



WINSTON PLAYS HURT

Izzo revealed after the game that Winston was playing with a sore toe. That’s part of the reason Winston sat extensively in the first half, and early in the second half - aside from occasional Winston breakdowns on defense. Winston sustained the injury during last Saturday’s victory over Michigan. Winston missed most of practice this week. “I kind of planted off of it wrong,” Winston said. “It’s kind of like a sprain almost, something I can deal with. Just keep getting treatment and I’ve been getting better and better.” Winston was surprised to look at the box score after the game and find that he scored 18 points. He was 4-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range. He was 9-of-9 from the foul line. “It felt like a rough one out there,” Winston said. “My rhythm. I missed a couple of days of practice this week, so just getting that rhythm, getting back out there and playing a little bit (was difficult). So I’m pretty sure by the next go around I’ll be a lot better. “ Winston’s shot looked good. He nailed a big 3-pointer on a catch-and-shoot coming off a down screen to give Michigan State a 61-49 lead with 8:42 left. Late in the first half, he threatened the drive and created his own shot from 19 feet, with a foot barely over the 3-point line, to give Michigan State a 36-30 lead with :21 seconds left before the break.

LOYER’S BINGE