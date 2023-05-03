Take a deep breath, Spartan fans. Just a few weeks ago, many of us were sitting in Spartan Stadium, watching the "Spartan Football Kickoff" event and trying to imagine what the 2023 Michigan State football team and roster are going to look like. While the format of the event made it difficult to learn much, the picture was starting to come into focus. Then, last Sunday, on the final day that the spring transfer portal window was open, MSU fans were startled by the news that not one, and not two, but three likely starters at skill positions had announced that they were entering the transfer portal: quarterback Payton Thorne, wide receiver Keon Coleman, and cornerback Charles Brantley. On the positive side, Brantley has already withdrawn his name from the portal and will most likely remain in East Lansing for the 2023 season. This is big for Michigan State as Brantley is now a two-year letterwinner who has played in 19 career games, and the Spartans were already thin on depth and experience in the secondary. As the news began to break on Sunday, however, hot takes were abound. Michigan State media and fans proclaimed everything from “This is fine,” to “Michigan State football is dead.” Fans of other Big Ten programs sat back and watched the chaos unfold, popcorn bowls in hand. Some rival fans even celebrated as if their team had won a playoff game. In other words, a good time was had by all, outside of Michigan State fans. Thousands of words could be written regarding the “why” of what happened on Sunday. Was it due to the pressures of competition, feelings of entitlement, desires to improve (or protect) draft stock, name, image and likeness (NIL) arrangements, transfer portal tampering or locker room chemistry? All of the above? Just like many areas of life, it was most likely some combination of all of the above, and only the players involved know which factors carried the most weight. The bottom line is that the events of this past weekend will impact the product on the field. The only question is how much, assuming that both Coleman and Thorne follow through on their decisions to depart East Lansing. It seems foolish to suggest that this sudden change will have no effect on the team’s performance this fall. The Spartans are losing a two-year starting quarterback and his top receiver, who also happens to be the most special offensive weapon on the entire roster. Any way you slice it, that’s bad. As a rule, I think about everything in terms of probabilities and mathematical expected values. Losing Thorne and Coleman, as things stand today, is most likely going decrease Michigan State’s expected number of wins this season and the probability of a “successful season” (however one wants to define it). The price of Spartan stock went down over the weekend. The only question is how far did it dip?

Payton Thorne likely has played his last game as a Spartan (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Honestly, it is very difficult to tell. A big part of answering that question will hinge on the players who will be seeing the field and taking snaps instead of Thorne and Coleman. At the quarterback position, I think that there is reason for some optimism. The coaches made it clear that there was to be an open competition at all positions that would extend into the fall, including for the quarterbacks. On some level, this has been head coach Mel Tucker’s philosophy since he arrived. The phrase, “Compete to play, compete to stay,” is one that he has muttered more than once to the media. Based on what we saw at the the spring "game," my prediction was that Thorne was likely to win the job, but I suspected that redshirt junior quarterback Noah Kim was close and was also likely to be given a larger role, including some action in games where the outcome was still in doubt. In the spring, Thorne looked like an experienced game-manager who was protecting a lead in the competition. Kim looked like he had a lower floor, but also a potentially higher ceiling and is willing to take more risks. I could easily have imagined a scenario where Kim was the starting quarterback by mid-October or early November. So, while I still think that it is a net negative for the Spartans going into fall without Thorne, especially from a depth point of view, I do think that it is possible that Michigan State will get equal or possibly even better play from the quarterback position now that it is (most likely) “Noah Kim Szn.” With all of this said, the door is now open even wider for redshirt freshman Katin Houser to earn the starting job as well. While Kim has only thrown 19 career passes (in four games played), Houser has only thrown two (in one game planned). Both players are unknowns at this point in terms of how they would perform for a full season. While Kim may have the leg up for now, Houser has long been considered the player in the room with the highest potential. Houser, a former four-star recruit out of California, has seemingly had a lot of fan support as well.

