SpartanMag.com

No. 9 Spartans seek recovery vs. Minnesota
EAST LANSING - Defense, rebounding and running in transition.
They have been staples of Tom Izzo’s Michigan State basketball program since his arrival as head coach nearly a quarter century ago.
Yet, his present team seemingly lost sight of those traits for 10 days in consecutive losses to Purdue, Indiana and Illinois from Jan. 27th to Feb. 5th - the program’s first three-game losing streak since the 2016-17.
Izzo and his staff addressed his team’s shortcomings in practice this week as the No. 9 Spartans (18-5, 9-3 Big Ten) prepared to take on an improving Minnesota team (16-7, 6-6) at 2 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday at Breslin Center.
“We’re not defending like we were,” Izzo said.
MSU had been holding teams to 30 percent shooting from 3-point range for the year. But Purdue, Indiana and Illinois shot 43 percent from beyond the arc
"That's an unbelievably ridiculous amount," Izzo said. "No. 2, we were out-rebounding teams by 13, now we’re outrebounding (them) by one."
In MSU's first 20 games, the Spartans had a rebounding margin of +11.4 per game. The Spartans have shockingly been out-rebounded by an average of -7.3 during the three-game losing streak.
"And because we didn’t rebound, we don’t run," Izzo said. "So it’s nothing about shooting, it’s nothing about free throw shooting, nothing about anything else. It’s about defend, rebound and run. The way that Michigan State’s done it, the way championship teams do it and that’s what we’ve got to get back to. We’ve all got to check our hold cards. Players have to take responsibility and understand the best players have to play their best.’’
That philosophy and attitude will need to reemerge on Saturday against Minnesota.
Despite losing two in a row, the Gophers, who have battled injuries to key position players this season, and have gone 4-4 in their last eight games.
And while this may look like another game the Spartans should win, they disproved that theory in recent losses to the Hoosiers and Illini, two teams with sub-.500 Big Ten records.
In their home overtime loss to Indiana, MSU suffered free throw shooting woes that cost them the game, going 8-for-22 from the charity stripe, while being out-rebounded 48-40. In their setback on the road at Illinois, the Spartans fell victim to poor ball security, turning the ball over 24 times, including 17 in the first half. The Illini scored 28 points off of Spartans miscues.
“I don’t lose any sleep over where I think we can be,’’ Izzo said. “I lose sleep on why did all of the sudden we change what we did the first five or six games of the Big Ten compared to the last four or five.’’
Izzo said Cassius Winston and Nick Ward, MSU’s two top players, have to play harder than they did against Illinois. Izzo acknowledged that Winston needs to play fewer minutes but said he is not going to let players use fatigue as an excuse. He said they have to forget their fatigue and battle through it.
Winston said he was guilty of making some “fatigue plays” against Illinois and vows to play harder, all the time. He carried the team at times in December and January, earning mention as a first-team All-America candidate. Against Illinois and Indiana, we saw what can happen if he’s not at his very best. The team needs the A-version of Winston at all times.
“If I ever say to you that we’re tired again, just call me whatever you want, I’ll rubber stamp it because I’m done with the tired stuff,’’ Izzo said. “We’re not tired and we’re going to have to learn to play through fatigue.”
Winston leads the team in scoring (18.9 points) and assists (7.3). Ward, who lost his starting job against Illinois but should regain that spot for Saturday’s game, is next at 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.
Matt McQuaid, who will need to look for his shoot more the rest of the season, is adding 8.3 points a contest, while redshirt senior forward Kenny Goins, the team’s top rebounder at 9.2 boards a game, is averaging 7.3 points an outing.
Goins has hit massive, go-ahead three-pointers late in each of MSU’s last two losses. He has come around as a stretch four, something this team badly needed coming into the season. But other aspects have softned, including Winston’s defense and rebounding late in the Illinois game.
Freshman Aaron Henry is likely to get back into the starting lineup. Kyle Ahrens started against Illinois and played 34 minutes against the Illini. Ahrens is battling back from back and knee issues and probably played too many minutes at Illinois. He missed some practice time on Thursday.
Freshman Gabe Brown is being challenged to become more accountable on defense. If he can begin to earn more trust in that area, he can play more minutes, which could have a domino effect in keeping Winston and McQuaid fresh.
“Right now, they’re kind of getting a taste of it, trial by fire,’’ Goins said of Henry and Brown. “But right now, more than anything, it’s us trying to keep the positive mentality their heads. You lose a couple of games and it’s not to say that something doesn't have to change but it’s not the end of the world either. So we need to tell them to kind of keep in mind there’s still a lot of season left to be played and we’re going to need them. We need to get back on that positive trend here. It just has to do with confidence in yourself and confidence in your team.
