No surprise, Spartans advance
Tom Izzo recorded his 600th win on Friday but there was no time to stop and reflect as he seeks his sixth Big Ten Tournament Championship this weekend in Chicago.
The Spartans got 32 points from the point guard position - 18 from Cassius Winston and 14 off the bench in surprising fashion from freshman Foster Loyer - in posting a 77-70 victory over No. 8 seed Ohio State.
The No. 1 seed Spartans will play No. 4 seed Wisconsin or No. 13 seed Nebraska on Saturday at noon (CBS).
What does winning No. 600 mean?
“It just means that I’m getting older,” Izzo said. “That’s all. It’s nice and I appreciate the people but it’s just a number. I think Mike (Krzyzewski) has 12,000 over there at Duke so I’m a long ways away but I’m glad I withstood the test of time so far. Now I didn’t think I’d do that halfway through this game because we didn’t play very well. Ohio State caused some of it but we have to get a lot better if we’re going to advance. It ain’t going to be a very memorable 600 because I don’t think we played very well.”
WARD RETURNS
Junior center Nick Ward played for the first time after missing four games late in the season with a fractured hand. He scored eight points in 14 minutes, had two rebounds. He wasn’t bad on defense, battled some foul trouble and showed good touch with his shooting.
“I was pleased with Nick," Izzo said. "They were really collapsing on him and he has to understand he has to kick that ball out sometimes. He can’t be as mobile with that hand. He had a couple of turnovers because he was trying to catch it with one hand, which is expected. But I thought considering how much time he missed, he did a nice job.”
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
Matt McQuaid finished with 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting, but sat for a few minutes late in the game with four fouls.
Aaron Henry and Kenny Goins each had eight points. Goins was 3-of-9 from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Goins’ triple fro the left wing after a Winston range rebound gave Michigan State a 54-46 lead during MSU’s knockout run.
Xavier Tillman had seven points. Winston had a team-high seven rebounds to go with five assists in what turned out to be a statistically-pretty game for the Big Ten Player of the Year, but included some difficult moments.
“We weren’t rebounding very well (in the first half),” Izzo said. “We did some things defensively we haven’t been doing. The first one is always the toughest. I say when a team plays the night before and gets an advantage, it’s big. That was a big advantage for them and not very good for us. But we bounced back in the second half and almost tried to give it away at the end, but we didn’t.”
The Spartans outrebounded Ohio State 27-24, but the Buckeyes had five offensive boards in the first half and scored on some second-chance points.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
The Spartans led 36-30 at halftime, and briefly trailed 40-38 early in the second half, but went on a 17-2 run after Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson committed his third foul with 16:30 to play.
Michigan State led 75-54 with 4:23 left when Tillman hit a driving lay-up. But Ohio State went on a 16-0 run as Izzo played bench players in hopes of resting his regulars. The Buckeyes cut it to 75-70 with :09 seconds left.
Winston returned for the final seconds to help close it out as the Spartans chalked up a sporadic but satisfying win to improve to 26-6 and strengthen their chances of earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“We have to play a lot better,” Izzo said. “Xavier, Kenny, those guys struggled two-thirds of that game. Cassius, understandably. They have to get better if we’re going to be a good enough team to contend for this Big Ten Championship.
“It’s two-fold, too. We’re also looking to see how we can get better to move on in the NCAA Tournament. So there will be a lot of coaching, a lot of talking about things today after this game.”
Ohio State, 19-14, is expected to earn an NCAA Tournament bid, but the Buckeyes will be on the bubble heading into Selection Sunday.
WINSTON PLAYS HURT
Izzo revealed after the game that Winston was playing with a sore toe. That’s part of the reason Winston sat extensively in the first half, and early in the second half - aside from occasional Winston breakdowns on defense.
Winston sustained the injury during last Saturday’s victory over Michigan. Winston missed most of practice this week.
“I kind of planted off of it wrong,” Winston said. “It’s kind of like a sprain almost, something I can deal with. Just keep getting treatment and I’ve been getting better and better.”
Winston was surprised to look at the box score after the game and find that he scored 18 points. He was 4-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range.
He was 9-of-9 from the foul line.
“It felt like a rough one out there,” Winston said. “My rhythm. I missed a couple of days of practice this week, so just getting that rhythm, getting back out there and playing a little bit (was difficult). So I’m pretty sure by the next go around I’ll be a lot better. “
Winston’s shot looked good. He nailed a big 3-pointer on a catch-and-shoot coming off a down screen to give Michigan State a 61-49 lead with 8:42 left.
Late in the first half, he threatened the drive and created his own shot from 19 feet, with a foot barely over the 3-point line, to give Michigan State a 36-30 lead with :21 seconds left before the break.
LOYER’S BINGE
Loyer, a freshman from Clarkston who was named Michigan's Mr. Basketball last year, had nine points in the first half on three 3-pointers, as he made the noisiest contribution of the season at a time when MSU and Winston needed it.
"He gets better and better each and every day," Winston said of Loyer. "He is a real lysmart player. College is just an adjustment so he learns from his mistakes and he just keeps growing and that’s how you see a performance like that today."
Loyer hit a 3-pointer off a dribble handoff on a baseline in-bound play (cutting an early OSU lead to 12-11), another on ball movement to the right wing after Ward was triple-teamed (giving Michigan State a 23-20 lead), and a third in a late shot-clock situation off a re-screen (which gave Michigan State a 26-25 lead).
In the second half, he nailed a 3-pointer versus a temporary Ohio State zone defense to give Michigan State a 45-40 lead with 16:10 remaining. That was one of the bigger shots of the game, helping the Spartans answer Ohio State’s early second-half flurry.
Later, he added a pull-up jumper to give Michigan State a 47-40 lead.
“He did give us a lift,” Izzo said. “I needed to give Cassius a real rest. For Foster to come in and make some shots, that’s the way he’s played in high school. He needs a chance to do that, and that falls on me. But he did a hell of a job today.
“Cassius was Foster’s best cheerleader and I appreciated that. Yet we’ve got to get Cassius healthy.”
Winston struggled on defense at times, as did MSU’s communication in ball screen defense. Ohio State found enough openings to go 12 of 26 from 3-point range (46 percent) in avoiding a blowout.
Michigan State finished the second half with a 13-5 run to take a 36-30 lead at the break. Winston had eight of those 13 after a long stretch on the bench due to some early errors which bothered Izzo.
“Their pressure bothered us, we were just kind of standing around at times in the first half,” Izzo said. “My three best players struggled early. Thank God for some subs doing the job.”
Ohio State made six of its first 14 3-pointers, helping cut the lead to 32-30 in the final minute of the first half. But Winston closed the first half with a pair of range jumpers.
“Cassius should have responded (to the benching) because of the way we played early,” said Izzo, who indicated that Winston’s extended minutes on the bench in the first half weren’t entirely due to the sore toe.
Michigan State shot 63 percent in the first half, the Spartans’ second-best first half of the season.
“To have that target on our backs, and to not play in this arena, not getting shots up, and come in today … we grinded it out, just made things happen,” Winston said. “I’m pretty sure by tomorrow we are going to be adjusted to the rims and the environment and things like that and play a lot better."
Winston on Izzo's 600th win:
"He just never stops," Winston said. "He doesn’t take a day off, he doesn’t take a play off. We can be up by 30 or we can be up by one point, he’s going to coach and coach to the best of his ability. That rubs off on us. We are a team that is going to play hard all the way through and that’s because of him."