While it seemed that Houser was perhaps behind both Thorne and Kim during the spring "game," it's also possible that it was calculated move to limit the redshirt freshman's reps during the April 15 event, such as not allowing him to run a two-minute drill, because the staff does not want more film out on him. Whether or not that is case remains to be seen. As of now, the quarterback competition is wide open, but Kim likely has a slight lead. A lot will be determined during fall camp. The wide receiver picture is a different story. Coleman, by all appearances, was the most talented offensive weapon on the team. After leading the team in several receiving categories in 2022, he was poised for an even bigger breakout season in 2023. Losing Coleman to the portal hurts, and it hurts a lot. Unlike the quarterback position, there is no obvious player on the roster with the same skill set who can step in and play that role. If Jayden Reed was still on the roster, the loss of Coleman would at least partially be mitigated. But Reed is now a Green Bay Packer. The Spartans do have a lot of players in the wide receiver room with talent and potential. Tre Mosley is a solid Big Ten receive with reliable hands, and a team leader. Christian Fitzpatrick, Montorie Foster and Cade McDonald all have some experience, but are generally untested. The Spartans will also have several true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and sophomores who could potentially see the field in 2023. None of them appear to have the combination of length, speed, and athleticism of Coleman does, but keep an eye on players like Tyrell Henry, Antonio Gates. Jr and Jaron Glover. It is possible that Michigan State could pick up an experienced wide receiver or two from the transfer portal. The calculus at the wide receiver position could change significantly depending on exactly who is added. But that is all simply hope and speculation. The Spartans could look to add some speed on the perimeter, or a big-bodied player who can make contested catches, but finding a player in the portal who possesses all of those traits like Coleman will be more than difficult.

The Spartans will likely have a harder time replacing Coleman (Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

The most likely scenario is that Michigan State will deploy a “wide receiver by committee” strategy. It is highly likely that the passing offense will be less potent than it would have been with Coleman on the roster. Ultimately, it comes down to the question of how much that is going to matter in the grand scheme of things. Also, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Coleman returns to Michigan State. In fact, it is out understanding that the Spartans will fight hard to keep him. Perhaps the return of Brantley, who is supposedly good friends with Coleman, could help matters as well. Still, the chances of a return feel relatively low, but not impossible. At the end of the day, Payton Thorne and Keon Coleman are just two scholarship players out of 85. So this begs the question: how much value, in terms of wins and losses, is lost without these two players? This is not a topic that I have studied, so I cannot really give what I consider to be an accurate answer. I have heard some people say that these players are worth two or three wins. Other people suggest that it is closer to half of a win or less. I don’t believe that losing Thorne will have that much impact on wins and losses, and I don’t buy the logic that somehow Michigan State drops from an 8-4 team to a 5-7 team due to the lose of a single wide receiver, no matter how talented. Football is still a team sport where 11 guys are on the field at the same time. On balance, I personally think that the portal chaos over the weekend will most likely cost Michigan State about half of a win this fall. But the key phrase in that sentence is “most likely.” College football remains a highly unpredictable sport where 18 to 22 year old kids play with an oblong ball that makes strange bounces. I fully expect factors such as bad/good luck and injuries will make a larger impact on Michigan State’s final record than will the loss of Thorne and Coleman. If the defense can stay healthy in 2023, that will make a more significant impact on wins and losses compared to last year, even if the offense takes a step back. Furthermore, if nothing else, this change in the roster will both cause Michigan State to play differently, and it will change the dynamics in the locker room. While those changes may well be a net negative, it is still possible (even if less likely) that it will go in the other direction. Perhaps the lack of a true go-to offense weapon will allow for a more balanced attack. Perhaps a new star or two will emerge out of the vacuum left by Coleman. Those two things are possible. As for team chemistry, while I do not think that the 2023 locker room would have been dysfunctional with the presence of Thorne and/or Coleman, it stands to reason that it would not have been perfectly harmonium either. If all of the players were truly on the same page, I don’t think either player would have entered the portal. Sometimes having a player who is only partially bought in is worse than not having that player at all. I am not saying that is the case with either player, but just something to consider. If the selection of tweets coming from the Michigan State players on Sunday evening are any indication, the players who remain seem motivated, hungry, galvanized and ready to go to work this summer and fall. There is a chip on their shoulders. That was a theme throughout the spring. Following Sunday, that chip may have grown larger. Sunday, April 30, 2023 was not a good day to be a Spartan fan. But that doesn’t mean that the fall of 2023 is doomed. There are over 100 Green-and-White clad Spartans who are determined to prove that the naysayers are wrong. The book on the 2023 Michigan State season has not yet been written. Below is what a few of the players had to say on the manner.

Hope springs eternal.