EAST LANSING - A matchup between the two hottest teams in the Big Ten on one of the coldest nights of the year resulted in No. 6-ranked Michigan State leading by double digits most of the night and finishing No. 13 Maryland, 69-55, Monday at Breslin Center.



Michigan State (17-2 overall and 8-0 in the Big Ten) remains in first place in the conference standing, and the only unbeaten team in Big Ten play. The Spartans have won 12 straight.

Maryland (16-4 and 7-2) had won seven straight prior to this game, but 34 percent shooting from the Terrapins was almost as cold as the single-digit temperatures outside the Breslin Center.

“Michigan State was really good tonight,” said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. “We let them do what they do well which is run. They had 29 fast break points.

“They really guard you. They did a lot of things well.”

Michigan State used balanced scoring with Kenny Goins and Cassius Winston each scoring 14 points. Goins added 12 rebounds.

“We wanted the four man to beat us,” Turgeon said of Goins and Goins’ back-ups.

That’s what the scouting report and stat sheet tells you to do against Michigan State. But Turgeon had a feeling it still wouldn’t matter.

“Goins always makes shots against us,” Turgeon said. “So I expect him to.”

Goins, a 25-percent 3-point shooter, made 2-of-5 from long range, added style to his usual dosage of glue on the baords and on defense.

Freshman Aaron Henry scored 12 loud points on 6-of-7 shooting to go with six rebounds.

Senior guard Matt McQuaid scored 10points on 4-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-8 from 3-point range.

Xavier Tillman came off the bench for 10 points and five blocked shots.

Standout center Nick Ward was in foul trouble all night and played only 13 minutes. He was held scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting.

Michigan State kept a lid on Maryland’s outstanding point guard and center combination of Anthony Cowan and Bruno Fernando.

Cowan scored seven points on 3-of-12 shooting. He was 1-of-6 from 3-point range and had only one trip to the foul line.

The 6-foot-10 Fernando had 12 points and 13 rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting, but Michigan State limited his touches, and made it difficult for him when he received the ball on the block. He was 4-of-8 from the field, a bit below his season average of .675, which ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten.

Fernando was Big Ten Player of the Week earlier this month after averaging 17.5 and 12 rebounds per game while shooting 73 percent from the floor in wins against Ohio State and Indiana.

Goins and Tillman played 33 and 27 minutes respectively, with Ward largely unavailable, in keeping Fernando in check.

“I thought Kenny Goins was our star in the first half,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “Xavier had some blocks. I thought we were tentative to shoot the ball and we shot terribly from the 3 (6-of-26). Our guards were passing up shots and our centers were taking them. So we have to get that straightened out.

“I’m sure Mark doesn’t feel they played great and I don’t feel we played great,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “A lot of teams are getting upset. Our defense saved us.

“I thought that was a heck of a win because Maryland is a very good basketball team. I thought we did a heck of a job on Cowan and a decent job on Jalen Smith.”

The Spartans missed their first six shots then surged to an 18-6 lead while holding Maryland to 3-of-18 shooting.

Maryland started making shots to pull into 20-all tie before Michigan State closed half with an 11-0 run to lead 31-20.

Winston, who had just five points in the first half, opened the second half with a 3-pointer to put the Spartans ahead by 14. He had a three-point play a couple minutes later, giving Michigan State a 43-26 lead. Goins made a 3-pointer to push the lead to 22 with 15:28 left.

The Terrapins rallied to cut their deficit to 11 with 5:42 remaining, but couldn’t get closer.

**

More to come on this game, and impressive play by Aaron Henry at SpartanMag.com.



