SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Defense, rebounding and running in transition.



They have been staples of Tom Izzo’s Michigan State basketball program since his arrival as head coach nearly a quarter century ago.

Yet, his present team seemingly lost sight of those traits for 10 days in consecutive losses to Purdue, Indiana and Illinois from Jan. 27th to Feb. 5th - the program’s first three-game losing streak since the 2016-17.

Izzo and his staff addressed his team’s shortcomings in practice this week as the No. 9 Spartans (18-5, 9-3 Big Ten) prepared to take on an improving Minnesota team (16-7, 6-6) at 2 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday at Breslin Center.

“We’re not defending like we were,” Izzo said.

MSU had been holding teams to 30 percent shooting from 3-point range for the year. But Purdue, Indiana and Illinois shot 43 percent from beyond the arc

"That's an unbelievably ridiculous amount," Izzo said. "No. 2, we were out-rebounding teams by 13, now we’re outrebounding (them) by one."

In MSU's first 20 games, the Spartans had a rebounding margin of +11.4 per game. The Spartans have shockingly been out-rebounded by an average of -7.3 during the three-game losing streak.

"And because we didn’t rebound, we don’t run," Izzo said. "So it’s nothing about shooting, it’s nothing about free throw shooting, nothing about anything else. It’s about defend, rebound and run. The way that Michigan State’s done it, the way championship teams do it and that’s what we’ve got to get back to. We’ve all got to check our hold cards. Players have to take responsibility and understand the best players have to play their best.’’

That philosophy and attitude will need to reemerge on Saturday against Minnesota.

Despite losing two in a row, the Gophers, who have battled injuries to key position players this season, and have gone 4-4 in their last eight games.

And while this may look like another game the Spartans should win, they disproved that theory in recent losses to the Hoosiers and Illini, two teams with sub-.500 Big Ten records.

In their home overtime loss to Indiana, MSU suffered free throw shooting woes that cost them the game, going 8-for-22 from the charity stripe, while being out-rebounded 48-40. In their setback on the road at Illinois, the Spartans fell victim to poor ball security, turning the ball over 24 times, including 17 in the first half. The Illini scored 28 points off of Spartans miscues.

“I don’t lose any sleep over where I think we can be,’’ Izzo said. “I lose sleep on why did all of the sudden we change what we did the first five or six games of the Big Ten compared to the last four or five.’’

Izzo said Cassius Winston and Nick Ward, MSU’s two top players, have to play harder than they did against Illinois. Izzo acknowledged that Winston needs to play fewer minutes but said he is not going to let players use fatigue as an excuse. He said they have to forget their fatigue and battle through it.

Winston said he was guilty of making some “fatigue plays” against Illinois and vows to play harder, all the time. He carried the team at times in December and January, earning mention as a first-team All-America candidate. Against Illinois and Indiana, we saw what can happen if he’s not at his very best. The team needs the A-version of Winston at all times.

“If I ever say to you that we’re tired again, just call me whatever you want, I’ll rubber stamp it because I’m done with the tired stuff,’’ Izzo said. “We’re not tired and we’re going to have to learn to play through fatigue.”

Winston leads the team in scoring (18.9 points) and assists (7.3). Ward, who lost his starting job against Illinois but should regain that spot for Saturday’s game, is next at 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.

Matt McQuaid, who will need to look for his shoot more the rest of the season, is adding 8.3 points a contest, while redshirt senior forward Kenny Goins, the team’s top rebounder at 9.2 boards a game, is averaging 7.3 points an outing.

Goins has hit massive, go-ahead three-pointers late in each of MSU’s last two losses. He has come around as a stretch four, something this team badly needed coming into the season. But other aspects have softned, including Winston’s defense and rebounding late in the Illinois game.

Freshman Aaron Henry is likely to get back into the starting lineup. Kyle Ahrens started against Illinois and played 34 minutes against the Illini. Ahrens is battling back from back and knee issues and probably played too many minutes at Illinois. He missed some practice time on Thursday.

Freshman Gabe Brown is being challenged to become more accountable on defense. If he can begin to earn more trust in that area, he can play more minutes, which could have a domino effect in keeping Winston and McQuaid fresh.

“Right now, they’re kind of getting a taste of it, trial by fire,’’ Goins said of Henry and Brown. “But right now, more than anything, it’s us trying to keep the positive mentality their heads. You lose a couple of games and it’s not to say that something doesn't have to change but it’s not the end of the world either. So we need to tell them to kind of keep in mind there’s still a lot of season left to be played and we’re going to need them. We need to get back on that positive trend here. It just has to do with confidence in yourself and confidence in your team.



“We’ve all been through various situations where we’ve lost and we shouldn’t have. So now, it’s just time to teach them, ‘all right, jump back on the horse and let’s get back at it and let’s change some things.’’’