“We’ve all been through various situations where we’ve lost and we shouldn’t have. So now, it’s just time to teach them, ‘all right, jump back on the horse and let’s get back at it and let’s change some things.’’’
'BACK TO OUR ROOTS'
Much of that change will have to come on defense as MSU faces another Big Ten foe with offensive talent.
Junior guard Amir Coffey leads the Gophers’ three-guard, two forward attack at 15.8 points a contest, while senior forward Jordan Murphy contributes 14.9 points, with freshman guard Gabe Kalscheur adding 10 points.
Murphy leads the Big Ten in rebounding at 12.1 boards a game, which ranks No. 4 in the country. He is a double-double nightmare who has been selected as one of the top 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.
Freshman center Daniel Oturu, who has come off the bench during Minnesota’s last four games, is the team’s second-best rebounder at 7.5 boards a game, while adding 10.7 points.
MSU’s call for a return to rebounding success will be difficult against the Gophers. Izzo is eager for the test.
“I have no doubt in my mind that this team can play better, will play better if we get back to the basics of who we are and what we’ve been,’’ Izzo said. “It’s almost all about us but also about our opponent as far as what do we have to do to take away some of the things they do well. So we’ve go to do a better job of getting back to our roots because we did it the first two-thirds of the year. There’s a million excuses and really I don’t care anymore. All I care about is that we’ve got to do a better job of doing what this place has done since the day I walked in and that’s defend, rebound and run.’’
But can they do it with the seven-man rotation they have used in the past three games. Izzo said they prefer to build it back up to an eight- or nine-man rotation, but they need Brown and power forward Thomas Kithier to play well enough to merit playing time.
GETTING THE BALANCE RIGHT
As most teams do in this situation, Tillman revealed the fact that he and his teammates got together for a players-only meeting.
The main purpose? How to get back to the style of play that served MSU well during a 13-game win streak?
“We’re just sick of losing and that’s something we’ve been talking about,’’ he said. “We’ve been in a lot of meetings these last couple of days just talking about what players need to do and getting on the court (during practice) was our only opportunity to do it.’’
But prior to that, Tillman said the team’s major contributors had to step into the accountability zone before returning to the practice court.
“We went down the list with everybody and what they needed to do,” Tillman said. “As far as Quaido (McQuaid), he needed to be more dominant because he’s been through the ranks so he knows what he needs to do, but a lot of the freshmen don’t know what to do, so he needs to lead them.
“As far as Kenny, Kenny’s been playing phenomenal, so we just need him to keep doing what he’s doing as far as scoring and rebounding and rebounding. Nick, we need him to defend a little bit better because he’s scoring the ball with ease down low again so we just need to defend, especially on ball screens and low-post defense.
“With Cassius, we need him accountable on defense. (Against Illinois), his man made a lot of big plays at the end of the game and it was just because he was tired.
“And with myself, just being accountable offensively, defensively and especially with rebounds. I been getting five rebounds and if I’m going to be a big on this team, I need to average eight or more rebounds a game.’’
Tillman added that he and his teammates have made it a priority to return the “just do your job” mentality.
“That’s what is was beforehand,” Tillman said. “We just kind of fell in love with the offense because Cash has been playing so well. So, we were like, ‘Cash, we want to give you the ball and let you go,’ but he was like, ‘Yo, I’m getting tired, this is taxing on my body. You want me to guard my man and do all of the offense?’
“That’s been taxing on him so the focus (this week) really has been just everybody doing their job.’’
Goins is ready to accept that challenge.
“I’ve got to get back to rebounding the ball better,’’ said Goins, who’s averaged seven rebounds a game in MSU three losses. “My numbers have been well below what they were in the beginning of the season. So I’ve just got to get back to that focus and intensity. Also, I’ve got to be more of a reliever for Cassius because it seems like he’s just doing it all for this team right now and that will wear on anybody, no matter who you are.’’
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED
While Goins wants to do more to lighten the load on Winston, he’s also more than ready to meet the challenge provided by a rebounder as skilled as the Gophers’ Murphy.
“It’s always a challenge when you’re going up against one of the top guys in the league,’’ Goins said. “Every since Murphy’s come into the league, he’s been an absolute monster on the glass but the way we’ve been trending that is just the focus for all of us right now is just to rebound because it does seem like rebounding will fix a lot of things.”
Izzo said MSU’s wings have failed to rebound well in recent games.
“We’ve been making it a focus in practice (this week) so it should translate,” Tillman said. “Hopefully, we can correct it in this game because this is a great game to correct in.’’